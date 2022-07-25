Associa Offers Free Virtual Board Education Event For Managed Community Board Members

HOUSTON, July 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Associa Principal Management Group of Houston and Houston Community Management Services, two leading providers of community management services in the Houston area, will host a free virtual webinar for managed community and homeowners’ association (HOA) board members on Thursday, July 28, from 4:00 to 5:30 p.m. CT. Noelle G. Hicks, a real estate attorney with law firm Roberts Markel Weinberg Butler Hailey will provide new and experienced board members with insight and guidance to help them navigate the changing community management landscape.

The webinar, which is open to current and prospective clients, is designed to help association board members more effectively manage their respective communities. Topics to be covered include board member hearings, neighbor-to-neighbor concerns, changes in property owner association law, collection of delinquent assessments, development and interpretation of governing documents and the drafting and review of contracts. The session will conclude with an open forum “Question and Answer” session from 5:30 to 6:00 p.m. To RSVP and register for this free virtual training session, please click here.

“At Associa Principal Management Group of Houston and Houston Community Management Services, we know an educated board is a successful and empowered board,” said John Miller, CMCA®️, AMS®️, Principal Management Group of Houston branch president. This is an excellent opportunity for our community partners to brush up on essential board member skills, ask questions, and engage with industry experts.”

About Associa

With more than 225 branch offices across North America, Associa is building the future of community for nearly five million residents worldwide. Our 11,000+ team members lead the industry with unrivaled education, expertise, and trailblazing innovation. For more than 43 years, Associa has brought positive impact and meaningful value to communities. To learn more, visit www.associaonline.com.

