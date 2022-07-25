Point-of-Care (POC) Coagulation Testing Devices Market Expands with Rising Use of Anticoagulant Therapy in Treatment of Different Chronic Diseases, Notes TMR Study

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, July 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Transparency Market Research Inc.: As per a study by Transparency Market Research (TMR), the global point-of-care coagulation testing devices market is estimated to register growth at a CAGR of 5.4% during the forecast period, from 2022 to 2031.



The TMR report offers in-depth study on the growth drivers, growth opportunities, challenges, and key market segments in point-of-care (POC) coagulation testing devices market. The report also helps in understanding future market outlook for point-of-care (POC) coagulation testing devices.

Players in the point-of-care (POC) coagulation testing devices market are estimated to gain sizable sales opportunities in the clinics segment during the forecast period. The market growth is ascribed to many factors such as convenience of testing, faster results, preoperative testing, and incidences of chronic diseases, notes a point-of-care (POC) coagulation testing devices market demand analysis by TMR.

As per a report, in 2018, approximately 129 million adult population in the U.S. had been diagnosed with at least one chronic diseases. Moreover, 61 million adult population of them had one chronic health diseases and approximately 68 million had over two severe conditions.

A surge in cases of private clinics and increase in skilled professionals to carry out the tests are boosting the growth in the clinics segment of the market, which in turn, is creating lucrative opportunities in the point-of-care (POC) coagulation testing devices market.

Get Exclusive PDF Sample Copy of Point-of-Care (POC) Coagulation Testing Devices Market Report – https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=56190

Point-of-Care (POC) Coagulation Testing Devices Market: Key Findings

The market share for point-of-care (POC) coagulation testing devices market is estimated to reach a valuation of over US$ 3.06 Bn by the end of 2031. The prevalence of different critical health disorders including cancer and cardiovascular diseases is being increasing across the globe in the recent years. This factor is estimated to drive the sales growth in the point-of-care (POC) coagulation testing devices market during the forecast period.

Key players in the point-of-care (POC) coagulation testing devices market are increasingly focusing on technology and product innovations. This aside, government authorities of several nations are increasing financial support for technological innovations. Such factors are expected to fuel the growth opportunities in the point-of-care (POC) coagulation testing devices market.

Ask for References – https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=ARF&rep_id=56190

Point-of-Care (POC) Coagulation Testing Devices Market: Growth Boosters

Rise in the utilization of anticoagulant therapy across the healthcare industry of many developed nations in propelling the point-of-care (POC) coagulation testing devices market

Increase in cases of blood clotting diseases across developed and developing nations in creating profitable opportunities in the market

Surge in the adoption of POCT coagulation testing technology in developed nations is boosting the growth in the point-of-care (POC) coagulation testing devices market





Point-of-Care (POC) Coagulation Testing Devices Market: Reginal Analysis

The point-of-care (POC) coagulation testing devices market in North America is prognosticated to attract sizable growth opportunities during the forecast period owing to many factors such as rise in the cases of cardiac disorders and increase in understanding pertaining to coagulation disorders among the regional populace

The Asia Pacific point-of-care coagulation testing devices market is expected to expand at prominent pace due to several factors such as improved health care expenditure, rise in the acceptance of latest products, and advancements in the dynamics of the in vitro diagnostics industry

Make an Enquiry Before Buying – https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=EB&rep_id=56190

Point-of-Care (POC) Coagulation Testing Devices Market: Key Players

Some of the key players profiled in the report are:

Abbott Laboratories

F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG

Medtronic plc

Siemens Healthineers

HemoSonics, LLC

Haemonetics Corporation

Werfen

Micropoint Bioscience, Inc.

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Sienco, Inc.

Point-of-Care (POC) Coagulation Testing Devices Market Segmentation

Product Instruments / Analyzers Consumables & Accessories

Method PT / INR Viscoelastic Coagulation Monitoring Others (ACT, aPTT, etc.)

End-user Hospitals Diagnostic Laboratories Clinics Others

Regions Covered North America Europe Asia Pacific Latin America Middle East & Africa



Modernization of healthcare in terms of both infrastructure and services have pushed the healthcare industry to new heights, Stay Updated with Latest Healthcare Research Reports by Transparency Market Research:

Dental Membrane and Bone Graft Substitutes Market – The global dental membrane & bone graft substitutes market is anticipated to reach more than US$ 1,337 Mn by the end of 2031.

Point-of-Care Diagnostics Market: The global point-of-care diagnostics market is expected to reach the value of US$ 66 Bn by the end of 2028. It is estimated to expand at a CAGR of 4.7% from 2021 to 2028.

Dental Consumables Market: The global dental Consumables market was valued at US$ 23,718.0 Mn in 2018 and is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 5.4% from 2019 to 2027.

Cleanroom Consumables Market: The cleanroom consumables market is expected to reach US$ 18.7 Bn by 2031. Manufacturers are increasing their production capabilities for cleanroom masks, bouffant caps, and cleanroom wipes to broaden their revenue streams.

Coagulation Testing Market: High demand for point of care (POC) coagulation testing and technological advancement in the coagulation testing is adding to growth of the market.

Life Care Solution Services Market: The global life care solution services market is expected to reach more than US$ 2.7 Bn by the end of 2031. The global market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.3% from 2022 to 2031.

Clinical Chemistry Analyzers Market: The global clinical chemistry analyzers market was valued at ~US$ 11.3 Bn in 2018. The clinical chemistry analyzers market is projected to expand at a CAGR of ~4% from 2019 to 2027.

Blood Gas and Electrolyte Analyzer Market: The demand within the global blood gas and electrolyte analyzers market is expected to expand alongside advancements in testing facilities across the medical industry.

About Transparency Market Research

Transparency Market Research, a global market research company registered at Wilmington, Delaware, United States, provides custom research and business consulting services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insights for thousands of decision makers. Our experienced team of Analysts, Researchers, and Consultants use proprietary data sources and various tools & techniques to gather and analyze information.

Our data repository is continuously updated and revised by a team of research experts, so that it always reflects the latest trends and information. With a broad research and analysis capability, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques in developing distinctive data sets and research material for business reports.

For More Research Insights on Leading Industries, Visit Our YouTube Channel and hit subscribe for Future Update - https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC8e-z-g23-TdDMuODiL8BKQ

Contact

Rohit Bhisey

Transparency Market Research Inc.

CORPORATE HEADQUARTER DOWNTOWN,

1000 N. West Street,

Suite 1200, Wilmington, Delaware 19801 USA

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Website: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com

Blog: https://tmrblog.com

Email: sales@transparencymarketresearch.com