DSV, 971 - CONCLUSION OF SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAMME IN DSV A/S

Company Announcement No. 971



On 27 April 2022, we initiated a share buyback programme, as described in Company Announcement No. 958.

The share buyback programme announced has now been concluded.

The programme has been carried out in accordance with Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, also referred to as the Safe Harbour rules.

Trading day Number of shares bought back Average transaction price Amount DKK Accumulated trading for days 1-54 5,052,382 1,061.67 5,363,982,404 55: 18 July 2022 23,600 1,080.76 25,506,030 56: 19 July 2022 35,908 1,084.28 38,934,488 57: 20 July 2022 23,180 1,111.47 25,763,884 58: 21 July 2022 22,670 1,131.75 25,656,691 59: 22 July 2022 22,405 1,144.47 25,641,823 60: 25 July 2022 88,577 1,138.82 100,873,091 Accumulated trading for days 1-60 5,268,722 1,064.08 5,606,358,411

After the disclosed transaction, DSV A/S holds a total of 7,221,033 shares of a nominal value of DKK 1 in DSV A/S, corresponding to 3.09% of the total number of issued shares of 234,000,000.

The details of each transaction made under the share buyback programme are published on investor.dsv.com.

Any questions may be addressed to Executive Vice President, Investor Relations, Flemming Ole Nielsen, tel. +45 43 20 33 92.

Yours sincerely,

DSV A/S

Attachment