Advanced Driver Assistance System Market Size is projected to reach USD 57.90 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 18.3%: Straits Research

New York, United States, July 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Advanced Driver Assistance System refers to a wide array of active and passive technologies designed to aid the driver in comfort, safety, and efficiency. The safety of drivers, passengers, and pedestrians has been enhanced thanks to these measures. Sensors, cameras, radars, and software play a role in the vehicle's precise operation. ADAS features include autonomous emergency braking, blind-spot recognition, adaptive cruise control, park assist, and lane departure warning. The automotive industry has significantly benefitted from artificial intelligence (AI).

The growth of the vehicle sector and new technologies are driving the ADAS market. Urbanization, industrialization, improved living standards, and adoption of autonomous vehicles are projected to boost the ADAS market over the research period.

Driver carelessness and mistakes cause most accidents. Road traffic accidents kill 1.3 million people annually. ADAS reduces traffic congestion and road accidents and increases car and pedestrian safety.





Growing Market Demand for Safety Features, Greater Convenience, and High Efficiency

By supporting the driver through artificial intelligence and other cutting-edge technologies, the sophisticated driver assistance systems prevent distraction and lessen pressure on the driver. The application of such systems in automobiles has expanded due to the quick adoption of cutting-edge technology in software algorithms, mapping, computers, cameras, and sensors. To improve the security of drivers and passengers and reduce traffic deaths, automakers are incorporating driver assistance technologies into their vehicles. The demand for ADAS in the automobile sector is gradually rising due to these safety features and high-efficiency elements.

Demand for driver assistance systems is growing globally due to rising disposable income and people's growing preference for luxury, better safety, and comfort amenities in their automobiles. Furthermore, ADAS integration in entry-level and mid-sized vehicles has become a must for all automotive manufacturers because of numerous government laws, generating significant revenue for the sector.





Stringent vehicle safety standards

Increasing awareness regarding car safety ratings and reducing component costs due to the extensive deployment of cameras and radars will be essential growth factors for the ADAS market. Major OEMs are implementing ADAS technology to attain more outstanding safety ratings to attract more consumers. Because of this, top OEMs either standardize safety systems across all models or provide them as extra options. Thus, the increasing penetration of sophisticated driver assistance system features will increase the demand for components such as radar, cameras, ultrasonic sensors, and LiDAR over the forecast period.





Growth opportunities for the global advanced driver assistance system market

The emergence of self-driving vehicles

The deployment of self-driving cars is expected to alter commuting. ADAS technology has considerably decreased driving complexity with lane monitoring, emergency braking, stability controls, and others. Autonomous cars use advanced technologies and systems such as ultrasonic sensors, LiDAR, radar, and high-definition cameras to acquire data. An autonomous driving system processes this information to ensure safe vehicle operation. Tesla, Volkswagen, Ford, GM, and Waymo will release fully autonomous vehicles in the following years. Nissan said in March 2018 that ProPILOT would be available in 20 vehicles by 2022. With a greater emphasis on autonomous driving technologies, OEMs will be able to include additional cruise control features and enhanced safety systems for semi-autonomous vehicles.

Report Scope

Report Metric Details Market Size 57,900 million by 2030 CAGR 18.3% (2022-2030) Historical Data 2019-2020 Base Year 2021 Forecast Period 2022-2030 Segments Covered Type, Technology, Vehicle Type Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, LAME and Rest of the World Key Companies Profiled/Vendors Continental AG, Magna International Inc., Infineon Technology AG, NXP Semiconductors, Siemens AG, DENSO CORPORATION, Delphi, Autoliv Inc., Robert Bosch GmbH, Qualcomm Technologies Inc., Ficosa Internacional SA, Gentex Corporation, HARMAN International, AISIN SEIKI Co. Ltd., Valeo, HYUNDAI MOBIS, ZF Friedrichshafen AG, HELLA KGaA Hueck & Co., Texas Instruments Inc., Mobileye, Visteon Corporation Key Market Opportunities The emergence of self-driving vehicles Key Market Drivers The market expansion is being driven by the increasing need for safety features, increased convenience, and increased efficiency

Strict safety standards for motor vehicles

Strict safety standards for motor vehicles



Regional analysis of the global advanced driver assistance system market

The market is divided into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the rest of the region.

With a market share of 37.1% in 2021, North America has the largest share. The development of the automobile industry's technology and significant businesses in the area are the main drivers of this region's growth. Additionally, the region's economy has grown along with the greater adoption rate of new technology. The market is expanding because of the rising mortality rate and high-end vehicle sales in nations like Canada and the US.

The Asia-Pacific area is anticipated to grow more quickly during the forecast period. The expanded use of cutting-edge electronics and the enormous volume of automobiles produced in nations like Japan, China, and South Korea are two factors that have contributed to the region's expansion. Government programs that encourage OEMs to enter the market include the adoption of emergency brake systems and adaptive cruise control systems. Many European and American automakers, including Mercedes-Benz, Volkswagen, and General Motors, have relocated their manufacturing facilities to these nations.







Key Highlights

The global market for advanced driver assistance systems was valued at USD 12.76 billion in 2021, and it is anticipated to reach USD 57.90 billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 18.3% .

. The global market for advanced driver assistance systems is broken down into four parts based on type, technology, vehicle type, and region. Further, the type segment is divided into Parking Assist systems, Adaptive Front-lighting, Night Vision systems, Blind Spot Detection, Advanced Automatic Emergency Braking systems, Collision Warning, Driver Drowsiness Alert, Traffic Sign Recognition, Lane Departure Warning, and Adaptive Cruise Control. The Adaptive Cruise Control segment dominated the market.

for advanced driver assistance systems is broken down into four parts based on type, technology, vehicle type, and region. Further, the type segment is divided into Parking Assist systems, Adaptive Front-lighting, Night Vision systems, Blind Spot Detection, Advanced Automatic Emergency Braking systems, Collision Warning, Driver Drowsiness Alert, Traffic Sign Recognition, Lane Departure Warning, and Adaptive Cruise Control. The Adaptive Cruise Control segment dominated the market. The market is classified based on technology : Radar, LiDAR, and Camera. Radar technology dominated the market.

: Radar, LiDAR, and Camera. Radar technology dominated the market. According to vehicle type , the market is broken down into Passenger Cars and Commercial Vehicles. The passenger cars segment dominated the market.

, the market is broken down into Passenger Cars and Commercial Vehicles. The passenger cars segment dominated the market. Based on region, the market is divided into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the rest of the world. North America dominates the market.





Some of the key players operating in the Globally Advanced Driver Assistance System Market are

Continental AG

Magna International Inc.

Infineon Technology AG

NXP Semiconductors

Siemens AG

DENSO CORPORATION

Delphi

Autoliv Inc.

Robert Bosch GmbH

Qualcomm Technologies Inc.

Ficosa Internacional SA

Gentex Corporation

HARMAN International

AISIN SEIKI Co. Ltd.

Valeo

HYUNDAI MOBIS

ZF Friedrichshafen AG

HELLA KGaA Hueck & Co.

Texas Instruments Inc.

Mobileye

Visteon Corporation





Segmentation of Advanced Driver Assistance System Market

By Type

Parking Assist System

Adaptive Front-lighting

Night Vision System

Blind Spot Detection

Advanced Automatic Emergency Braking System

Collision Warning

Driver Drowsiness Alert

Traffic Sign Recognition

Lane Departure Warning

Adaptive Cruise Control

By Technology

Radar

LiDAR

Camera

By Vehicle Type

Passenger Cars

Commercial Vehicles

By Region

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

The rest of the world

TABLE OF CONTENT

Introduction Market Definition Market Scope Research Methodology Primary Research Research Methodology Assumptions & Exclusions Secondary Data Sources Market Overview Report Segmentation & Scope Value Chain Analysis: Advanced Driver Assistance System Market Key Market Trends Drivers Restraints Opportunities Porter’s Five Forces Analysis Bargaining Power of Suppliers Bargaining Power of Buyers Threat of Substitution Threat of New Entrants Competitive Rivalry Market Share Analysis Type Overview Introduction Market Size & Forecast Parking Assist System Market Size & Forecast Adaptive Front-lighting Market Size & Forecast Technology Overview Introduction Market Size & Forecast Radar Market Size & Forecast LiDAR Market Size & Forecast Regional Overview Introduction Market Size & Forecast America North America U.S. By Type By Technology Canada By Type By Technology Mexico By Type By Technology Latin America By Type By Technology Europe Market Size & Forecast Germany By Type By Technology France By Type By Technology U.K. By Type By Technology Italy By Type By Technology Spain By Type By Technology Rest of Europe By Type By Technology Asia Pacific Market Size & Forecast Japan By Type By Technology China By Type By Technology Australia By Type By Technology India By Type By Technology South Korea By Type By Technology Rest of Asia-Pacific By Type By Technology Middle East & Africa Market Size & Forecast Saudi Arabia By Type By Technology South Africa By Type By Technology Kuwait By Type By Technology Rest of Middle East & Africa By Type By Technology Company Profile Continental AG Company Overview Financial Performance Recent Developments Product Portfolio Magna International Inc Company Overview Financial Performance Recent Developments Product Portfolio Infineon Technology AG Company Overview Financial Performance Recent Developments Product Portfolio Conclusion & Recommendation Acronyms & Abbreviations





Recent developments in some of the key players:

In January 2022 , the cost of software-driven automobiles will be reduced thanks to the next-generation advanced driver-assistance system (ADAS) for autonomous and electric vehicles announced by Aptiv PLC.

, the cost of software-driven automobiles will be reduced thanks to the next-generation advanced driver-assistance system (ADAS) for autonomous and electric vehicles announced by Aptiv PLC. In September 2021, Continental AG (Continental) and Beijing Horizon Robotics Technology R&D Co., Ltd. (Horizon Robotics) inked a joint venture (JV) contract, concentrating on supplying hardware and software integrated solutions for ADAS and autonomous driving.

Continental AG (Continental) and Beijing Horizon Robotics Technology R&D Co., Ltd. (Horizon Robotics) inked a joint venture (JV) contract, concentrating on supplying hardware and software integrated solutions for ADAS and autonomous driving. In January 2022, ZF introduced a 360-degree safety system for commercial vehicles. Using a dynamic management system, this system will identify threats from the front and rear sides and defend the vehicle. Due to the tremendous demand from commercial fleet owners, the company now focuses exclusively on the US market.

