PRSA-NY Announces Shortlist For the 35th Annual Big Apple Awards

Event sponsored by Allison + Partners, Evins Communications, HUNTER, Finn Partners, Muck Rack, Notified, and other leading PR organizations and agencies

Tickets on sale now for the annual event occurring at ASPIRE at One World Observatory on September 22

NEW YORK, July 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PRSA-NY announced today the shortlist of award winners for the 35th Annual PRSA-NY Big Apple Awards, presented by Notified. The event will be held in person at ASPIRE at One World Observatory on September 22, 2022, along with a live stream. The shortlist is composed of leading agencies and organizations across the Greater New York City Area and nationwide, including:

360PR+

Allison+Partners

B&G Foods with Gillian Small PR

Carmichael Lynch Relate

Coyne Public Relations

Diffusion PR

EY

Global Gateway Advisors

Harman International Industries

HUNTER

KWT Global

M Booth

Quest Diagnostics

Sanofi

Sharp Think

Syneos Health

The TASC Group

WPP/The Pharm

This year’s program will focus on themes of courage, community, and change, paying homage to the evolving global business and cultural landscape that has catalyzed PR professionals to positively impact society. The awards will also celebrate PRSA-NY’s 75th Anniversary and include memorabilia from the chapter’s past and present to educate and engage attendees throughout the evening.

For the first time in recent years, the Big Apple Awards will also have honorary co-chairs, composed of esteemed industry leaders from across the public relations industry. The honorary-co chairs will help PRSA-NY amplify the awards to the industry-at-large and engage key stakeholders to participate in the evening. This year’s honorary co-chairs are the following:

Grace Leong, CEO, HUNTER

Oscar Suris, New York President, Edelman

Kate Ryan, US Managing Director, Diffusion PR

Helen Shelton, Global Chief Diversity Officer, FINN Partners

Patrice Tanaka, Chief Joy Officer, Joyful Planet, LLC



“We are proud to have these notable individuals serve as honorary co-chairs of the Big Apple Awards in September,” said Aaron Kwittken, President, PRSA-NY. “This year, we celebrate the incredible work of our members and PRSA-NY’s 75th anniversary. For the last seven decades, we have been at the forefront of public relations in the Greater New York City Area, and we look forward to honoring PRSA-NY’s past and embracing the chapter’s future.”



Following a hybrid approach in 2021, this year’s Big Apple Awards will be in-person to fully engage PRSA-NY members, supporters, and stakeholders. The chapter will safely commemorate the evening while adhering to all local and federal COVID-19 guidelines. Additional details will be provided at a later date.



“In September, practitioners and industry leaders will come together for one of the biggest nights in our profession. PRSA-NY is honored to convene like-minded individuals and celebrate their hard work and breakthrough campaigns,” said Fay Shapiro, Senior Director of PRSA-NY’s Big Apple Awards. "This year, our theme focuses on courage, community, and change -- the three pillars where we have seen PR professionals make a significant impact for the clients and communities they serve each day.”

Tickets are now on sale for $350 for PRSA members, $400 for non-members, and $2,900 for a table. For more information and to purchase your ticket(s) for the Big Apple Awards, please visit the PRSA-NY website at www.prsany.org/page/BigAppleAwards2022.

As of today, Big Apple Awards sponsors include Allison + Partners, ASPIRE, One World Observatory, Brand on Purpose Podcast, Davis + Gilbert LLP, Evins Communications, Finn Partners, HUNTER:, Lightbox Search, Muck Rack (Exclusive Sponsor of the PRSA-NY 15 Under 35 Awards), Notified, O’Dwyers, Pemberton, PRophet, The Museum of Public Relations, and The Stevens Group. To learn more about Big Apple Awards sponsorship opportunities or to volunteer for the event please contact Fay Shapiro at fays@commpro.biz.

The complete shortlist for the Big Apple Awards can be viewed below:

REPUTATION & BRAND MANAGEMENT GROUP

Reputation / Brand Management & Brand Engagement, Integrated Communications, and Spotlight: Brand Engagement



Meet Haddie – An Ultra Rare Cotton Candy Lobster

Allison+Partners

Bush’s® Partners with Josh Groban to give beans their rightful musical due

Carmichael Lynch Relate

PEBBLES™ Celebrates its 50th Birthday by Giving Fans a Year of Surprises

Carmichael Lynch Relate

The Outsideologist Project: Inspiring a Lifelong Love of Being Outside

Coyne Public Relations

Walgreens "This is Our Shot" Campaign

WPP/The Pharm

Health Trends

Quest Diagnostics

EVENTS & OBSERVANCES GROUP

Events & Observances (One to Seven Days), Events & Observances (More than Seven Days)

Big Rigs Get Their Time to Shine at Shell Rotella SuperRigs

Coyne Public Relations

Scripps National Spelling Bee x Diffusion Make History with First Black American Winner

Diffusion PR

MBC Unfiltered: Elevating Overlooked Voices Within the Breast Cancer Community

Sanofi

TRUE SUMMER with JBL

Harman International Industries



PUBLIC SERVICE / PUBLIC AFFAIRS GROUP

Public Service, Public Affairs

Health Trends

Quest Diagnostics



CONSUMER MARKETING GROUP

Marketing Consumer Products, Marketing Consumer Services, Best use of Spokesperson / Influencer, SPOTLIGHT: Best use of Spokesperson / Influencer, Best Use of Owned Social Media,

SUNNYD Sweetest Summer Yet Hashtag Challenge

360 PR+

Giving U.S. Travelers a New Runway to Love

360 PR+

Bush’s® Partners with Josh Groban to give beans their rightful musical due

Carmichael Lynch Relate

Grape-Nuts Shortage: A Tale of Newsjacking

Carmichael Lynch Relate

Philips Hue Lights the Way in 2021

Coyne Public Relations

PEEPS® Makes a Triumphant Return to Shelves for Easter

Coyne Public Relations

Amplifying Brand Awareness of Loupedeck Through Strategic Media Relations

Diffusion PR

Honey, I’m Home: Maximizing Burrow’s Revenue Through Targeted Media Strategy

Diffusion PR

Walgreens Flu Influencer Campaign

WPP/The Pharm

MBC Unfiltered: Elevating Overlooked Voices Within the Breast Cancer Community

Sanofi

TABASCO® Brand Enters the #HotSauceWars

HUNTER

Wandermust by Four Seasons

KWT Global

Kelly Rowland Shares her Life Insurance ‘Why’

KWT Global

Slurpee Delivery to Space

M Booth

OurWay Campaign

Sharp Think



BUSINESS-TO-BUSINESS GROUP

Marketing Business-to-Business, Crisis Communications & Issue Management, Internal Communications, Investor Relations, Legal Marketing & Communications.

The Great Grape-Nuts Shortage of 2021

Carmichael Lynch Relate

Supply Chain on the Brain – parcelLab with Diffusion

Diffusion PR

Resilience in Action

EY

Harnessing Colleague Pride

M Booth



TARGETED MARKETING GROUP

Targeted Marketing about Gender & Identity, Targeted Marketing to Gen Z, Targeted Marketing to Baby Boomers, Multicultural Public Relations.

BAND-AID® BRAND LAUNCHES OURTONE™ LINE OF INCLUSIVE BANDAGES

HUNTER

Claiming New SPACES For People Living With Disabilities

Syneos Health

Bronx Rising Initiative

The TASC Group



DIVERSITY, EQUITY, INCLUSION & BELONGING GROUP

SPOTLIGHT: Diversity, Equity, Inclusion & Belonging, SPOTLIGHT: Mental Health & Wellness, Diversity, Equity, Inclusion & Belonging in the Workplace, Mental Health & Wellness in the Workplace, The Ally Award.

The Board Challenge + Global Gateway Advisors:

Accelerating Increased Representation for Black Leaders in the Corporate Boardroom

Global Gateway Advisors

Destination Tomorrow: Black Trans-Led Human Rights Campaign

The TASC Group



MEDIA RELATIONS & CONTENT MARKETING GROUP

Spotlight Categories: Executive Social Media, Video, Blogs or Microsite, Podcasts, Experiential Marketing, Media Relations, Research, Polling & Analytics; The Next Big Tech Thing in Tech.

Tommee Tippee Spills The Milk On The Raw Realities Of Parenthood

360PR+

MBC Unfiltered: Elevating Overlooked Voices Within the Breast Cancer Community

Sanofi



TWIX® Shakers Seasoning Blend Launches with Viral Chicken Wings Recipe

B&G Foods with Gillian Small PR

TRUE SUMMER with JBL

Harman International Industries

Harnessing Colleague Pride

M Booth

Health Trends

Quest Diagnostics

Claiming New SPACES For People Living With Disabilities

Syneos Health

About PRSA-NY

For 75 years, the New York Chapter of the Public Relations Society of America is one of the oldest, largest, and most prominent public relations Chapters in the country. Located in the media capital of the world, it offers top-level professional development, networking, mentoring, and awards. PRSA-NY serves communications professionals in agencies, businesses, nonprofit organizations, and government, as well as independent practitioners. For more information about PRSA-NY’s upcoming events , mentorship program , jobs boards , volunteer opportunities , and membership details , go to prsany.org .

Contact:

Sabrina Browne, Vice President of Marketing, PRSA-NY

sabrina.browne@bcw-global.com or +1 646 389 2620

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/3c6ef53d-1226-4e7d-8416-34ce3190ee12