Tautachrome (OTC:TTCM) Agoras Patent Claims all Allowed

ORO VALLEY, Ariz., July 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tautachrome (OTC:TTCM) announced today that with the correction of benign typographical error, the USPTO has allowed all of the claims in the patent application entitled System and Method for Creating Geo-Located Augmented Reality Communities.



The patent, which we refer to as the Agoras patent, is the most recent of the Augmented Reality (AR) patents licensed to the Company, and adds an important piece to the Company’s vision of achieving AR for the masses.

Agoras technology provides a way for stores and community outlets possessing a locality identity, such as neighborhoods, small towns and geo-graphic malls, to have a joined virtual presence that may be experienced and accessed as a whole from anywhere by anybody. Access is achieved by any imaging device, AR glasses, tablets, smartphones or computer.

As we roll out our vision of AR for the masses, we expect Agoras technology to be an essential part of a thriving AR-optimized economic activity.

We believe Agoras availability will launch local identities into a universal presence that will enhance commercial and social interaction in irreplaceable ways.

We think that the word Agoras, the word the for the central market places of ancient Greek city-states, reflects the thriving properties of places where people gather to buy and sell goods.

PRESS AND INVESTOR CONTACT:

David LaMountain, COO

520-318-5578

Dlamountain@Tautachrome.com

About Tautachrome, Inc: Tautachrome, Inc. (OTC: TTCM) is an emerging growth company in the Internet applications space. The company has licenses, patents, and patents pending in augmented reality, trusted imaging, and imagery-based social networking. The company is leveraging these technologies to develop privacy and security-based applications for global business and personal use.

Tautachrome, Inc. posts important information and updates through tweets from the official Company twitter page https://twitter.com/Tautachrome

Forward-Looking Statements: Statements made in this press release are forward-looking and are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Risk factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, general business conditions, risks of raising money sufficient to achieve the Company’s objectives, risks of managing growth, governmental regulatory risks, technology development risks, schedule slippage risks, and political and other business risks. All forward-looking statements are expressly qualified in their entirety by this paragraph and the risks and other factors detailed in Tautachrome's reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Tautachrome undertakes no duty to update these forward-looking statements.