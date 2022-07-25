Splash Beverage Group to Ring Opening Bell at NYSE on Wednesday, July 27, 2022

Fort Lauderdale, Florida, July 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Splash Beverage Group, Inc. (NYSE American: SBEV) ("Splash" or the "Company"), a portfolio company of leading beverage brands, today announced that Robert Nistico, Chairman and CEO along with the rest of the executive team and Board will ring the New York Stock Exchange Opening Bell on Wednesday, July 27.

Nistico commented: “Splash Beverage Group listed its shares on the NYSE American in June of 2021. We are so excited to have the opportunity to ring the Opening Bell, the team has worked tirelessly to get to this point. We’ve had an exciting year growing the business, and we look forward to the honor of opening the day’s trading.”

Forward-Looking Statement

This press release includes “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of U.S. federal securities laws. Words such as “expect,” “estimate,” “project,” “budget,” “forecast,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “plan,” “may,” “will,” “could,” “should,” “believes,” “predicts,” “potential,” “continue” and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual results to differ materially from the expected results and, consequently, you should not rely on these forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. These forward-looking statements and factors that may cause such differences include, without limitation, the risks disclosed in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC on March 8, 2021, and in the Company’s other filings with the SEC. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. Except as required by law, the Company disclaims any obligation to update or publicly announce any revisions to any of the forward-looking statements contained in this press release.