Fraud Detection and Prevention Market Size is projected to reach USD 190 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 23.2%: Straits Research

New York, United States, July 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fraud detection & prevention is a combination of methods & strategies aimed to identify, monitor, & prevent fraud. The first stage in determining the source of the issue is to detect fraud, and after this has been accomplished, the fraud must either be avoided automatically or manually using software designed specifically for this purpose.

Activities that fall under the category of fraud include instances of money laundering, cyber security threats , tax evasion, identity theft, fraudulent insurance claims, fraudulent bank checks, and terrorist financing. These fraudulent activities can be found in the financial institutions, government, healthcare, public sector, and insurance industries. As a result, in order for businesses to combat the growing number of opportunities for fraud, they have implemented contemporary fraud detection and prevention technologies as well as risk management strategies . These strategies combine big data sources with real-time monitoring and apply adaptive and predictive analytics techniques such as machine learning and artificial intelligence.





The rate of adoption of fraud detection and prevention systems grew as a result of the growing use of digitalization and IoT

A digital revolution is currently taking place all over the planet. Internet users today not only conduct online searches and participate in online social networking, but they have also moved on to other online activities such as online banking and online shopping . People stayed inside their homes because of the lockdown that was implemented during COVID-19, and a significant portion of the populace participated in online transactions. Because of this, there has been a dramatic increase in the number of fraudulent websites. In addition to the financial sector, there has been an increase in the number of fraudulent websites that impersonate businesses and services that transport goods to customers' homes.

The rise in popularity of business-to-consumer (B2C), business-to-business (B2B), and consumer-to-consumer (C2C) e-commerce transactions, which frequently involve a mutual exchange of critical information, identity information, and personal data of both individuals and businesses, has been correlated with an increase in the risks of online fraud. The proliferation of mobile gaming and the expanding usage of social media both contribute to an increase in the likelihood of future fraudulent activity. The money lost as a result of fraudulent activities is growing even as the schemes used to commit them get more complex.





Rise in usage of AI and machine learning in the banking sector to boost the FDP market

The banking and financial services industries are early users of risk-prevention technologies. Financial organisations are extremely vulnerable as a result of huge internet data exchanges. According to Facebook and BCG, India's online banking usage rate is predicted to treble to 150 million by 2020, thereby increasing the risk of fraudulent activity. Financial institutions are now concentrating not just on financial risk reduction but also on real-time fraud detection. With the emergence of pattern recognition, fraud detection systems are evolving.





Report Scope:

Report Metric Details Market Size USD 190.93 Billion by 2030 CAGR 23.2% (2020-2030) Historical Data 2019-2020 Base Year 2021 Forecast Period 2022-2030 Segments Covered Component, Solution, Services, Application, Organization Size, Vertical Segment Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, LAME and Rest of the World Key Companies Profiled/Vendors Iovation Inc. (US) | IBM Corporation (US) | Cardinal Commerce Corporation (US) | Oracle Corporation (US) | Experian PLC (Ireland) | PayPal Holdings Inc. (US) | Distil Networks Inc. (US) | LexisNexis Risk Solutions Company (US) | Accertify Inc. (US) | F5 Networks Inc. (US)

Regional Overview of Fraud Detection and Prevention Market

In terms of total market size, it is anticipated that North America would be the region with the greatest contribution to the FDP market. It is one of the places in the globe that is one of the most affected by operations that include money laundering and financing terrorist organizations; as a consequence, it has the biggest number of FDP providers. Because of the ever-increasing issues associated with frauds, banks, governments, and other financial institutes in this region are being forced to use cutting-edge technical methods for the management and security of their institutions from fraud. As the world continues to move toward interconnectivity and digitalization, one of the most significant concerns that has emerged is that of ensuring the safety of enterprise-critical infrastructures and sensitive data. The presence of cyber security suppliers is highest in North America, which is an extremely technologically sophisticated region and ranks first in the globe.





Key Highlights

The global fraud detection and prevention market size was valued at USD 29.2 Billion in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 190.93 billion in 2030 expanding at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 23.2% from 2022 to 2030.

was valued at USD 29.2 Billion in 2021 and is expected to reach expanding at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 23.2% from 2022 to 2030. Rise in popularity of B2B, B2C, C2C will help in driving the market.

will help in driving the market. Increasing use of IoT will also drive the market growth.

will also drive the market growth. In 2020, the solutions category accounted for more than 64.0 percent of total revenue.

the solutions category accounted for more than 64.0 percent of total revenue. In 2020 , the authentication solutions category led the market, accounting for more than 43% of total revenue.

, the authentication solutions category led the market, accounting for more than 43% of total revenue. The professional services category had the highest revenue share of more than 70% in 2020 and is predicted to maintain its dominance throughout the projection period.

category had the highest revenue share of more than 70% in 2020 and is predicted to maintain its dominance throughout the projection period. North America would be the region with the greatest contribution to the FDP market. It is one of the places in the globe that is one of the most affected by operations that include money laundering and financing terrorist organisation; as a consequence, it has the biggest number of FDP providers.





Competitors in Fraud Detection and Prevention Market

Iovation Inc. (US)

IBM Corporation (US)

CardinalCommerce Corporation (US)

Oracle Corporation (US)

Experian PLC (Ireland)

PayPal Holdings Inc. (US)

Distil Networks Inc. (US)

LexisNexis Risk Solutions Company (US)

Accertify Inc. (US)

F5 Networks Inc. (US)





Segmentation of Fraud Detection and Prevention Market



By Component

Solutions

Services

By Solution

Fraud Analytics

Authentication

Governance

Risk and Compliance

By Services

Professional Services

Managed Services

By Application

Identity theft

Money Laundering

Payment Fraud

Others

By Organization Size

Small and Medium Enterprise (SMEs)

Large Enterprises

By vertical segment

BFSI

Government & Defense

Healthcare

IT & Telecom

Industrial & Manufacturing

Retail & E-commerce

Others

By Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle east





TABLE OF CONTENT

Recent developments by key players

NICE Atomize will improve SURVEIL-X, a comprehensive trade monitoring system, In July 2020. SURVEIL-X has been upgraded with self-service analytics for tailored risk identification. Financial Services Organizations (FSOs) may use SURVEIL-X Studio to quickly design, test, and deploy bespoke analytics risk detection models in order to narrow regulatory and operational risk gaps.

In April 2019, NICE Atomize launched CDD-X, which combines sophisticated analytics and AI to improve KYC/CDD procedures. The powerful combination of AI technology with NICE Actimize's KYC/CDD expertise saves client review time by up to 70% and improves high-risk customer management accuracy.





