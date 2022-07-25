TUESDAY: SBA Administrator Guzman, DOT Secretary Buttigieg, NASA Administrator Nelson, Government Officials to Announce New Federal Contracting Records Set by the Biden-Harris Administration

Washington, July 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On Tuesday, July 26 at noon (EDT), Administrator Isabella Casillas Guzman, head of the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) and the voice for America’s more than 33 million small businesses in President Biden’s Cabinet, Department of Transportation (DOT) Secretary Pete Buttigieg, NASA Administrator Bill Nelson, and other high-ranking government officials will participate in a virtual press call, hosted by the SBA, to discuss the results and gains in the FY2021 Small Business Federal Procurement Scorecard.
The annual scorecard is an assessment tool that measures how well federal agencies reach their small business and socio-economic prime contracting and subcontracting goals. The prime and subcontracting component goals include targets for small businesses, women-owned small businesses, small disadvantaged businesses, service-disabled veteran-owned small businesses, and small businesses located in Historically Underutilized Business Zones (HUB Zones).
Every fiscal year, the SBA works with each federal agency to set their prime and subcontracting goals, and their grades are based on the agreed-upon goals. Each federal agency has a different small business prime contracting goal. The SBA ensures that the sum total of all the goals exceeds the 23 percent target established by law.
WHAT:
Virtual Press Conference Call on FY2021 Small Business Federal Procurement Scorecard Results
WHO:
- SBA Administrator Isabella Casillas Guzman
- Senior Advisor to the President for Public Engagement and Former Atlanta Mayor, Keisha Lance Bottoms
- DOT Secretary Pete Buttigieg
- NASA Administrator Bill Nelson
- DOD Undersecretary William LaPlante
WHEN:
Tuesday, July 26 at Noon (EDT)
RSVP:
Press must RSVP for the event to Tiffani.Clements@sba.gov or Laura.CastroLindarte@sba.gov by July 26 at 8 a.m. (EDT) to receive the event access details.
