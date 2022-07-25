Christine Valmy Launches Ownership & Spa Management Course

NEW YORK, July 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Christine Valmy, a leader in the field of beauty since establishing the esthetics profession in the United States and owner of renowned educational institutions, including the largest esthetics school in the country, has announced the launch of an original new course: Ownership & Spa Management. This accredited curriculum, approved by the New York State Education Department, is designed to provide beauty and wellness professionals with the knowledge and confidence they need to become savvy business owners and/or managers.



Aimed at educating those who aspire to own or manage a spa, salon, or studio, as well as current entrepreneurs and managers seeking to enhance their business acumen, Ownership & Spa Management will demystify the sometimes daunting business side of the beauty and wellness industry. This 300-hour course is taught in a live-online format so participants can engage with the teacher and classmates in real time for a robust educational experience.

Students will gain an in-depth understanding of the full scope of how to start and run a successful beauty or wellness business, including market analysis and strategy development, the basics of financing, accounting, and operations, branding and marketing, technology infrastructure, sales and customer service, human resources, and more.

“We’ve always prided ourselves on delivering a top-quality education with curricula focused on the science and technique of beauty disciplines,” said Marina Valmy, Christine Valmy President and the founder’s daughter. “But so many of our students and alumni dream of opening their own salon or becoming managers at prestigious spas. The more we looked into it, the more we realized there weren’t many options for them to learn everything about the business side of the beauty and wellness industry, especially ownership, and especially in an interactive class-style format. That’s when we decided to develop a curriculum that would set these beauty and wellness pros up for success in business.”

The course will be taught by certified instructors who are licensed in a beauty specialty and hold extensive real-world experience in business.

“People who go into the beauty and wellness industry have genuine passion for their field,” said Ms. Valmy, “because the job every day is to help others feel good about themselves. That is what we at Christine Valmy have always felt is our purpose as well, and we can’t wait to see how our students harness this passion and channel it into their own businesses.”

Christine Valmy is now accepting enrollments for the launch date of Sunday, September 18, 2022. In order to qualify for the course, an individual must have a High School Diploma/GED, as well as an Appearance Enhancement License (not including Waxing), Massage Therapy License or a degree in business, administration, or marketing, or have worked in the beauty industry for at least five years. Visit the Christine Valmy website for more information on this new curriculum.

About Christine Valmy

Christine Valmy delivers the highest quality experience across the spectrum of beauty education, skin care treatment methods, and all-natural skin care products for personal and professional care. As experts in each of these realms, Christine Valmy offers a unique value to all with a passion for beauty.

Established in 1965 as the first of its kind in the United States, Christine Valmy International School offers world-renowned education across a range of exciting and engaging beauty disciplines. Every course offers a top-quality learning experience that passes on industry-leading expertise to students.

