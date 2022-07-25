One World Universe Inc. Corporate Executives are Meeting in Texas

HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA, July 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- One World Universe Inc. (OTC: OWUV), a publicly traded company that invests in sports related businesses, distressed assets, business opportunities within emerging industries such as the Metaverse, and providing humanitarian efforts in over 185 countries, is holding a corporate meeting in Texas to review the outline for the lending company.



With the lending company quickly ramping up, One World Management decided that it would be in the best interest of our shareholders to have a corporate management meeting with the management of Ameritrust, B & D Capital Holdings and One World Universe.

“With the amount of volume that currently being processed in the lending industry, we need to make sure that all management, current and future employees have the foundation to hit the ground running. Being in the lending industry for over 20 years, a clear, concise outline of what is expected for each part of the team is essential,” stated Jerry C. Craig, President of J. Craig Holding Company and One World Universe, Inc. “Not only will this meeting allow One World Universe management to meet the Ameritrust team in Texas, it will allow the Ameritrust Team to know that we are fully vested in their success.”

About One World Universe, Inc.

One World Universe (OTC: OWUV) is a California corporation whose mission driven business is implementing global humanitarian efforts through the profits generated from the sales of products and services to improve people's lives living in the harshest environments and their communities. Our company has contributed valuable resources such as access to (PPE) personal protective equipment, medications, vaccines, and educational support programs where play and basic necessities are essential.



