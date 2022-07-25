ONE SECRET TO WHITE SPOT’S SUCCESS IS NO SECRET AT ALL: IT’S FRESH, LOCAL INGREDIENTS

VANCOUVER, B.C., July 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Back in 1928, White Spot founder Nat Bailey transformed his 1918 Model T into a travelling lunch counter, parking every Sunday at Vancouver’s Lookout Point selling tasty hot dogs and ice cream to hungry sightseers. His menu was based on the best local ingredients he could find. Today — 94 years later — the tradition continues, with White Spot Restaurants buying more fresh, locally-grown produce than any other full-service restaurant chain in the province.



“The history of White Spot is intrinsically linked to B.C., and it all started with a man and his truck,” said Warren Erhart, President, White Spot Restaurants. “For more than nine decades, White Spot has proudly supported local growers. We take great pride in the long-standing relationships we’ve formed, including some that date back to a handshake with Nat Bailey and continue to this day — like our partnership with the Guichon family of Felix Farms in Delta who have been supplying White Spot with potatoes for our Kennebec fries since 1938.”



This summer, the iconic B.C. restaurant chain — the longest running in Canada — celebrates its tradition of supporting local by introducing a new 'Celebrate BC' menu across locations province-wide from July 25 to September 4.



“The variety, quality, and freshness of B.C. ingredients are at their peak this time of year,” said Executive Chef James Kennedy. “It made it such a joy for the Culinary team and I to create the food for this new menu.” On the roster is the new B.C. Brie & Bacon BBQ Chicken Burger, made with fresh B.C. chicken breast and topped with brie from Golden Ears Cheesecrafters; while the Steelhead Florentine spotlights Ocean Wise steelhead caught in Lois Lake, B.C. The new B.C. Summer Salad features a cornucopia of locally grown produce, and back by popular demand, the famous fresh B.C. Blueberry Pie is made with blueberries sourced entirely through Silver Valley Farms in Maple Ridge, and grown throughout the Fraser Valley. And it's not only the food — at White Spot, guests will find a bevy of locally-produced beverages, including a selection of exclusively featured 100% B.C. VQA wines as well as local craft beers and ice cream for their famous milkshakes.



Here’s a longer list of White Spot’s local ingredients, to name just a few:

100% Fresh Canadian beef on White Spot burgers;

Fresh B.C. chicken breast for burgers, salads and pastas;

Locally baked artisan style buns made with real ingredients: eggs, butter, milk, locally milled wheat;

Naturally smoked Canadian bacon on burgers and Canadian back bacon at breakfast;

Coleslaw made with local cabbage;

Enough local Kennebec potatoes for fries to fill 1.6 Olympic-size swimming pools!

Enough locally grown zucchini for zoo sticks to stretch longer than 27,000 football fields;

B.C. dairy for hand-scooped milkshakes, milk, butter and more. Per year, White Spot serves enough local ice cream to fill more than 10,000 kiddie pools;

Canadian cheese including aged Cheddar;

Tomatoes ripened on the vine in B.C. The total weight of tomatoes purchased by White Spot is equal to five times the weight of the largest hockey stick in the world (located in Duncan, B.C.).

If you laid out all the B.C. mushrooms purchased by White Spot, they would stretch longer than 17 times around Stanley Park;

B.C.-grown cucumbers, enough to stretch longer than 38 back-to-back Kitsilano pools;

100% B.C. VQA Wine and local craft beer on the beverage menu;

Ocean Wise Steelhead sustainably raised and caught from the deep, cold, clean waters of Lois Lake, B.C.;

Fresh B.C. Blueberries sourced through Silver Valley Farms in Maple Ridge, and grown throughout the Fraser Valley. B.C. is one of the top blueberry producing regions in the world; per year, White Spot serves blueberries equivalent to the weight of 279 hungry female black bears;

Golden Ears Cheesecrafters Brie, Maple Ridge, B.C.;

Locally grown butter lettuce.

The Celebrate BC menu showcasing local B.C.-grown ingredients is available at all White Spot Restaurant locations across British Columbia from July 25 to September 4.



ABOUT WHITE SPOT HOSPITALITY | Headquartered in Vancouver, British Columbia, White Spot is Canada’s longest-running restaurant chain. Founded in 1928, when Nat Bailey launched Canada’s first drive-in restaurant at Granville and 67th, the 94-year-young chain serves more than 17 million guests annually at 128 White Spot and Triple O’s (their premium quick-service restaurants) located throughout B.C., Alberta, Ontario and Asia. They also own and operate three mobile food trucks plus a newly opened R+D Kitchen by White Spot; their test kitchen restaurant located at the Amazing Brentwood in Burnaby. Bailey’s original vision was to build a restaurant that served the highest quality, unique tasting food and White Spot remains committed to continuing this tradition in each and every meal. White Spot Hospitality is proud to be recognized with the platinum status designation as one of Canada’s Best Managed Companies, is one of Canada’s top 150 iconic brands as awarded by Interbrand Canada, has been awarded a gold medal for excellence in franchising by the Canadian Franchise Association and is one of B.C.’s Most Loved Brands as recognized by Ipsos. | whitespot.ca tripleos.ca

