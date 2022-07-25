Hardware Wallet Market Size is projected to reach USD 1.72 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 24.2%: Straits Research

New York, United States, July 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hardware wallets are specialized cryptocurrency wallets to keep users' private keys on a safe, encrypted hardware device. To protect sensitive data, hardware wallets are designed to let users store private keys in a secure location on a microcontroller. A software wallet's data may be stolen or damaged by computer viruses, whereas hardware devices are designed to be immune to these threats. The user can authenticate the entire functionality of the gadget using the hardware wallet running open-source software.

Due to the increase in demand for trading in cryptocurrencies and digital currencies, this gadget is widely used on a business basis. Additionally, the wallet programs are built with an improved theft-free and hacker-proof module to make devices vulnerable to potential threats. During the projection period, it is anticipated that the increased security provided by these devices over software, paper wallets, and web wallets would promote market growth.





Get a Free Sample Copy of This Report @ https://straitsresearch.com/report/hardware-wallet-market/request-sample





Transparency of Distributed Ledger Technology Propels the Global Hardware Wallet Market

A cryptocurrency public ledger system is a record-keeping system. The distributed ledger technology is designed to record transactions of assets and its detail in multiple places simultaneously. This system is intended to maintain transparency among users to reduce human errors, financial loss of data, or machine errors. Furthermore, the public Ledger maintains data related to identities anonymously, its cryptocurrency balance, and records genuine transactions to reduce manipulation during the transaction process, which is anticipated to drive the growth of the cryptocurrency market, thereby influencing the development of the hardware wallet market.

Underlying Market Opportunities Across Developing Economics

The surge in demand for cryptocurrencies such as bitcoins, dogecoin, and Ethereum across the developing economies such as India, China, and Brazil is expected to offer a significant opportunity for the growth of the hardware wallet market, owing to the rise in inflation and potential for safe-haven assets. For instance, developing countries such as India, China, Japan, and Brazil possess some of the largest IT populations and are experiencing a surge in digital currency trade. This has led to a rise in awareness levels of cryptocurrencies, which is expected to create remunerative opportunities for expanding the global hardware wallet market during the forecast period.





Report Scope

Report Metric Details Market Size USD 1.72 Billion by 2030 CAGR 24.2% (2022-2030) Historical Data 2019-2020 Base Year 2021 Forecast Period 2022-2030 Forecast Units Value (USD Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered Type, Connection Type, End-User, Distribution Channel, Regions Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, LAME and Rest of the World Key Companies Profiled/Vendors ARCHOS, BitLox, CoolBitX Technology Ltd., ELLIPAL Limited, Ledger SAS, OPOLO SARL, ShapeShift, Satoshi Labs SRO, Shift Crypto AG, Sugi (zSofitto NV). Key Market Opportunities High Market Growth Potential Across Developing Economies Key Market Drivers Development of New Technologies

Transparency of Distributed Ledger Technology

Buy Now Full Report @ https://straitsresearch.com/buy-now/hardware-wallet-market





Regional Insights

Asia-Pacific holds the highest market share and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 24% during the forecast period. The growth of the hardware wallet market in Asia-Pacific is driven by the trend for secure encrypted pin wallets and theft-free technology . In addition, the rapid surge in multiple cryptocurrencies worth in the recent decade is anticipated to significantly contribute to the growth of the hardware wallet market during the forecast period.

North America is the fastest-growing region. The ever-increasing demand for cryptocurrencies in the commercial sector in North America is one of the prime factors driving the growth of the hardware wallet market. The US and Canada contribute significantly to the hardware wallet market in this region, owing to government initiatives to legally adopt and monitor cryptocurrency systems across their commercial sectors. The US is leading in providing a legal and regulatory framework for monitoring cryptocurrency, which is further expected to offer significant opportunities for the growth of the hardware wallet market in this region.

Europe is the second-largest region and is projected to reach USD 625 million, growing at a CAGR of 25.7% during the forecast period. The European hardware wallet market is one of the leading adopters of cryptocurrency across the commercial sector, owing to a surge in various initiatives by governments and prime players in this region. For instance, according to a Reuters report, the European Union is expected to put in place a comprehensive framework to adopt distributed ledger technology and crypto-assets in the European Union financial sectors, which is anticipated to offer growth opportunities for the hardware wallet market in the coming years.





Key Highlights

The global hardware wallet market was valued at USD 245 million in 2021. It is projected to reach USD 1,725 million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 24.2% during the forecast period (2022–2030).

was valued at USD 245 million in 2021. It is projected to reach USD 1,725 million by 2030, growing at a during the forecast period (2022–2030). Based on type , the global hardware wallet market is fragmented into Hot and Cold Wallets. Hot Wallet is the highest contributor to the market and is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 25.3% during the forecast period.

, the global hardware wallet market is fragmented into Hot and Cold Wallets. Hot Wallet is the highest contributor to the market and is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 25.3% during the forecast period. Based on connection type , the global hardware wallet market is segregated into Near-Field Communication (NFC), Bluetooth, and USB. The USB connection type is the highest contributor to the market and is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 23.4% during the forecast period.

, the global hardware wallet market is segregated into Near-Field Communication (NFC), Bluetooth, and USB. The USB connection type is the highest contributor to the market and is estimated to grow at a during the forecast period. Based on end-user, the global hardware wallet market is bifurcated into Commercial and Individual. The Individual segment is the highest contributor to the market and is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 24.6% during the forecast period.

during the forecast period. Based on the distribution channel , the global hardware wallet market is fragmented into Online and Offline. The Online distribution channel is the highest contributor to the market and is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 25.5% during the forecast period.

, the global hardware wallet market is fragmented into Online and Offline. The Online distribution channel is the highest contributor to the market and is estimated to grow at a during the forecast period. Region-wise, the global hardware wallet market is analyzed across North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, and LAMEA. Asia-Pacific holds the highest market share and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 24% during the forecast period.





Get a Free Sample Copy of This Report @ https://straitsresearch.com/report/hardware-wallet-market/request-sample





The key players in the global hardware wallet market are

ARCHOS

BitLox

CoolBitX Technology Ltd.

ELLIPAL Limited

Ledger SAS

OPOLO SARL

ShapeShift

Satoshi Labs SRO

Shift Crypto AG

Sugi (zSofitto NV)





Global Hardware Wallet Market: Segmentation

By Type

Hot Wallet

Cold Wallet

By Connection Type

Near Field Communication

USB

Bluetooth

By End-User

Commercial

Individual

By Distribution Channel

Online

Offline

By Regions

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

LAMEA





TABLE OF CONTENT

Introduction Market Definition Market Scope Research Methodology Primary Research Research Methodology Assumptions & Exclusions Secondary Data Sources Market Overview Report Segmentation & Scope Value Chain Analysis: Hardware Wallet Market Key Market Trends Drivers Restraints Opportunities Porter’s Five Forces Analysis Bargaining Power of Suppliers Bargaining Power of Buyers Threat of Substitution Threat of New Entrants Competitive Rivalry Market Share Analysis Type Overview Introduction Market Size & Forecast Hot Wallet Market Size & Forecast Cold Wallet Market Size & Forecast Connection Type Overview Introduction Market Size & Forecast USB Market Size & Forecast Bluetooth Market Size & Forecast Regional Overview Introduction Market Size & Forecast America North America U.S. By Type By Connection Type Canada By Type By Connection Type Mexico By Type By Connection Type Latin America By Type By Connection Type Europe Market Size & Forecast Germany By Type By Connection Type France By Type By Connection Type U.K. By Type By Connection Type Italy By Type By Connection Type Spain By Type By Connection Type Rest of Europe By Type By Connection Type Asia Pacific Market Size & Forecast Japan By Type By Connection Type China By Type By Connection Type Australia By Type By Connection Type India By Type By Connection Type South Korea By Type By Connection Type Rest of Asia-Pacific By Type By Connection Type Middle East & Africa Market Size & Forecast Saudi Arabia By Type By Connection Type South Africa By Type By Connection Type Kuwait By Type By Connection Type Rest of Middle East & Africa By Type By Connection Type Company Profile ARCHOS Company Overview Financial Performance Recent Developments Product Portfolio BitLox Company Overview Financial Performance Recent Developments Product Portfolio CoolBitX Technology Ltd Company Overview Financial Performance Recent Developments Product Portfolio Conclusion & Recommendation Acronyms & Abbreviations





Table of Content and Figure @ https://straitsresearch.com/report/hardware-wallet-market/toc





Market News

In April 2022 , Swan Bitcoin, a well-known Bitcoin onramp, and Invity.io, the company that provides the in-wallet trading platform for Trezor hardware wallets, announced new cooperation from the Genesis Stage of the Bitcoin 2022 conference to add recurring, direct-to-custody Bitcoin purchases to Trezor wallets. The easiest option for non-technical individuals to start accumulating value with Bitcoin while retaining complete control over their funds is through automated purchases within a cold wallet.

, Swan Bitcoin, a well-known Bitcoin onramp, and Invity.io, the company that provides the in-wallet trading platform for Trezor hardware wallets, announced new cooperation from the Genesis Stage of the Bitcoin 2022 conference to add recurring, direct-to-custody Bitcoin purchases to Trezor wallets. The easiest option for non-technical individuals to start accumulating value with Bitcoin while retaining complete control over their funds is through automated purchases within a cold wallet. In January 2022, Trezor, the original hardware wallet, received a new desktop application. The former Trezor Wallet interface has been completely replaced. The new program, Trezor Suite, is a significant advancement that helps protect cryptocurrency users against phishing attempts, one of the most pressing issues in modern crypto security. All Trezor users are advised to download the Trezor Suite desktop application and begin using the most incredible tool for their long-term security by SatoshiLabs.

News Media

SMS and NFC to Drive Growth of the Global Mobile Payment Market

Digital Currency — Rethinking Money





Have a Look at the Related Research Report

NFC Payment Devices Market : Information by Device Type (Smart Watches, Payment Wristbands, Smart Rings), Application (Grocery Stores, Bars, Restaurants), and Region — Forecast till 2030’

Wireless Connectivity Market : Information by Connectivity (Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, Cellular Technologies, ZigBee, NFC, LPWAN), Application, and Region — Forecast till 2029

Security as a Service Market : Information by Component (Solution, Services), Application (Network Security, Endpoint Security), Verticals, and Region — Forecast till 2029

IoT Security Market : Information by Solution (Analytics, Encryption, Threat Management, Identity and Access Management), Type, Application, and Region — Forecast Till 2026

Insurtech Market : Information by Type (Auto, Home), Service (Consulting, Managed Services), Technology (Blockchain), End-User (Automotive, BFSI), and Region — Forecast till 2030





About Straits Research Pvt. Ltd.

StraitsResearch is a market intelligence company providing global business information reports and services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insight for thousands of decision-makers. Straits Research Pvt. Ltd. provides actionable market research data, especially designed and presented for decision making and ROI.

Whether you are looking at business sectors in the next town or crosswise over continents, we understand the significance of being acquainted with the client’s purchase. We overcome our clients’ issues by recognizing and deciphering the target group and generating leads with utmost precision. We seek to collaborate with our clients to deliver a broad spectrum of results through a blend of market and business research approaches.

For more information on your target market, please contact us below:

Phone: +1 646 480 7505 (the U.S.)

+91 8087085354 (APAC)

+44 208 068 9665 (the U.K.)

Email: sales@straitsresearch.com