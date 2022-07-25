Proactive news headlines including Bitcoin, Predictmedix, Jushi Holdings, Southern Silver Exploration, Majuba Hill Copper and San Leon Energy

New York , July 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Proactive, provider of real-time news and video interviews on growth companies listed in the US and Canada, has covered the following companies:
- Bitcoin and Ethereum lose weekend gains as crypto markets manage to hold the line click here
- Revive Therapeutics provides update on proposed amended study protocol for its Phase 3 bucillamine for COVID-19 clinical trial click here
- San Leon Energy: Production resumes at Oza field in Nigeria click here
- Southern Silver Exploration reports expanded mineralization in new drill results at CLM project in Mexico click here
- Nextleaf Solutions says its tech to produce THC-free CBD from industrial hemp has been validated click here
- Predictmedix reveals “exceptional” accuracy rates for monitoring of symptoms and physiological parameters click here
- X1 Esports and Entertainment to acquire ShiftRLE to gain entry into Rocket League esports click here
- Gevo closes on purchase of South Dakota land; plans fall ground-breaking for first renewable energy plant click here
- Jushi Holdings to open its 34th retail location nationwide in Alexandria, Virginia click here
- ImagineAR signs augmented reality activation and engagement partnership with Baltimore Ravens click here
- Nickel North Exploration provides additonal information on debt settlements ahead of AGM click here
- Majuba Hill Copper closes non-brokered private placement financing for total gross proceeds of $2.1 million click here
- Voyager bailout proposal from Alameda Research shot down by lawyers click here
- Alphabet bets on Google Cloud in run up to second-quarter earnings click here
