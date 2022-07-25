PRESS RELEASE: BIGBEN: Q1 2022-23 SALES UP BY 23.5% TO 70 M€

French English

Bigben

Press release

Lesquin, 25 July 2022 – 18:00hrs

Q1 2022-23 SALES UP BY 23.5% TO 70 M€

Confirmation of FY 2022-23 Targets

BIGBEN INTERACTIVE (ISIN FR0000074072) today announced its Q1 2022-2023 sales (period from 1 April to 30 June).

IFRS – M€ 2022/23



2021/22



Change



Non audited sales 1st quarter (1er April – 30 June.) 70.0 56.7 +23.5% Nacon Gaming 42.4 33.7 +25.8% Bigben Audio / Telco 27.7 23.0 +20.2%

Highlights: /Points to remember:

As announced, thanks to the strong momentum of its video game business, Nacon achieved good Q1 2022-2023 sales, up 25.8% to 42.4 M€.





Bigben Audio/Telco's sales also rose by 20.2% to 27.7 M€, driven by a good performance in the Mobile Accessories business.





The Group confirms its target of 400 M€ sales for the year with a current operating income exceeding 55 M€.





Q1 2022-23 sales up by 23.5%

NACON GAMING

Video games : Games sales reached 27.6 M€, up 126.2%. Several games were released during the period under review, including the much-anticipated Vampire: The Masquerade® - Swansong title, which performed well, as well as Pro Cycling Manager 2022 and Tour De France 2022, both of which recorded higher sales than last year's editions. Catalogue activity (new games) has jumped to 14.9 M€ from 3.1 M€ in previous year.

The Back Catalogue (games released in previous financial years) also rose sharply to 12.7 M€, a 38.7% increase. It benefited from the inclusion of Daedalic Entertainment in the Group's scope of consolidation and the signing of numerous deals on new platforms.

Accessories: Sales came to 14.0 M€ down 31.8%. Over the period, this activity continued to be penalised by a high base effect, a shortage of consoles and a readjustment of stock levels throughout distribution.

Against this backdrop, Nacon nevertheless gained market shares in the US in the gaming headset segment with its premium RIG 800 pro and 300 pro ranges released in the past few months.

BIGBEN AUDIOVIDEO/TELCO

Mobile Accessories sales grew by 16.3% over the period to 21.6 M€. The Force® range, with its promise of unique quality posted sales up 42% during the period and strongly contributed to this growth. Thanks to the relevance of its product positioning, Bigben is taking full advantage of the elimination of original chargers and handsfree pedestrian kits in most new smartphones delivered by manufacturers.

AudioVideo recorded quarterly sales of 6.0 M€ compared with 4.3M€ in Q1 2021-22. The inclusion of Metronic in the Group's scope explains this increase. Excluding Metronic, the AudioVideo unit was down by 19% ; nevertheless the Audio activity successfully pursued the listing of its products in many new distribution channels.

Strong growth outlook for the full year

NACON GAMING

In Q2 2022-23, Nacon will again see a strong activity with the release of several new games including SteelrisingTM, Session Skate SimTM and Train LifeTM. The Lord of the Rings Gollum is now scheduled for the second half of FY 2022-23.

BIGBEN AUDIOVIDEO/TELCO

The Mobile Accessories business will be driven by good growth momentum with the upcoming launch of new smartphones by manufacturers and the further deployment of the 5G network.

The listings obtained in new channels by the AudioVideo business and the delivery of range additions in the autumn augur well for the end of the year.

For the full 2022-23 financial year, the Bigben Group confirms its targets of 400 M€ sales and a current operating income exceeding 55 M€.

Dividend

The Annual General Meeting held on 22 July 2022 approved the payment of a 0.30 € cash dividend per share for FY 2021-22 and the distribution in kind in the form of Nacon shares at the rate of one (1) Nacon share for every four (4) Bigben Interactive shares held, subject to confirmation of the distribution parity by the Board of Directors of Bigben Interactive to be held on 29 July 2022 in view of the opening stock market price of the Nacon share. Payment will be made on July 29, 2022.

.

Next event:

Q2 2022-2023 sales, 24 October 2022

Press release after close of the Euronext Paris stock exchange

SALES 2021-22

275.7 M€







HEADCOUNT

Over 1200 employees







INTERNATIONAL

31 subsidiaries and a distribution network

in more than 100 countries

www.bigben-group.com



Bigben Interactive is a European player in video game development and publishing, in design and distribution of smartphone and gaming accessories as well as in audio products. The Group, which is recognized for its capacities in terms of innovation and creativity, intends to become one of Europe’s leaders in each of its markets

Company listed on Euronext Paris, compartment B – Index : CAC Mid & Small – Eligible SRD long

ISIN : FR0000074072 ; Reuters : BIGPA ; Bloomberg : BIGFP

PRESS CONTACTS

CapValue – Gilles Broquelet gbroquelet@capvalue.fr - +33 1 80 81 50 01









Attachment