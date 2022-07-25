Intelligent Transportation Systems Market Size is projected to reach USD 38.70 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.75%: Straits Research

New York, United States, July 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The market for intelligent transportation systems uses new information and communication technologies to make driving better. ITS is any way of getting around that uses smart communication systems. ITS has information for the Internet of Things about both wireless and wired connections.

By fixing three major transportation problems, ITS changes the way Traffic Management Centers (TMC) run and manage road networks. There are problems when there isn't enough information, when the information is wrong, or when there isn't enough coordination. By giving TMCs up-to-date and accurate data, information technology helps them make better network decisions.

The market is expected to grow because there is a growing need for traffic control systems, smart vehicles that are connected to the latest telecommunications technology, and modern cameras and licence plate readers that make people safer and keep an eye on them. The industry is likely to be driven by a growing number of vehicles, ageing infrastructure, and a lack of traffic data management. A new traffic management system was made because city streets and highways need to be managed more efficiently. The plan of the transportation authority is to use modern data analytics to deal with the growing amount of traffic.





Get a Free Sample Copy of This Report @ https://straitsresearch.com/report/intelligent-transportation-systems-market/request-sample





Rising road traffic congestion

Traffic jams are caused by the growing number of cars on the road and the lack of good transportation infrastructure. Rising traffic on the roads has a negative effect on the environment because of vehicle emissions . It may also lead to more deaths on the roads. In 2018, nearly 36,600 people died in traffic accidents in the United States, and around 1.35 million people died in road crashes around the world.

Favourable government initiatives for effective traffic management

Governments use ITS to improve road safety, how well transportation systems work, and how they affect the environment. ITS requires significant funding. The US, Dubai, and Japan spend a lot of money on ITS projects. In 2020, the UK government gave $1.9 million to test new technology and new ways to improve driving conditions, reduce traffic congestion, and shorten the length of time spent in traffic jams. The government thinks that the next generation of intelligent transportation systems will be powered by AI and will let drivers plan trips without having to worry about traffic. This cuts down on traffic, wait times, and pollution. UK innovators are given more than USD 368 million to build a greener and more sustainable transportation network.





The high installation cost of ITS

Intelligent transportation needs a sophisticated centralised traffic management centre (TMC) that can handle real-time traffic data and reduce traffic jams. Large investments will be needed to put this management centre in the same place as transportation managers, system operators, dispatchers, and response agencies.

ITS comprises CCTV cameras, microwave detectors, dynamic message signboards, advanced traveller information systems, highway advisory radios, mobile data terminals, and fleet management systems. Mobile data terminals let a vehicle and a control centre talk to each other back and forth. The US Department of Transportation says that each mobile data terminal costs between $1,000 and $4,000, plus between $500 and $1,000 to set up.





Increasing public-private partnerships

For ITS to work, telecom operators, infrastructure providers, manufacturers, service providers, public sector organisations, and user groups need to work together. Public-private partnerships are key to the success of ITS (PPPs).

ITS Canada, ITS America, ITS Thailand, ITS India, and ITS Germany all announce strategic partnerships with road and transport associations. In June 2020, the Yucatan state government chose Cubic Transportation Systems (CTS) to install advanced traffic control systems in Merida, Mexico. Cubic worked with Vixionere SAPI de C.V. (Mexico) to install the Trafficware ATMS central transport management platform, controllers, and Transit Signal Priority software at all project intersections. Cubic will put SynchroGreen in place at 50 intersections.





Report Scope

Report Metric Details Market Size USD 38.70 Billion by 2030 CAGR 5.75% (2022-2030) Historical Data 2019-2020 Base Year 2021 Forecast Period 2022-2030 Forecast Units Value (USD Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered Offering, System, Roadways Application, Railways Application, Aviation Application Maritime Application, Region Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, LAME and Rest of the World Key Companies Profiled/Vendors Siemens (Germany); Thales Group (France); Kapsch TrafficCom (Austria); Cubic Corporation (US); Conduent, Inc. (US); Garmin Ltd. (US); TomTom International BV (Netherlands); Teledyne FLIR Systems, Inc. (US); Indra Sistemas (Spain); and Denso Corporation (Japan) Key Market Opportunities Increasing public-private partnerships Key Market Drivers Rising road traffic congestion

Favourable government initiatives for effective traffic management

Buy Now Full Report @ https://straitsresearch.com/buy-now/intelligent-transportation-systems-market





Regional analysis of the global intelligent transportation systems market

The market is split by region into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

In 2020, North America had more than 40% of the market. Machine learning, big data, cloud computing, and the Internet of Things (IoT) are all developed and used in this area. The region is home to people who take part in the global market. Intelligent transportation technologies are used because the area is putting a lot of effort into improving its transportation infrastructure. As traffic gets worse in North American cities, a number of public-private partnership projects to bring intelligent transportation systems are starting to take shape.

The ITS market in Asia Pacific will grow because of changes in technology and the growth of transportation networks. China, India, and Japan all do better economically because of ITS. Intelligent transportation systems avoid routes that are often crowded to save time and gas. New cars are being made with these systems in both developing and developed countries.





Key Highlights

The global intelligent transportation systems market was valued at USD 23.8 billion in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 38.70 million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 5.75% from 2022 to 2030.

was valued at USD 23.8 billion in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 38.70 million by 2030, registering a from 2022 to 2030. The software segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period

Advanced traffic management systems applications held the largest share of the ITS market in 2020

North America contributed the most revenue.





Get a Free Sample Copy of This Report @ https://straitsresearch.com/report/intelligent-transportation-systems-market/request-sample





Competitive players in the global intelligent transportation systems market

Siemens

Thales Group

Kapsch TrafficCom

Cubic Corporation

Conduent, Inc.

Garmin Ltd.

TomTom International BV

Teledyne FLIR Systems, Inc.

Indra Sistemas

Denso Corporation





The global intelligent transportation systems market segmentation

Based on Offering

Hardware

Interface Boards

Multifunctional boards

Vehicle detection boards

Communication boards

Sensors

Vehicle detection sensors

Pedestrian presence sensors

Speed sensors

Surveillance Cameras

Thermal cameras

AID cameras

Telecommunication Networks

Fiber optic cables

Copper lines

Wireless media

Monitoring and Detection Systems

Automatic number plate recognition systems

Intelligent traffic controllers

Others (Linked Traffic Controllers and Variable Message Signboards)

Software

Visualization Software

Video Detection Management Software

Transit Management Software

Others

Services

Business and Cloud Services

Support and Maintenance Services

Based on System

Advanced Traffic Management Systems (ATMs)

Advanced Traveller Information Systems (ATIS)

ITS-enabled Transportation Pricing Systems (ITPS)

Advanced Public Transportation Systems (APTS)

Commercial Vehicle Operation (CVO) Systems

Based on Roadways Application

Intelligent Traffic Control

Traffic Monitoring Systems

Traffic Signal Control Systems

Traffic Enforcement Cameras

Variable Traffic Message Signboards

Collision Avoidance

Parking Management

Passenger Information Management

Ticketing Management

Emergency Vehicle Notification

Automotive Telematics

Fleet Management and Asset Monitoring

Based on Railways Application

Rail-running Operation and Collision Avoidance

Passenger Information Management

Smart Ticketing

Security & Surveillance

Emergency Notification

Others

Based on Aviation Application

Security & Surveillance

Shuttle Bus Tracking

Traveller Information Management

Smart Ticketing

Aircraft Management

Emergency Notification

Others

Based on the Maritime Application

Freight Arrival & Transit

Real-time Weather Information Tracking

Container Movement Scheduling

Emergency Notification

Others

Based on Geography

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Belgium

Denmark

Austria

Sweden

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

Rest of Asia Pacific

Rest of the world

South America

Middle East

Africa





TABLE OF CONTENT

Introduction Market Definition Market Scope Research Methodology Primary Research Research Methodology Assumptions & Exclusions Secondary Data Sources Market Overview Report Segmentation & Scope Value Chain Analysis: Specialty Insurance Market Key Market Trends Drivers Restraints Opportunities Porter’s Five Forces Analysis Bargaining Power of Suppliers Bargaining Power of Buyers Threat of Substitution Threat of New Entrants Competitive Rivalry Market Share Analysis Type Overview Introduction Market Size & Forecast Marine, Aviation, & Transport (MAT) Market Size & Forecast Political Risk & Credit Insurance Market Size & Forecast Distribution Channel Overview Introduction Market Size & Forecast Brokers Market Size & Forecast Non-Brokers Market Size & Forecast Regional Overview Introduction Market Size & Forecast America North America U.S. By Type By Distribution Channel Canada By Type By Distribution Channel Mexico By Type By Distribution Channel Latin America By Type By Distribution Channel Europe Market Size & Forecast Germany By Type By Distribution Channel France By Type By Distribution Channel U.K. By Type By Distribution Channel Italy By Type By Distribution Channel Spain By Type By Distribution Channel Rest of Europe By Type By Distribution Channel Asia Pacific Market Size & Forecast Japan By Type By Distribution Channel China By Type By Distribution Channel Australia By Type By Distribution Channel India By Type By Distribution Channel South Korea By Type By Distribution Channel Rest of Asia-Pacific By Type By Distribution Channel Middle East & Africa Market Size & Forecast Saudi Arabia By Type By Distribution Channel South Africa By Type By Distribution Channel Kuwait By Type By Distribution Channel Rest of Middle East & Africa By Type By Distribution Channel Company Profile AXA Company Overview Financial Performance Recent Developments Product Portfolio American International Group Inc Company Overview Financial Performance Recent Developments Product Portfolio Allianz Company Overview Financial Performance Recent Developments Product Portfolio Conclusion & Recommendation Acronyms & Abbreviations





Table of Content and Figure @ https://straitsresearch.com/report/intelligent-transportation-systems-market/toc





Recent Developments by Key Players

In September 2021 , Siemens and the National Authority for Tunnels (NAT) made a deal for Siemens to build a complete rail system that will include Egypt's first high-speed, electrified main and freight rail line. This will change how Egypt moves around. Siemens Mobility will provide its full turnkey services for 15 years to design, install, test, and take care of the systems. The whole contract is worth about $4.5 billion, and Siemens Mobility's share is about $3 billion.

, Siemens and the National Authority for Tunnels (NAT) made a deal for Siemens to build a complete rail system that will include Egypt's first high-speed, electrified main and freight rail line. This will change how Egypt moves around. Siemens Mobility will provide its full turnkey services for 15 years to design, install, test, and take care of the systems. The whole contract is worth about $4.5 billion, and Siemens Mobility's share is about $3 billion. In July 2021 , Siemens Intelligent Traffic Systems (ITS), a division of Siemens Mobility, has started a new brand called Yunex Traffic. It will use its position as the market leader to offer innovative, smart, and all-around mobility solutions.

, Siemens Intelligent Traffic Systems (ITS), a division of Siemens Mobility, has started a new brand called Yunex Traffic. It will use its position as the market leader to offer innovative, smart, and all-around mobility solutions. In June 2021 , Plenary Infrastructure Group from Australia gave Kapsch TrafficCom a project to install a new toll collection system on the Louisiana Highway (LA-1) for the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (LADOTD). The project is an addition to Kapsch's existing contract with Plenary. Kapsch is providing an all-electronic tolling system and related maintenance services for a major bridge and tunnel replacement in Belle Chasse, Louisiana.

, Plenary Infrastructure Group from Australia gave Kapsch TrafficCom a project to install a new toll collection system on the Louisiana Highway (LA-1) for the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (LADOTD). The project is an addition to Kapsch's existing contract with Plenary. Kapsch is providing an all-electronic tolling system and related maintenance services for a major bridge and tunnel replacement in Belle Chasse, Louisiana. In May 2021, Cubic Transportation Systems (CTS) was given a multi-year contract by Omaha Metro Transit (US) to deliver its Umo Pass solution. A single fare payment system will make it easy for Omaha Metro Transit riders to plan and pay for their trips with Umo Pass.

News Media

An Introduction to the Global Automotive Aftermarket Industry in 2020

India’s Automotive Sector Outlook

2030: India’s Electric Vehicle Deadline? Optimistic or Realistic?

Waymo To Sell LIDAR Sensors To Cut Down Cost Of Self Driving Cars





Have a Look at the Related Research Report

Transportation Management Systems Market : Information by Deployment (On-Premise, Cloud), Mode of Transportation (Roadways, Railways, Waterways), and Region — Forecast till 2030

Battery Recycling Market : Information by Chemistry (Lead-acid, Lithium-ion, Nickel), Application (Consumer Electronics, Industrial, Transportation), and Region — Forecast till 2030

Autonomous Vehicle Market : Information by Level of Automation (Level 1, Level 2, Level 3, Level 4), Component (Hardware, Software, Services), and Region — Forecast till 2026

Automotive Head-Up Display Market : Information by Type (Windshield, Augmented Reality HUD), Vehicle Type (Passenger Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles), End-User, and Region — Forecast Till 2029

Automotive Rear-View Mirror Market : Information by Type (Interior Mirror, Exterior Mirror), Application (Passenger Cars, Commercial Vehicles), and Region — Forecast till 2030





About Straits Research Pvt. Ltd.

Straits Research is a market intelligence company providing global business information reports and services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insight for thousands of decision-makers. Straits Research Pvt. Ltd. provides actionable market research data, especially designed and presented for decision making and ROI.

Whether you are looking at business sectors in the next town or crosswise over continents, we understand the significance of being acquainted with the client’s purchase. We overcome our clients’ issues by recognizing and deciphering the target group and generating leads with utmost precision. We seek to collaborate with our clients to deliver a broad spectrum of results through a blend of market and business research approaches.

For more information on your target market, please contact us below:

Phone: +1 646 480 7505 (the U.S.)

+91 8087085354 (APAC)

+44 208 068 9665 (the U.K.)

Email: sales@straitsresearch.com