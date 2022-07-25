NCRA elects 2022-2023 officers at national Conference & Expo

Reston, Va., July 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RESTON, Va., July 25, 2022 — The National Court Reporters Association (NCRA), the country’s leading organization representing stenographic court reporters, captioners, and legal videographers, today announced that the membership elected and installed its 2022-2023 officers during the Association’s 2022 Conference & Expo held at the Hyatt Recency Orlando, Orlando, Fla., July 21-24.

The 2022-2023 slate of officers include:

President Jason T. Meadors, FAPR, RPR, CRR, CRC, a court reporter and firm owner from Fort Collins, Colo.;

President-Elect Kristin M. Anderson, RPR, an official court reporter from

Denton, Texas;

Brentwood, Tenn.; and

In addition, two new members of NCRA’s Board of Directors were also installed at the Conference & Expo to serve three-year terms. Phyllis Craver Lykken, FAPR, RPR, a freelance court reporter and agency owner from Yakima, Wash., and Stacey M. Potenza, CRC, a CART provider, captioner, and agency owner from McKinney, Texas.

Returning directors include:

Cathy Penniston, RPR, CRI, a court reporting instructor and broadcast captioner from Waukee, Iowa;

Saba McKinley Roberts, RPR, CRI, a freelance court reporter from Clarksville, Tenn.;

Erika Sjoquist, RPR, CRR, a court reporter from Savannah, Ga.; and

Yolanda Walton, FAPR, RPR, an official court reporter from Norwalk, Ohio.

Debra A. Dibble, RDR, CRR, CRC, a freelance court reporter and captioner from Salt Lake City, Utah, is NCRA’s Immediate Past President.



Court reporters and captioners rely on the latest in technology to use stenographic machines to capture the spoken word and translate it into written text in real time. These professionals work both in and out of the courtroom recording legal cases and depositions, providing live captioning of events, and assisting members of the deaf and hard-of-hearing communities with gaining access to information, entertainment, educational opportunities, and more.

If you’re looking for a career that is on the cutting edge of technology, offers the opportunity for work at home or abroad, like to write, enjoy helping others, and are fast with your fingers, then the fields of court reporting and captioning are careers you can explore at NCRA/discoversteno.org.

NCRA’s A to Z® Intro to Steno Machine Shorthand program, a free online six-to-eight-week introductory course lets participants see if a career in court reporting or captioning, would be a good choice for them. The program is an introductory course in stenographic theory and provides participants with the opportunity to learn the basics of writing on a steno machine. There is no charge to take the course, but participants are required to have access to a steno machine or an iPad they can use to download an iStenoPad app.

To arrange an interview with a working court reporter, captioner, legal videographer, or a current court reporting student, or to learn more about the lucrative and flexible court reporting or captioning professions and the many job opportunities currently available, contact pr@ncra.org.

About NCRA

The National Court Reporters Association (NCRA) has been internationally recognized for promoting excellence among those who capture and convert the spoken word to text for more than 100 years. NCRA is committed to supporting its more than 13,000 members in achieving the highest level of professional expertise with educational opportunities and industry-recognized court reporting, educator, and videographer certification programs. NCRA impacts legislative issues and the global marketplace through its actively involved membership.

Forbes has named court reporting as one of the best career options that do not require a traditional four-year degree. The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reports that the court reporting field is expected to be one of the fastest areas of projected employment growth across all occupations. According to 247/WallSt.com, the court reporting profession ranks sixth out of 25 careers with the lowest unemployment rate, just 0.7 percent. Career information about the court reporting profession—one of the leading career options that do not require a traditional four-year degree—can be found at NCRA DiscoverSteno.org.