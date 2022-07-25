Project Invent Hires Jax Chaudhry as Executive Director

SAN FRANCISCO, July 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Board of Directors of Project Invent, a national education nonprofit empowering high school students to invent for social good, is pleased to announce the appointment of Jax Chaudhry as Executive Director. Chaudhry will lead the organization in executing Project Invent's mission to empower students with 21st-century skills to succeed individually and impact globally through invention.

"Our search committee had an impressive pool of candidates from across the U.S.," said Aragon Burlingham, Project Invent's board chair and President. "Jax stood out for her passion and connection with the mission, experience in navigating periods of intense growth and her commitment to reducing the opportunity gap in STEM, especially for Black, Indigenous and LatinX youth. As an empathetic, curious and results-oriented leader, Jax is the ideal person in getting us closer to bringing the invention experience to every student in America."

Chaudhry has served in senior leadership roles for over 10 years at a wide range of education and nonprofit organizations. With an emphasis on empowering students and a commitment to diversity, equity, and inclusion, Chaudhry has effectively developed strong external partnerships whilst maintaining sound fiscal oversight. Having most recently served as the Regional Director for The Literacy Lab, she was responsible for the strategic leadership and expansion of the Washington D.C., Montgomery County, PG County, and Alexandria programs and operations. There, she increased programming capacity by 40%, increased school partnerships by 50% and launched family engagement. Chaudhry graduated from the University of Pennsylvania with a B.A. in Policy & Law.

"I couldn't be more excited for the next chapter of Project Invent," Chaudhry said. "Invention is our proven path forward and empowering youth, particularly students from under-resourced communities, leads us all to a brighter future."

Chaudhry will succeed Connie Liu, who founded Project Invent and served as its first Executive Director. Under Liu's leadership, Project Invent has grown from a pilot project at The Nueva School in San Mateo, CA, to a national nonprofit that has shepherded over 1,000 students through design thinking, engineering, and entrepreneurship training. Chaudhry will build on these achievements to help Project Invent expand its impact as it enters its fifth year.

"I'm so very grateful for the opportunity to build on the impact that's been possible through the incredible vision and leadership of Founder Connie Liu" Chaudhry said. "I'm eager to work with the Project Invent community to expand our reach in the best interest of the students, teachers, and communities we serve."

Chaudhry lives in Washington D.C., enjoys sprinting, editing film, volunteering with local nonprofits and supporting her hometown Chicago sports.

About Project Invent

Founded in 2018 and based in Palo Alto, California, Project Invent empowers students with 21st-century skills to succeed individually and impact globally, through invention. Our goal is to create a generation of fearless, compassionate problem solvers. The Project Invent program trains and supports teachers through a year-long fellowship to bring design-thinking, engineering, and entrepreneurship skills to students. Through Project Invent, students solve real-world problems and classrooms move from test-taking to change-making. For more information, visit projectinvent.org or email hello@projectinvent.org.

Related Images











Image 1: Jax Chaudhry









This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment