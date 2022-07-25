Kalera Engages Financial Profiles for Investor Relations

ORLANDO, Fla., July 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kalera Public Limited Company (Nasdaq: KAL), a vertical farming company headquartered in Orlando, Florida, announced today that it has engaged Financial Profiles, Inc. as its investor relations firm.



“We are pleased to be working with Financial Profiles to implement a strategic investor relations program for our growing company,” said Kalera President and Chief Executive Officer Jim Leighton. “As a company newly listed on Nasdaq, we will work with Financial Profiles to raise awareness of our unique business model and build a strong financial brand with Wall Street. We have a huge market opportunity ahead and an exciting story to tell. Vertical farming is the future of sustainable agriculture, and Kalera is well positioned to be a leader in this emerging space and to deliver value to our stakeholders.”

“Our team is delighted to collaborate with Kalera, and we look forward to educating investors and analysts about this leader in the vertical farming industry,” said Financial Profiles President Moira Conlon. “Kalera has achieved scale in a growing, vital industry that is expected to reach $88 billion by 2028. They have successfully leveraged technology and agricultural knowhow to build a capital-efficient business model, which is critical to attaining the scale necessary to meet increasing demand for local, fresh, nutritious and affordable greens.”

About Kalera

Kalera is a vertical farming company headquartered in Orlando, Florida. Kalera uses technology to ensure that more people around the world have access to the freshest, most nutritious, and cleanest products available. It has spent several years optimizing plant nutrient formulas and developing an advanced automation and data acquisition system with Internet of Things, cloud, big data analytics and artificial intelligence capabilities. Kalera currently operates farms in the US (in Orlando, Florida; Atlanta, Georgia; Houston, Texas and Denver, Colorado), as well as in Kuwait. Additional farms are under development. More information is available at www.kalera.com.

About Financial Profiles

Established 15 years ago, Financial Profiles is a strategic communications firm that creates value through effective communication. Public and private companies come to us for our expertise in investor relations, transaction support, corporate communications, public relations, ESG advisory and crisis management. We have a demonstrated track record of leveraging best-in-class communications practices to help our clients enhance their profiles to attract capital, talent, customers and media attention. Financial Profiles is a certified woman-owned business. www.finprofiles.com

