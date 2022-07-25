Credit Acceptance Announces Timing of Second Quarter 2022 Earnings Release and Webcast

Southfield, Michigan , July 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Credit Acceptance Corporation (Nasdaq: CACC) (referred to as the “Company”, “Credit Acceptance”, “we”, “our”, or “us”) announced today that we expect to issue a news release with our second quarter 2022 earnings on Monday, August 1, 2022, after the market closes. A webcast is scheduled for Monday, August 1, 2022, at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time to discuss second quarter earnings.

Conference Call and Webcast Information:

Date: Monday, August 1, 2022

Time: 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time

Telephone Access:

To participate by telephone, including those who wish to ask questions, you must pre-register using the following link:

https://register.vevent.com/register/BI47fcdf0121524269bf5002fb4ef96bd3

or through the link posted on the “Investor Relations” section of our website at ir.creditacceptance.com. Upon registering you will be provided with the dial-in number and a PIN to access the call.

The webcast can be accessed live by visiting the “Investor Relations” section of our website at ir.creditacceptance.com.

Additionally, a replay and transcript of the webcast will be archived in the “Investor Relations” section of our website.

Description of Credit Acceptance Corporation

Since 1972, Credit Acceptance has offered financing programs that enable automobile dealers to sell vehicles to consumers, regardless of their credit history. Our financing programs are offered through a nationwide network of automobile dealers who benefit from sales of vehicles to consumers who otherwise could not obtain financing; from repeat and referral sales generated by these same customers; and from sales to customers responding to advertisements for our financing programs, but who actually end up qualifying for traditional financing.

Without our financing programs, consumers are often unable to purchase vehicles or they purchase unreliable ones. Further, as we report to the three national credit reporting agencies, an important ancillary benefit of our programs is that we provide consumers with an opportunity to improve their lives by improving their credit score and move on to more traditional sources of financing. Credit Acceptance is publicly traded on the Nasdaq Stock Market under the symbol CACC. For more information, visit creditacceptance.com.