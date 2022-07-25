urban-gro, Inc. to Report Second Quarter 2022 Earnings Results on August 15, 2022

LAFAYETTE, Colo., July 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- urban-gro, Inc. (Nasdaq: UGRO) (“urban-gro” or the “Company”), an integrated professional services and design-build firm offering solutions to the Controlled Environment Agriculture (“CEA”) and Commercial sectors, today announced that it will report its financial and operating results for the fiscal second quarter ended June 30, 2022, after market close on August 15, 2022.



urban-gro’s management team will host a conference call and audio webcast that evening at 4:30 p.m. ET consisting of prepared remarks followed by a question and answer session related to the Company’s operational and financial highlights.

Title: urban-gro, Inc. Second Quarter 2022 Results Conference Call

Event Date: Monday, August 15, 2022

Time: 4:30 PM ET

Participant Numbers: 877-407-3982 (U.S.), 201-493-6780 (International)

Event Link: https://ir.urban-gro.com/news-events/

For interested individuals unable to join the conference call, a dial-in replay of the call will be available through August 29, 2022 and can be accessed by dialing +1-844-512-2921 (U.S.), +1-412-317-6671 (International) and entering replay passcode: 13731756.

