RxSight, Inc. to Report Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results on August 8, 2022

ALISO VIEJO, Calif., July 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (NASDAQ: RXST) – RxSight, Inc., an ophthalmic medical device company dedicated to improving the vision of patients following cataract surgery, today announced that it will report financial results for the second quarter 2022 after the market close on Monday, August 8, 2022. The company’s management will discuss the results during a conference call beginning at 1:30 p.m. Pacific Time / 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time.



Investors interested in listening to the conference call may do so by accessing a live and archived webcast of the event at www.rxsight.com, on the Investors page in the News and Events section. Participants may register for the call here. While not required, it is recommended participants join 10 minutes prior to the event start. Instructions are provided (including a dial-in option) to ensure the necessary audio applications are downloaded and installed.

About RxSight, Inc.

RxSight, Inc. is a commercial-stage medical technology company dedicated to improving the vision of patients following cataract surgery. The RxSight® Light Adjustable Lens system, comprised of the RxSight Light Adjustable Lens® (LAL®), RxSight Light Delivery Device (LDD™) and accessories, is the first and only commercially available intraocular lens (IOL) technology that enables doctors to customize and optimize visual acuity for patients after cataract surgery. The LAL now features ActivShield™ technology, a revolutionary UV protection layer built into the lens. Additional information about RxSight can be found at www.rxsight.com.

