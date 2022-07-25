Allakos Announces the Appointment of Dr. Amy Ladd to its Board of Directors

SAN CARLOS, Calif., July 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Allakos Inc. (the “Company”) (Nasdaq: ALLK), a biotechnology company developing lirentelimab (AK002) and AK006 for the treatment of allergic and inflammatory diseases, today announced the appointment of Amy L. Ladd, M.D., orthopaedic surgeon and professor at Stanford University, to the Allakos board of directors.



“We are very pleased to have such an accomplished physician as Dr. Ladd join our board. Her extensive medical background and expertise will provide valuable insights as we continue to advance lirentelimab and our novel pipeline through clinical trials,” said Robert Alexander, Ph.D., the Company’s Chief Executive Officer.

Dr. Ladd has spent three decades practicing orthopaedic surgery at Stanford University. She currently serves as the Elsbach-Richards Professor of Surgery, Professor of Orthopaedic Surgery as well as Professor of Medicine (Immunology & Rheumatology), by courtesy, at the Stanford Universal Medical Center. Dr. Ladd is also a member of the board of directors for Intuitive Surgical, Inc. and the Perry Initiative. Previously, she served as the chair of the American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons (AAOS) Board of Specialties Society and is a past member of the AAOS board of directors.

Dr. Ladd received her M.D. from SUNY Upstate Medical University, completed her Orthopaedic Residency at the University of Rochester and completed the Harvard Combined Hand Surgery Fellowship. Prior to joining the Stanford University faculty, Dr. Ladd was a fellow at L’Institut de la Main in Paris, France. She earned her A.B. in History from Dartmouth College.

“I am honored to join Allakos’ board of directors during this important time and look forward to working closely with the team in their efforts to transform the clinical landscape for patients with allergic and inflammatory diseases,” said Dr. Ladd.

About Allakos

Allakos is a clinical stage biotechnology company developing therapeutics which target immunomodulatory receptors present on immune effector cells involved in allergy, inflammatory and proliferative diseases. Activating these immunomodulatory receptors allows for the direct targeting of cells involved in disease pathogenesis and, in the setting of allergy and inflammation, has the potential to result in broad inhibition of inflammatory cells. The Company’s most advanced antibodies are lirentelimab (AK002) and AK006. Lirentelimab selectively targets both mast cells and eosinophils, two types of white blood cells that are widely distributed in the body and play a central role in the inflammatory response. Inappropriately activated mast cells and eosinophils have been identified as key drivers in a number of severe diseases affecting the gastrointestinal tract, eyes, skin, lungs and other organs. Allakos is developing lirentelimab for the treatment of eosinophilic esophagitis (EoE), eosinophilic gastritis (EG), eosinophilic duodenitis (EoD), atopic dermatitis, chronic spontaneous urticaria and potentially additional indications. Lirentelimab has received orphan disease status for EG, EoD, and EoE from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (the “FDA”). AK006 targets Siglec-6, an inhibitory receptor expressed selectively on mast cells. AK006 appears to provide deeper mast cell inhibition than lirentelimab and, in addition to its inhibitory activity, reduce mast cell numbers. Allakos plans to begin human studies with AK006 in the first half of 2023. For more information, please visit the Company's website at www.allakos.com.

