Duncan Solutions supports Boys & Girls Clubs of Metro Louisiana

MILWAUKEE, July 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Duncan Solutions, a full-service transportation management company and a leading provider of parking and tolling management solutions, is pleased to announce a $25,000 donation in support of Boys & Girls Clubs of Metro Louisiana. Duncan’s parent company, Navient, along with its other subsidiaries recently extended their multi-year partnership with Boys & Girls Clubs of America.



Media is invited to attend a special event from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. July 26 at Congo Square in Louis Armstrong Park. Grammy-nominated, Los Angeles-based producer Haskel Jackson will provide entertainment. State and local government officials will be in attendance as well as representatives from transportation authorities, Boys & Girls Clubs of Metro Louisiana, Duncan Solutions, and its business partners. During the event, Duncan Solutions will present a donation check of $25,000 to Boys & Girls Clubs of Metro Louisiana. In light of COVID-19 protocols, this will be an outdoor event.

“Duncan Solutions is deeply committed to our partnership with Boys & Girls Clubs of America, just as we are deeply committed to helping communities solve their mobility challenges,” said Marc Lucey, Vice President, Parking & Mobility Solutions. “Here in the Metro Louisiana area, we’re thrilled to deliver on both of these commitments.”

“We are excited to expand upon BGCA’s longstanding partnership with Navient and Duncan Solutions,” said Angel Nelson, President and CEO of Boys & Girls Clubs of Metro Louisiana. “This generous gift from Duncan Solutions will support our core Academic Club programing ensuring success is within reach of every young person who enters our doors, with all members on track to graduate from high school with a plan for the future.”

About Duncan Solutions

Duncan Solutions – part of the Navient family of companies – is a full-service transportation management company and a leading provider of parking and tolling management solutions. Duncan supports government and commercial clients with citation processing, debt collection, DMV registered owner identification, back-office transaction processing, omnichannel customer service center operations, and integrated on-street parking management solutions. Learn more at duncansolutions.com.



