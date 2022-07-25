Park National Corporation reports financial results for second quarter and first half of 2022

NEWARK, Ohio, July 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Park National Corporation (Park) (NYSE American: PRK) today reported financial results for the second quarter and first half of 2022. Park's board of directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $1.04 per common share, payable on September 9, 2022 to common shareholders of record as of August 19, 2022.



“Park bankers’ enthusiasm, energy and competence are valued more than ever by customers and prospects alike. I am grateful for each of them and the talents they share,” said Park Chairman and Chief Executive Officer David Trautman. “We listen to customers first, then find ways to help them on their journeys. If we do this right, we earn the chance to serve more as a result. It’s a wonderful circle of service and growth.”

Park’s net income for the second quarter of 2022 was $34.3 million, a 12.3 percent decrease from $39.1 million for the second quarter of 2021. Second quarter 2022 net income per diluted common share was $2.10, compared to $2.38 in the second quarter of 2021. Park's net income for the first half of 2022 was $73.2 million, a 10.7 percent decrease from $82.0 million for the first half of 2021. Net income per diluted common share was $4.48 for the first half of 2022, compared to $4.98 for the first half of 2021.

Park's community-banking subsidiary, The Park National Bank, reported net income of $34.9 million for the second quarter of 2022, a 14.6 percent decrease compared to $40.9 million for the same period of 2021. Park National Bank reported net income of $76.4 million for the first half of 2022, compared to $86.0 million for the first half of 2021.

Headquartered in Newark, Ohio, Park National Corporation has $9.8 billion in total assets (as of June 30, 2022). Park's banking operations are conducted through its subsidiary The Park National Bank. Other Park subsidiaries are Scope Leasing, Inc. (d.b.a. Scope Aircraft Finance), Guardian Financial Services Company (d.b.a. Guardian Finance Company) and SE Property Holdings, LLC.

PARK NATIONAL CORPORATION Financial Highlights As of or for the three months ended June 30, 2022, March 31, 2022, and June 30, 2021

2022 2022 2021 Percent change vs. (in thousands, except share and per share data and ratios) 2nd QTR 1st QTR 2nd QTR 1Q '22 2Q '21 INCOME STATEMENT: Net interest income $ 83,939 $ 77,686 $ 83,851 8.0 % 0.1 % Provision for (recovery of) credit losses 2,991 (4,605 ) (4,040 ) N. M. N. M. Other income 31,193 31,656 31,238 (1.5 )% (0.1)% Other expense 70,048 67,373 71,400 4.0 % (1.9)% Income before income taxes $ 42,093 $ 46,574 $ 47,729 (9.6 )% (11.8)% Income taxes 7,769 7,699 8,597 0.9 % (9.6)% Net income $ 34,324 $ 38,875 $ 39,132 (11.7 )% (12.3)% MARKET DATA: Earnings per common share - basic (a) $ 2.11 $ 2.40 $ 2.39 (12.1 )% (11.7 )% Earnings per common share - diluted (a) 2.10 2.38 2.38 (11.8 )% (11.8 )% Quarterly cash dividends declared per common share 1.04 1.04 1.03 — % 1.0 % Book value per common share at period end 64.62 66.24 65.44 (2.4 )% (1.3 )% Market price per common share at period end 121.25 131.38 117.42 (7.7 )% 3.3 % Market capitalization at period end 1,970,228 2,134,834 1,918,733 (7.7 )% 2.7 % Weighted average common shares - basic (b) 16,249,307 16,219,889 16,340,690 0.2 % (0.6 )% Weighted average common shares - diluted (b) 16,361,246 16,331,031 16,472,800 0.2 % (0.7 )% Common shares outstanding at period end 16,249,306 16,249,308 16,340,772 — % (0.6 )% PERFORMANCE RATIOS: (annualized) Return on average assets (a)(b) 1.42 % 1.60 % 1.59 % (11.3 )% (10.7 )% Return on average shareholders' equity (a)(b) 12.86 % 14.26 % 14.81 % (9.8 )% (13.2 )% Yield on loans 4.57 % 4.31 % 4.60 % 6.0 % (0.7 )% Yield on investment securities 2.35 % 2.11 % 2.31 % 11.4 % 1.7 % Yield on money market instruments 0.77 % 0.17 % 0.10 % 352.9 % 670.0 % Yield on interest earning assets 4.04 % 3.71 % 3.93 % 8.9 % 2.8 % Cost of interest bearing deposits 0.16 % 0.08 % 0.13 % 100.0 % 23.1 % Cost of borrowings 2.50 % 2.35 % 1.91 % 6.4 % 30.9 % Cost of paying interest bearing liabilities 0.33 % 0.25 % 0.29 % 32.0 % 13.8 % Net interest margin (g) 3.84 % 3.55 % 3.74 % 8.2 % 2.7 % Efficiency ratio (g) 60.38 % 61.16 % 61.65 % (1.3 )% (2.1 )% OTHER DATA (NON-GAAP) AND BALANCE SHEET: Tangible book value per share (d) $ 54.39 $ 55.98 $ 55.17 (2.8 )% (1.4 )% Average interest earning assets 8,857,089 8,959,109 9,062,368 (1.1 )% (2.3 )% Pre-tax, pre-provision net income (m) 45,084 41,969 43,689 7.4 % 3.2 % Note: Explanations for footnotes (a) - (m) are included at the end of the financial tables in the "Financial Reconciliations" section. PARK NATIONAL CORPORATION Financial Highlights (continued) As of or for the three months ended June 30, 2022, March 31, 2022, and June 30, 2021

Percent change vs. (in thousands, except ratios) June 30,

2022 March 31,

2022 June 30,

2021 1Q '22 2Q '21 BALANCE SHEET: Investment securities $ 1,920,724 $ 1,832,274 $ 1,461,916 4.8 % 31.4 % Commercial loans held for sale 6,321 — — N. M N. M Loans 6,958,685 6,821,606 7,035,646 2.0 % (1.1 )% Allowance for credit losses 81,448 78,861 83,577 3.3 % (2.5 )% Goodwill and other intangible assets 166,252 166,655 167,897 (0.2 )% (1.0 )% Other real estate owned (OREO) 1,354 760 813 78.2 % 66.5 % Total assets 9,826,670 9,576,352 9,947,994 2.6 % (1.2 )% Total deposits 8,297,654 7,996,318 8,214,624 3.8 % 1.0 % Borrowings 360,234 394,249 501,350 (8.6 )% (28.1 )% Total shareholders' equity 1,050,013 1,076,366 1,069,392 (2.4 )% (1.8 )% Tangible equity (d) 883,761 909,711 901,495 (2.9 )% (2.0 )% Total nonperforming loans 64,627 86,891 114,695 (25.6 )% (43.7 )% Total nonperforming loans including commercial loans held for sale 70,246 86,891 114,695 (19.2 )% (38.8 )% Total nonperforming assets 71,600 87,651 118,672 (18.3 )% (39.7 )% ASSET QUALITY RATIOS: Loans as a % of period end total assets 70.81 % 71.23 % 70.72 % (0.6 )% 0.1 % Total nonperforming loans as a % of period end loans 0.93 % 1.27 % 1.63 % (26.8 )% (42.9 )% Total nonperforming assets as a % of period end loans + OREO + other nonperforming assets 1.03 % 1.28 % 1.69 % (19.5 )% (39.1 )% Allowance for credit losses as a % of period end loans 1.17 % 1.16 % 1.19 % 0.9 % (1.7 )% Net loan charge-offs (recoveries) $ 404 $ (269 ) $ (731 ) N.M N.M Annualized net loan charge-offs (recoveries) as a % of average loans (b) 0.02 % (0.02 )% (0.04 )% N.M N.M CAPITAL & LIQUIDITY: Total shareholders' equity / Period end total assets 10.69 % 11.24 % 10.75 % (4.9 )% (0.6 )% Tangible equity (d) / Tangible assets (f) 9.15 % 9.67 % 9.22 % (5.4 )% (0.8 )% Average shareholders' equity / Average assets (b) 11.06 % 11.25 % 10.74 % (1.7 )% 3.0 % Average shareholders' equity / Average loans (b) 15.65 % 16.19 % 14.94 % (3.3 )% 4.8 % Average loans / Average deposits (b) 84.27 % 83.32 % 86.49 % 1.1 % (2.6 )% Note: Explanations for footnotes (a) - (m) are included at the end of the financial tables in the "Financial Reconciliations" section.







PARK NATIONAL CORPORATION Financial Highlights Six months ended June 30, 2022 and June 30, 2021 2022 2021 (in thousands, except share and per share data) Six months

ended

June 30 Six months

ended

June 30 Percent

change vs

'21 INCOME STATEMENT: Net interest income $ 161,625 $ 164,585 (1.8)% Recovery of credit losses (1,614 ) (8,895 ) N.M Other income 62,849 65,327 (3.8)% Other expense 137,421 139,265 (1.3)% Income before income taxes $ 88,667 $ 99,542 (10.9)% Income taxes 15,468 17,579 (12.0)% Net income $ 73,199 $ 81,963 (10.7)% MARKET DATA: Earnings per common share - basic (a) $ 4.51 $ 5.02 (10.2)% Earnings per common share - diluted (a) 4.48 4.98 (10.0)% Quarterly cash dividends declared per common share 2.08 2.06 1.0 % Special cash dividends declared per common share — 0.20 N.M. Weighted average common shares - basic (b) 16,234,598 16,327,838 (0.6)% Weighted average common shares - diluted (b) 16,346,141 16,455,673 (0.7)% PERFORMANCE RATIOS: (annualized) Return on average assets (a)(b) 1.51 % 1.70 % (11.2)% Return on average shareholders' equity (a)(b) 13.57 % 15.71 % (13.6)% Yield on loans 4.44 % 4.54 % (2.2)% Yield on investment securities 2.24 % 2.41 % (7.1)% Yield on money market instruments 0.34 % 0.10 % 240.0 % Yield on interest earning assets 3.88 % 3.95 % (1.8)% Cost of interest bearing deposits 0.12 % 0.14 % (14.3)% Cost of borrowings 2.42 % 1.89 % 28.0 % Cost of paying interest bearing liabilities 0.29 % 0.30 % (3.3)% Net interest margin (g) 3.70 % 3.75 % (1.3)% Efficiency ratio (g) 60.76 % 60.20 % 0.9 % ASSET QUALITY RATIOS Net loan charge-offs (recoveries) $ 135 $ (707 ) N.M. Annualized net loan charge-offs (recoveries) as a % of average loans (b) — % (0.02)% N.M. CAPITAL & LIQUIDITY Average shareholders' equity / Average assets (b) 11.16 % 10.80 % 3.3 % Average shareholders' equity / Average loans (b) 15.92 % 14.79 % 7.6 % Average loans / Average deposits (b) 83.80 % 88.26 % (5.1)% OTHER DATA (NON-GAAP) AND BALANCE SHEET: Average interest earning assets $ 8,907,817 $ 8,925,097 (0.2)% Pre-tax, pre-provision net income (m) 87,053 90,647 (4.0)% Note: Explanations for footnotes (a) - (m) are included at the end of the financial tables in the "Financial Reconciliations" section.





PARK NATIONAL CORPORATION

Consolidated Statements of Income Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, (in thousands, except share and per share data) 2022 2021 2022 2021 Interest income: Interest and fees on loans $ 77,787 $ 81,176 $ 150,203 $ 159,913 Interest on debt securities: Taxable 7,624 4,600 13,754 8,856 Tax-exempt 2,676 2,032 5,123 4,069 Other interest income 260 186 413 329 Total interest income 88,347 87,994 169,493 173,167 Interest expense: Interest on deposits: Demand and savings deposits 1,333 401 1,684 787 Time deposits 708 1,285 1,428 2,869 Interest on borrowings 2,367 2,457 4,756 4,926 Total interest expense 4,408 4,143 7,868 8,582 Net interest income 83,939 83,851 161,625 164,585 Provision for (recovery of) credit losses 2,991 (4,040 ) (1,614 ) (8,895 ) Net interest income after provision for (recovery of) credit losses 80,948 87,891 163,239 173,480 Other income 31,193 31,238 62,849 65,327 Other expense 70,048 71,400 137,421 139,265 Income before income taxes 42,093 47,729 88,667 99,542 Income taxes 7,769 8,597 15,468 17,579 Net income $ 34,324 $ 39,132 $ 73,199 $ 81,963 Per common share: Net income - basic $ 2.11 $ 2.39 $ 4.51 $ 5.02 Net income - diluted $ 2.10 $ 2.38 $ 4.48 $ 4.98 Weighted average shares - basic 16,249,307 16,340,690 16,234,598 16,327,838 Weighted average shares - diluted 16,361,246 16,472,800 16,346,141 16,455,673 Cash dividends declared: Quarterly dividend $ 1.04 $ 1.03 $ 2.08 $ 2.06 Special dividend $ — $ — $ — $ 0.20





PARK NATIONAL CORPORATION Consolidated Balance Sheets (in thousands, except share data) June 30, 2022 December 31,

2021 Assets Cash and due from banks $ 171,114 $ 144,507 Money market instruments 75,327 74,673 Investment securities 1,920,724 1,815,408 Commercial loans held for sale 6,321 — Loans 6,958,685 6,871,122 Allowance for credit losses (81,448 ) (83,197 ) Loans, net 6,877,237 6,787,925 Bank premises and equipment, net 85,531 89,008 Goodwill and other intangible assets 166,252 167,057 Other real estate owned 1,354 775 Other assets 522,810 480,901 Total assets $ 9,826,670 $ 9,560,254 Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity Deposits: Noninterest bearing $ 3,057,977 $ 3,066,419 Interest bearing 5,239,677 4,838,109 Total deposits 8,297,654 7,904,528 Borrowings 360,234 426,996 Other liabilities 118,769 117,971 Total liabilities $ 8,776,657 $ 8,449,495 Shareholders' Equity: Preferred shares (200,000 shares authorized; no shares outstanding at June 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021) $ — $ — Common shares (No par value; 20,000,000 shares authorized; 17,623,104 shares issued at June 30, 2022 and

17,623,118 shares issued at December 31, 2021) 460,645 461,800 Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income, net of taxes (85,404 ) 15,155 Retained earnings 814,241 776,294 Treasury shares (1,373,798 shares at June 30, 2022 and 1,403,555 shares at December 31, 2021) (139,469 ) (142,490 ) Total shareholders' equity $ 1,050,013 $ 1,110,759 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 9,826,670 $ 9,560,254





PARK NATIONAL CORPORATION Consolidated Average Balance Sheets Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, (in thousands) 2022 2021 2022 2021 Assets Cash and due from banks $ 159,095 $ 131,397 $ 163,884 $ 139,784 Money market instruments 136,232 720,238 247,549 637,531 Investment securities 1,855,313 1,307,037 1,828,568 1,234,178 Loans 6,841,376 7,094,099 6,835,389 7,116,353 Allowance for credit losses (78,907 ) (87,083 ) (81,158 ) (88,511 ) Loans, net 6,762,469 7,007,016 6,754,231 7,027,842 Bank premises and equipment, net 87,029 90,269 87,879 90,006 Goodwill and other intangible assets 166,516 168,211 166,716 168,449 Other real estate owned 773 822 766 1,016 Other assets 511,593 447,088 502,203 444,221 Total assets $ 9,679,020 $ 9,872,078 $ 9,751,796 $ 9,743,027 Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity Deposits: Noninterest bearing $ 3,097,920 $ 2,940,602 $ 3,062,154 $ 2,866,909 Interest bearing 5,020,698 5,261,608 5,095,085 5,195,848 Total deposits 8,118,618 8,202,210 8,157,239 8,062,757 Borrowings 380,361 514,855 395,806 526,715 Other liabilities 109,548 95,064 110,832 101,332 Total liabilities $ 8,608,527 $ 8,812,129 $ 8,663,877 $ 8,690,804 Shareholders' Equity: Preferred shares $ — $ — $ — $ — Common shares 459,418 457,949 460,601 459,327 Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net of taxes (58,869 ) (4,876 ) (30,452 ) (1,865 ) Retained earnings 809,413 734,993 798,724 724,183 Treasury shares (139,469 ) (128,117 ) (140,954 ) (129,422 ) Total shareholders' equity $ 1,070,493 $ 1,059,949 $ 1,087,919 $ 1,052,223 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 9,679,020 $ 9,872,078 $ 9,751,796 $ 9,743,027





PARK NATIONAL CORPORATION Consolidated Statements of Income - Linked Quarters 2022 2022 2021 2021 2021 (in thousands, except per share data) 2nd QTR 1st QTR 4th QTR 3rd QTR 2nd QTR Interest income: Interest and fees on loans $ 77,787 $ 72,416 $ 79,168 $ 78,127 $ 81,176 Interest on debt securities: Taxable 7,624 6,130 5,698 4,904 4,600 Tax-exempt 2,676 2,447 2,209 2,029 2,032 Other interest income 260 153 191 360 186 Total interest income 88,347 81,146 87,266 85,420 87,994 Interest expense: Interest on deposits: Demand and savings deposits 1,333 351 373 435 401 Time deposits 708 720 831 1,011 1,285 Interest on borrowings 2,367 2,389 2,356 2,372 2,457 Total interest expense 4,408 3,460 3,560 3,818 4,143 Net interest income 83,939 77,686 83,706 81,602 83,851 Provision for (recovery of) credit losses 2,991 (4,605 ) (4,993 ) 1,972 (4,040 ) Net interest income after provision for (recovery of) credit losses 80,948 82,291 88,699 79,630 87,891 Other income 31,193 31,656 32,206 32,411 31,238 Other expense 70,048 67,373 75,764 68,489 71,400 Income before income taxes 42,093 46,574 45,141 43,552 47,729 Income taxes 7,769 7,699 8,593 8,118 8,597 Net income $ 34,324 $ 38,875 $ 36,548 $ 35,434 $ 39,132 Per common share: Net income - basic $ 2.11 $ 2.40 $ 2.25 $ 2.17 $ 2.39 Net income - diluted $ 2.10 $ 2.38 $ 2.23 $ 2.16 $ 2.38





PARK NATIONAL CORPORATION Detail of other income and other expense - Linked Quarters 2022 2022 2021 2021 2021 (in thousands) 2nd QTR 1st QTR 4th QTR 3rd QTR 2nd QTR Other income: Income from fiduciary activities $ 8,859 $ 8,797 $ 8,887 $ 8,820 $ 8,569 Service charges on deposit accounts 2,563 2,074 2,357 2,389 2,032 Other service income 4,940 4,819 6,368 6,668 7,159 Debit card fee income 6,731 6,126 6,568 6,453 6,758 Bank owned life insurance income 2,374 1,175 1,121 1,462 1,149 ATM fees 583 532 572 622 655 Gain on equity securities, net 709 2,353 2,125 609 467 Other components of net periodic benefit income 3,027 3,027 2,038 2,038 2,038 Miscellaneous 1,407 2,753 2,170 3,350 2,411 Total other income $ 31,193 $ 31,656 $ 32,206 $ 32,411 $ 31,238 Other expense: Salaries $ 31,052 $ 30,521 $ 35,953 $ 29,433 $ 30,303 Employee benefits 10,199 10,499 10,706 10,640 10,056 Occupancy expense 3,040 3,214 3,161 3,211 3,027 Furniture and equipment expense 2,934 2,937 2,724 2,797 2,756 Data processing fees 8,416 7,504 7,860 7,817 7,150 Professional fees and services 6,775 5,858 7,840 6,973 6,973 Marketing 1,019 1,317 1,718 1,574 1,290 Insurance 1,245 1,405 1,547 1,403 1,276 Communication 935 890 851 796 770 State tax expense 1,167 1,192 931 1,113 1,103 Amortization of intangible assets 403 402 420 420 479 Foundation contributions — — — — 4,000 Miscellaneous 2,863 1,634 2,053 2,312 2,217 Total other expense $ 70,048 $ 67,373 $ 75,764 $ 68,489 $ 71,400





PARK NATIONAL CORPORATION Asset Quality Information Year ended December 31, (in thousands, except ratios) June 30,

2022 March 31,

2022 2021 2020 2019 2018 Allowance for credit losses: Allowance for credit losses, beginning of period $ 78,861 $ 83,197 $ 85,675 $ 56,679 $ 51,512 $ 49,988 Cumulative change in accounting principle; adoption of ASU 2016-13 — — 6,090 — — — Charge-offs 2,402 1,347 5,093 10,304 11,177 13,552 Recoveries 1,998 1,616 8,441 27,246 10,173 7,131 Net charge-offs (recoveries) 404 (269 ) (3,348 ) (16,942 ) 1,004 6,421 Provision for (recovery of) credit losses 2,991 (4,605 ) (11,916 ) 12,054 6,171 7,945 Allowance for credit losses, end of period $ 81,448 $ 78,861 $ 83,197 $ 85,675 $ 56,679 $ 51,512 General reserve trends: Allowance for credit losses, end of period $ 81,448 $ 78,861 $ 83,197 $ 85,675 $ 56,679 $ 51,512 Allowance on purchased credit deteriorated ("PCD") loans (purchased credit impaired ("PCI") loans for years 2020 and prior) — — — 167 268 — Allowance on purchased loans excluded from the general reserve — — — 678 — — Specific reserves on individually evaluated loans 1,874 1,513 1,616 5,434 5,230 2,273 General reserves on collectively evaluated loans $ 79,574 $ 77,348 $ 81,581 $ 79,396 $ 51,181 $ 49,239 Total loans $ 6,958,685 $ 6,821,606 $ 6,871,122 $ 7,177,785 $ 6,501,404 $ 5,692,132 PCD loans (PCI loans for years 2020 and prior) 5,934 6,987 7,149 11,153 14,331 3,943 Purchased loans excluded from collectively evaluated loans — — — 360,056 548,436 225,029 Individually evaluated loans 42,523 63,209 74,502 108,407 77,459 48,135 Collectively evaluated loans $ 6,910,228 $ 6,751,410 $ 6,789,471 $ 6,698,169 $ 5,861,178 $ 5,415,025 Asset Quality Ratios: Annualized net charge-offs (recoveries) as a % of average loans 0.02 % (0.02) % (0.05)% (0.24)% 0.02 % 0.12 % Allowance for credit losses as a % of period end loans 1.17 % 1.16 % 1.21 % 1.19 % 0.87 % 0.90 % Allowance for credit losses as a % of period end loans (excluding PPP loans) (k) 1.17 % 1.16 % 1.22 % 1.25 % N.A. N.A. General reserve as a % of collectively evaluated loans 1.15 % 1.15 % 1.20 % 1.19 % 0.87 % 0.91 % General reserves as a % of collectively evaluated loans (excluding PPP loans) (k) 1.15 % 1.15 % 1.21 % 1.24 % N.A. N.A. Nonperforming assets: Nonaccrual loans $ 44,374 $ 54,018 $ 72,722 $ 117,368 $ 90,080 $ 67,954 Accruing troubled debt restructurings 19,746 32,428 28,323 20,788 21,215 15,173 Loans past due 90 days or more 507 445 1,607 1,458 2,658 2,243 Total nonperforming loans $ 64,627 $ 86,891 $ 102,652 $ 139,614 $ 113,953 $ 85,370 Commercial loans held for sale, previously nonperforming 5,619 — — — — — Total nonperforming loans, including commercial loans held for sale $ 70,246 $ 86,891 $ 102,652 $ 139,614 $ 113,953 $ 85,370 Other real estate owned - Park National Bank — 166 181 837 3,100 2,788 Other real estate owned - SEPH 1,354 594 594 594 929 1,515 Other nonperforming assets - Park National Bank — — 2,750 3,164 3,599 3,464 Total nonperforming assets $ 71,600 $ 87,651 $ 106,177 $ 144,209 $ 121,581 $ 93,137 Percentage of nonaccrual loans to period end loans 0.64 % 0.79 % 1.06 % 1.64 % 1.39 % 1.19 % Percentage of nonperforming loans to period end loans 0.93 % 1.27 % 1.49 % 1.95 % 1.75 % 1.50 % Percentage of nonperforming assets to period end loans 1.03 % 1.28 % 1.55 % 2.01 % 1.87 % 1.64 % Percentage of nonperforming assets to period end total assets 0.73 % 0.92 % 1.11 % 1.55 % 1.42 % 1.19 % Note: Explanations for footnotes (a) - (m) are included at the end of the financial tables in the "Financial Reconciliations" section.





PARK NATIONAL CORPORATION Asset Quality Information (continued) Year ended December 31, (in thousands, except ratios) June 30,

2022 March 31,

2022 2021 2020 2019 2018 New nonaccrual loan information: Nonaccrual loans, beginning of period $ 54,018 $ 72,722 $ 117,368 $ 90,080 $ 67,954 $ 72,056 New nonaccrual loans 7,881 6,000 38,478 103,386 81,009 76,611 Resolved nonaccrual loans 11,906 24,704 83,124 76,098 58,883 80,713 Loans transferred to held for sale 5,619 — — — — — Nonaccrual loans, end of period $ 44,374 $ 54,018 $ 72,722 $ 117,368 $ 90,080 $ 67,954 Individually evaluated commercial loan portfolio information (period end):(l) Unpaid principal balance $ 42,905 $ 63,833 $ 75,126 $ 109,062 $ 78,178 $ 59,381 Prior charge-offs 382 624 624 655 719 11,246 Remaining principal balance 42,523 63,209 74,502 108,407 77,459 48,135 Specific reserves 1,874 1,513 1,616 5,434 5,230 2,273 Book value, after specific reserves $ 40,649 $ 61,696 $ 72,886 $ 102,973 $ 72,229 $ 45,862 Note: Explanations for footnotes (a) - (m) are included at the end of the financial tables in the "Financial Reconciliations" section.





PARK NATIONAL CORPORATION Financial Reconciliations NON-GAAP RECONCILIATIONS THREE MONTHS ENDED SIX MONTHS ENDED (in thousands, except share and per share data) June 30,

2022 March 31,

2022 June 30,

2021 June 30,

2022 June 30,

2021 Net interest income $ 83,939 $ 77,686 $ 83,851 $ 161,625 $ 164,585 less purchase accounting accretion related to NewDominion and Carolina Alliance acquisitions 547 480 806 1,027 1,937 less interest income on former Vision Bank relationships 2,305 42 2,838 2,347 2,943 Net interest income - adjusted $ 81,087 $ 77,164 $ 80,207 $ 158,251 $ 159,705 Provision for (recovery of) credit losses $ 2,991 $ (4,605 ) $ (4,040 ) $ (1,614 ) $ (8,895 ) less recoveries on former Vision Bank relationships (506 ) (1 ) (152 ) (507 ) (409 ) Provision for (recovery of) credit losses - adjusted $ 3,497 $ (4,604 ) $ (3,888 ) $ (1,107 ) $ (8,486 ) Other income $ 31,193 $ 31,656 $ 31,238 $ 62,849 $ 65,327 less other service income related to former Vision Bank relationships 500 — 3 500 61 Other income - adjusted $ 30,693 $ 31,656 $ 31,235 $ 62,349 $ 65,266 Other expense $ 70,048 $ 67,373 $ 71,400 $ 137,421 $ 139,265 less merger-related expenses related to NewDominion and Carolina Alliance acquisitions — — 4 — 16 less core deposit intangible amortization related to NewDominion and Carolina Alliance acquisitions 403 402 479 805 958 less direct expenses related to collection of payments on former Vision Bank loan relationships 366 — 300 366 407 less rebranding initiative related expenses 336 344 342 680 1,297 less Foundation contribution — — 4,000 — 4,000 less severance and restructuring charges 497 42 46 539 154 less COVID-19 related expenses (j) 141 606 670 747 1,535 Other expense - adjusted $ 68,305 $ 65,979 $ 65,559 $ 134,284 $ 130,898 Tax effect of adjustments to net income identified above (i) $ (444 ) $ 183 $ 429 $ (261 ) $ 634 Net income - reported $ 34,324 $ 38,875 $ 39,132 $ 73,199 $ 81,963 Net income - adjusted (h) $ 32,653 $ 39,563 $ 40,745 $ 72,216 $ 84,346 Diluted earnings per share $ 2.10 $ 2.38 $ 2.38 $ 4.48 $ 4.98 Diluted earnings per share, adjusted (h) $ 2.00 $ 2.42 $ 2.47 $ 4.42 $ 5.13 Annualized return on average assets (a)(b) 1.42 % 1.60 % 1.59 % 1.51 % 1.70 % Annualized return on average assets, adjusted (a)(b)(h) 1.35 % 1.63 % 1.66 % 1.49 % 1.75 % Annualized return on average tangible assets (a)(b)(e) 1.45 % 1.63 % 1.62 % 1.54 % 1.73 % Annualized return on average tangible assets, adjusted (a)(b)(e)(h) 1.38 % 1.66 % 1.68 % 1.52 % 1.78 % Annualized return on average shareholders' equity (a)(b) 12.86 % 14.26 % 14.81 % 13.57 % 15.71 % Annualized return on average shareholders' equity, adjusted (a)(b)(h) 12.23 % 14.51 % 15.42 % 13.39 % 16.16 % Annualized return on average tangible equity (a)(b)(c) 15.23 % 16.80 % 17.60 % 16.02 % 18.70 % Annualized return on average tangible equity, adjusted (a)(b)(c)(h) 14.49 % 17.09 % 18.33 % 15.81 % 19.25 % Efficiency ratio (g) 60.38 % 61.16 % 61.65 % 60.76 % 60.20 % Efficiency ratio, adjusted (g)(h) 60.63 % 60.18 % 58.45 % 60.41 % 57.82 % Annualized net interest margin (g) 3.84 % 3.55 % 3.74 % 3.70 % 3.75 % Annualized net interest margin, adjusted (g)(h) 3.71 % 3.53 % 3.58 % 3.62 % 3.64 % Note: Explanations for footnotes (a) - (m) are included at the end of the financial tables in the "Financial Reconciliations" section.



