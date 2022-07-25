Biopharmaceutical Excipients Market to Reach $3.2 Billion by 2027. Rising Demand for Vaccines and Cell & Gene Therapy-based Excipients are the Latest Trends to Drive the Market - Arizton

Chicago, July 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Arizton’s latest research report, the global biopharmaceutical excipients market to grow at a CAGR of 7.56% from 2022 to 2027. The rising demand for biopharmaceuticals is the major factor driving the demand for excipients used in the manufacturing of various biologic drugs. The need for diverse biological treatments is rising as the burden of cancer increases. Both large and small biopharmaceutical businesses continue to look for the molecular causes of cancer and create medications to stop malignant cells. As a result, the biopharma sector is playing a key role in determining many facets of the oncology market.



Cell-based therapy is the fastest-growing segment of regenerative medicine, a field that promises to cure diseases that are not treated by other small molecules or biological drugs. Vaccines are commonly used biologics that are witnessing high demand, especially since the COVID-19 outbreak. Due to the increased production of vaccines, the demand for vaccine-based excipients has increased drastically. In addition, new cell & gene therapies for the treatment of various diseases are also growing. Thus, the need for excipients used in their formulation is likely to grow.

Biopharmaceuticals Excipients Market Report Scope

Report Attributes Details MARKET SIZE (2027) $3.23 Billion MARKET SIZE (2021) $2.08 Billion CAGR (2022-2027) 7.56% BASE YEAR 2021 FORECAST YEAR 2022-2027 MARKET SEGMENTS Excipient, Biologics, Scale of Operation GEOGRAPHIC ANALYSIS North America, APAC, Europe, Latin America, and MEA KEY VENDORS Merck KGAA, BASF SE, Avantor, Evonik Industries, and Roquette

Emerging Demand for Novel Excipients in Drug Product Development

Novel excipients are playing a crucial role in developing new, improved, and safe drugs for the biopharmaceutical market. Several companies prefer to bring sophisticated and innovative formulations that involve novel excipients. To modernize drug formulation and biopharmaceutical development processes, the FDA launches a testing program to check the safety and suitability of novel inactive ingredients in new drugs and biologics applications. The aim is to encourage sponsors of clinical trials to formulate innovative therapies with those new excipients that the FDA finds acceptable for use under this program.

Moreover, excipient makers acknowledge that they will be more willing to invest in the production and the characterization of novel excipients if it is possible to gain the FDA review on the benefits of the product outside clinical testing for a new molecular entity. The initiative and ongoing efforts to set international standards for excipient use have the potential to enhance the drug formulation and support modern manufacturing and quality control efforts.

Increasing Need for Outsourcing Biopharmaceutical Excipient Manufacturing

Outsourcing is a common way for pharmaceutical companies to increase their operational efficiencies, expand their geographic footprints, and expand their therapeutic expertise and on-demand services. Outsourcing helps companies to save on resource costs, infrastructure costs, and other overheads. Cost savings remain the main reason for outsourcing multiple features across the industry, but some major pharmaceutical companies have radically changed their outsourcing motives. In the current market, pharmaceutical companies cite improved quality and faster time to market as the main reasons for outsourcing business functions to CROs and CDMOs.

Over the last decade, more and more pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies have turned to complementary metal-oxide semiconductor (CMOs) and contract development and manufacturing company (CDMOs) to help them perform, develop, and manufacture the latest innovations. Outsourcing is a multi-billion-dollar industry today. Most spending is focused on early development, and about two-thirds of annual spending is outsourced.

Key Highlights

In 2021, the monoclonal antibodies segment accounted for the largest share of 45% in the global biopharmaceutical excipients market

The commercial segment dominated the market by contribution largest share of over 73% in 2021.

In 2021, the pharma & biotech companies segment accounted for the larger share of 57.63% in the global biopharmaceutical excipients market.



Key Offerings:

Market Size & Forecast by Volume | 2021−2027

Market Size & Forecast by Value | 2021−2027

Market Dynamics – Leading trends, growth drivers, restraints, and investment

Opportunities Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by excipient, biologics, scale of operation, end-user, and geography

Competitive Landscape – 6 key vendors and 27 other vendors



Market Segmentation

Excipient

Bulking Agents

Solubilizers & Surfactants

Buffering & Tonicity Agents

Others

Biologics

Monoclonal Antibodies

Vaccines

Others



Scale Of Operation

Commercial

Research

End-User

Pharma & Biotech Companies

CMOS & CDMOS

Academic & Research Institutes



Geography

North America US Canada

Europe Germany France UK Switzerland Italy Spain

APAC China Japan South Korea India Australia

Latin America Brazil Mexico Argentina

Middle East & Africa Turkey Saudi Arabia UAE South Africa





Competitive Analysis

The global biopharmaceutical excipients market is fragmented, with revenue generated by vendors ranging from emerging mid-sized to established players. Major players are concentrating on strategic licensing, acquisitions, and collaboration agreements with growing players to enter the biopharmaceutical excipients market and to quickly access commercially launched products. Companies are also launching advanced and novel excipient solutions to support pharma drug development. They are focusing more on distribution chains and are providing the required demand for the biopharmaceutical excipients. Players are also focusing on market expansion in existing and newer markets to cater to the needs of an increasing customer base, widening their product portfolios, and boosting their production capabilities that can help in gaining traction from end-users.

Vendors

Merck KGAA

BASF SE

Avantor

Evonik Industries

Roquette Freres





Other Prominent Vendors

Aceto

Angus Chemical

Apothecon

Ashland Global

BioSpectra

BOC Sciences

C.G. Group

Clariant

Colorcon

DFE Pharma

DOW

Eastman Chemical

IMCD N.V.

Innophos

Invitria

JRS Pharma

Kirsch Pharma

Meggle

Novo Nordisk

PFANSTIEHL

Pharmonix

Shin-Etsu Chemical

Sigachi Industries

Spectrum Chemical

Tereos

The Lubrizol

Wacker Chemie





