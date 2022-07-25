The Perio Pocket - SD Implants & Aesthetics Opens Doors To The Public

San Diego, CA, July 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Perio Pocket - SD Implants & Aesthetics is now open in San Diego, California. Dr. Yvette Carrillo established her own office in order to bring high quality patient-centered care to the people throughout Southern California.

Dr. Yvette Carrillo completed her professional training at Loma Linda University, an institution known for educating and employing leading clinicians specializing in dental implants. It was there that she received her Doctorate of Dental Surgery in 2015, followed by a Master of Science degree and a certificate in Periodontics and Implant Surgery in 2018. Dr. Yvette Carrillo finalized her accolades by becoming a board-certified periodontist and implant surgeon in 2019.



The Perio Pocket - SD Dental Implants and Aesthetics

“When patients walk through our doors, we strive to make them feel instantly at ease,” says Dr. Yvette Carrillo of The Perio Pocket - SD Implants & Aesthetics. “We offer IV sedation dentistry and utilize the latest technology to ensure that we can offer safe, precise, and high quality care.”

“We aim to not only improve our patients' oral and systemic health, but also enrich their quality of life as well. We do this by building trust and communication with our patients and referring doctors.”

In a short period, the practice has made its mark with patients in Southern California. The glowing feedback The Perio Pocket team has received is a testament to its innovative methods and caring approach. “Our office is able to exceed our patients’ expectations because we take time and effort to understand their individualized dental needs,” continues Dr. Yvette Carrillo.

The Perio Pocket - SD Implants & Aesthetics brings quality dental implant and gum grafting services to patients in the San Diego area, including: La Jolla, Mission Bay, Mission Valley, Clairemont Mesa, Linda Vista, Pacific Beach, South Bay, and other surrounding areas. Services offered include but are not limited to: gum and bone grafting, dental implants, IV sedation, periodontal treatment, and Botox therapy.

For more information about services visit https://www.theperiopocket.com/our-services/.

About The Perio Pocket - SD Dental Implants and Aesthetics

Located in the heart of San Diego, The Perio Pocket is easy to visit.

Media Contact

The Perio Pocket - SD Dental Implants and Aesthetics

3023 Bunker Hill St, Suite 105

San Diego, CA, 92109

(619) 643-5081





