Northeast Bank Reports Fourth Quarter Results and Declares Dividend

| Source: Northeast Bank Northeast Bank

Lewiston, Maine, UNITED STATES

PORTLAND, Maine, July 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Northeast Bank (the “Bank”) (NASDAQ: NBN), a Maine-based full-service bank, today reported net income of $10.3 million, or $1.35 per diluted common share, for the quarter ended June 30, 2022, compared to net income of $21.4 million, or $2.54 per diluted common share, for the quarter ended June 30, 2021. Net income for the year ended June 30, 2022 was $42.2 million, or $5.34 per diluted common share, compared to $71.5 million, or $8.55 per diluted common share, for the year ended June 30, 2021. Net income for the quarter and year ended June 30, 2021 included $12.6 million and $46.7 million ($8.9 million and $33.0 million, net of tax), respectively, of net gains on the sale of U.S. Small Business Administration (“SBA”) Paycheck Protection Program (“PPP”) loans sold during the quarter and year ended June 30, 2021, which had an after-tax earnings per diluted common share impact of $1.06 and $3.95, respectively.

The Board of Directors declared a cash dividend of $0.01 per share, payable on August 23, 2022, to shareholders of record as of August 9, 2022.

Discussing results, Rick Wayne, Chief Executive Officer, said, “We closed our fiscal year with yet another impressive quarter. Our National Lending Division had a record quarter of originations, with $172.9 million for the quarter, and $587.8 million for the fiscal year. This resulted in net growth in our originated portfolio of $235.7 million, or 45.0%, compared with June 30, 2021. In addition to the growth in loan balances, our National Lending Division’s combined yield increased to 7.9% for the quarter ended June 30, 2022, as compared to 7.7% for the quarter ended June 30, 2021. Asset quality remains strong, with past due loans of $7.0 million, or 0.53% of total loans, compared to $11.3 million, or 1.08% of total loans at June 30, 2021. This represents the lowest level of delinquencies since July 31, 2016, at which time the Bank’s loan book totaled just $688.7 million.” Mr. Wayne continued, “As a result of the increase in the average balances of our loan portfolio, we are reporting earnings of $1.35 per diluted common share, a return on average equity of 16.6%, and a return on average assets of 2.7% for the quarter.”

As of June 30, 2022, total assets were $1.58 billion, a decrease of $591.6 million, or 27.2%, from total assets of $2.17 billion as of June 30, 2021.

  1. Cash and short-term investments decreased by $838.4 million, or 83.0%, primarily due to the timing of a large deposit account related to PPP loan payoff collections at June 30, 2021, which has decreased throughout the fiscal year. Cash and short-term investments may fluctuate significantly while PPP collections, including forgiveness amounts, continue, depending on the timing of receipts and remittances of cash amounts.

  2. The following table highlights the changes in the loan portfolio for the three months and year ended June 30, 2022:
 Loan Portfolio Changes
 Three Months Ended June 30, 2022
 June 30, 2022
Balance		 March 31, 2022
Balance		 Change ($) Change (%)
 (Dollars in thousands)
National Lending Purchased$477,682 $479,824 $(2,142)  (0.45%)
National Lending Originated 759,229  680,568  78,661  11.56%
SBA National 33,046  34,574  (1,528)  (4.42%)
Community Banking 34,909  37,359  (2,450)  (6.56%)
Total$1,304,866 $1,232,325 $72,541  5.89%
  
 Year Ended June 30, 2022
 June 30, 2022
Balance		 June 30, 2021
Balance		 Change ($) Change (%)
 (Dollars in thousands)
National Lending Purchased$477,682 $429,054 $48,628  11.33%
National Lending Originated 759,229  523,535  235,694  45.02%
SBA National 33,046  39,549  (6,503)  (16.44%)
Community Banking 34,909  48,486  (13,577)  (28.00%)
Total$1,304,866 $1,040,624 $264,242  25.39%

Loans generated by the Bank's National Lending Division for the quarter ended June 30, 2022 totaled $209.4 million, which consisted of $36.5 million of purchased loans, at an average price of 98.6% of unpaid principal balance, and $172.9 million of originated loans.

An overview of the Bank’s National Lending Division portfolio follows:

 National Lending Portfolio
 Three Months Ended June 30,
 2022 2021
 Purchased Originated Total Purchased Originated Total
 (Dollars in thousands)
Loans purchased or originated during the period:                 
Unpaid principal balance$37,032  $172,851  $209,883  $35,456  $114,020  $149,476 
Net investment basis 36,502   172,851   209,353   33,732   114,020   147,752 
                  
Loan returns during the period:                 
Yield 9.25%  7.03%  7.91%  8.99%  6.58%  7.68%
Total Return on Purchased Loans (1) 9.25%  N/A  9.25%  8.99%  N/A  8.99%
                  
 Year Ended June 30,
 2022 2021
 Purchased Originated Total Purchased Originated Total
 (Dollars in thousands)
Loans purchased or originated during the period:                 
Unpaid principal balance$199,523  $587,840  $787,363  $181,591  $308,862  $490,453 
Net investment basis 187,914   587,840   775,754   169,489   308,862   478,351 
                  
Loan returns during the period:                 
Yield 8.91%  6.73%  7.65%  8.91%  6.93%  7.84%
Total Return on Purchased Loans (1) 8.92%  N/A  8.92%  8.91%  N/A  8.91%
                  
Total loans as of period end:                 
Unpaid principal balance$512,006  $759,229  $1,271,235  $466,059  $523,535  $989,594 
Net investment basis 477,682   759,229   1,236,911   429,054   523,535   952,589 
                  
                  

(1) The total return on purchased loans represents scheduled accretion, accelerated accretion, gains on real estate owned and other noninterest income recorded during the period divided by the average invested balance, which includes purchased loans held for sale, on an annualized basis. The total return on purchased loans does not include the effect of purchased loan charge-offs or recoveries during the period. Total return on purchased loans is considered a non-GAAP financial measure. See reconciliation in below table entitled “Total Return on Purchased Loans.”

  1. Deposits decreased by $574.7 million, or 30.9%, from June 30, 2021. The decrease was attributable to decreases in demand deposits of $643.5 million, or 66.2% and time deposits of $150.5 million, or 54.2%, partially offset by an increase in savings and interest checking deposits of $260.2 million, or 80.1%. The primary reason for the net decrease in deposits was due to timing of the receipt of short-term customer funds related to PPP payoff collections prior to June 30, 2021, which were subsequently used to pay down NEWITY’s PPP Liquidity Facility (“PPPLF”) balance during the year ended June 30, 2022.
     
  2. Shareholders’ equity increased by $15.9 million, or 6.9%, from June 30, 2021, primarily due to net income of $42.2 million, partially offset by the repurchase of 821 thousand shares of common stock at a weighted average price per share of $34.09, which resulted in a $28.0 million decrease to shareholders’ equity. Shareholders’ equity also increased by $1.9 million as a result of stock compensation expense recognized.

Net income decreased by $11.1 million to $10.3 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2022, compared to net income of $21.4 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2021.

1. Net interest and dividend income before provision for loan losses increased by $5.5 million to $23.6 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2022, compared to $18.1 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2021. The increase was primarily due to the following:

  • An increase in interest income earned on the National Lending Division’s purchased and originated portfolios of $5.8 million, due to higher average balances and rates earned in both portfolios;
  • A decrease in deposit interest expense of $356 thousand, due to lower interest rates and a shift in portfolio composition;
  • A decrease of $282 thousand in interest expense due to the payoff of the subordinated debt; and
  • A decrease of $98 thousand in interest expense due to advances taken from the PPPLF to fund PPP originations during the quarter ended June 30, 2021; partially offset by,
  • A decrease in PPP loan interest income of $884 thousand, due to the significant decrease in PPP loans during the quarter ended June 30, 2022.

The following table summarizes interest income and related yields recognized on the loan portfolios:

 Interest Income and Yield on Loans
 Three Months Ended June 30,
 2022 2021
 Average Interest   Average Interest  
 Balance Income Yield Balance Income Yield
 (Dollars in thousands)
Community Banking$35,028 $451 5.16% $49,003 $585 4.79%
SBA National 33,788  522 6.20%  41,331  606 5.88%
National Lending:               
Originated 720,101  12,622 7.03%  501,646  8,229 6.58%
Purchased 474,393  10,937 9.25%  424,102  9,507 8.99%
Total National Lending 1,194,494  23,559 7.91%  925,748  17,736 7.68%
Total excluding SBA PPP$1,263,310 $24,532 7.79% $1,016,082 $18,927 7.47%
                
SBA PPP$- $- 0.00% $172,787 $884 2.05%
Total including SBA PPP$1,263,310 $24,532 7.79% $1,188,869 $19,811 6.68%


 Interest Income and Yield on Loans
 Year Ended June 30,
 2022 2021
 Average Interest   Average Interest  
 Balance Income Yield Balance Income Yield
 (Dollars in thousands)
Community Banking$41,009 $2,143 5.23% $56,711 $2,746 4.84%
SBA National 35,678  2,356 6.60%  45,764  2,441 5.33%
National Lending:               
Originated 627,786  42,256 6.73%  469,632  32,560 6.93%
Purchased 458,036  40,820 8.91%  400,141  35,649 8.91%
Total National Lending 1,085,822  83,076 7.65%  869,773  68,209 7.84%
Total excluding SBA PPP$1,162,509 $87,575 7.53% $972,248 $73,396 7.55%
                
SBA PPP$633 $17 2.69% $166,230 $3,522 2.12%
Total including SBA PPP$1,163,142 $87,592 7.53% $1,138,478 $76,918 6.76%
 

The components of total income on purchased loans are set forth in the table below entitled “Total Return on Purchased Loans.” When compared to the quarter ended June 30, 2021, transactional income increased by $1.1 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2022, and regularly scheduled interest and accretion increased by $362 thousand due to the increase in average balances. The total return on purchased loans for the quarter ended June 30, 2022 was 9.3%, an increase from 9.0% for the quarter ended June 30, 2021. The following table details the total return on purchased loans:

 Total Return on Purchased Loans
 Three Months Ended June 30,
 2022 2021
 Income Return (1) Income Return (1)
 (Dollars in thousands)
Regularly scheduled interest and accretion$7,432 6.29% $7,070 6.69%
Transactional income:         
Gain on real estate owned - 0.00%  - 0.00%
Accelerated accretion and loan fees 3,505 2.96%  2,437 2.30%
Total transactional income 3,505 2.96%  2,437 2.30%
Total$10,937 9.25% $9,507 8.99%
  
 Year Ended June 30,
 2022 2021
 Income Return (1) Income Return (1)
 (Dollars in thousands)
Regularly scheduled interest and accretion$28,811 6.29% $27,536 6.88%
Transactional income:         
Gain on real estate owned 31 0.01%  - 0.00%
Accelerated accretion and loan fees 12,009 2.62%  8,113 2.03%
Total transactional income 12,040 2.63%  8,113 2.03%
Total$40,851 8.92% $35,649 8.91%

(1) The total return on purchased loans represents scheduled accretion, accelerated accretion, and gains on real estate owned recorded during the period divided by the average invested balance, which includes purchased loans held for sale, on an annualized basis. The total return does not include the effect of purchased loan charge-offs or recoveries in the quarter. Total return is considered a non-GAAP financial measure.

2. Noninterest income decreased by $15.5 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2022, compared to the quarter ended June 30, 2021, principally due to the following:

  • A decrease in gain on sale of PPP loans of $12.6 million, due to the sale of PPP loans with a total principal balance of $671.4 million, which resulted in a net gain based on the recognition of net deferred fees in the quarter ended June 30, 2021 as compared to no sales in the quarter ended June 30, 2022; and
  • A decrease in correspondent fee income of $3.0 million from the recognition of correspondent fees and related net servicing income. Correspondent income for the quarters ended June 30, 2022 and 2021 is comprised of the following components:
 Three Months Ended June 30,
 2022  2021
 
  (In thousands)
Correspondent Fee$1,067  $1,080
Amortization of Purchased Accrued Interest 1,451   972
Earned Net Servicing Interest 1,168   4,602
Total$3,686  $6,654

In addition to the net servicing interest income, a summary of PPP loans purchased by The Loan Source, Inc. (“Loan Source”) and related amounts that the Bank will earn over the expected life of the loans is as follows:





Quarter		 PPP Loans Purchased by Loan Source(3) 

Correspondent Fee		 

Purchased Accrued Interest(1)		 



Total(2)
 (In thousands)
Q4 FY 2020 $1,272,900 $2,891 $688 $3,579
Q1 FY 2021 2,112,100 5,348 2,804 8,152
Q2 FY 2021 1,333,500 495 3,766 4,261
Q3 FY 2021 2,141,900 - 598 598
Q4 FY 2021 4,371,000 171 2,703 2,874
Q1 FY 2022 6,300 - 1 1
Total $11,237,700 $8,905 $10,560 $19,465
Less amounts recognized in Q4 FY 22 (1,067) (1,451) (2,518)
Less amounts recognized in previous quarters (7,342) (7,883) (15,225)
Amount remaining to be recognized $496 $1,226 $1,722


(1) - The Bank's share
(2) - Expected to be recognized into income over life of loans
(3) - Loan Source’s ending PPP loan balance was $1.44 billion as of June 30, 2022

3. Noninterest expense increased by $3.4 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2022 compared to the quarter ended June 30, 2021, primarily due to the following:

  • An increase in salaries and employee benefits expense of $3.9 million, primarily due to a $2.0 million increase in incentive compensation, which, in the prior year was adjusted during the quarter ended March 31, 2021 due to the high level of PPP-related income generated in that quarter, and also a $1.5 million decrease in deferred salaries contra-expense related to PPP originations in the quarter ended June 30, 2021; and
  • An increase in other noninterest expense of $142 thousand, primarily due to a $340 thousand increase in impairment on the SBA servicing asset and a $134 thousand increase in travel and meals and entertainment expense, partially offset by a one-time $338 thousand decrease in non-income tax expense that was reclassified out of other noninterest expense and into income tax expense; partially offset by,
  • A decrease in loan expense of $608 thousand, due to a $267 thousand decrease in collection legal expense due to reimbursements, and a $269 thousand decrease in correspondent expense.

4. Income tax expense decreased by $3.4 million to $5.5 million, or an effective tax rate of 34.8%, for the quarter ended June 30, 2022, compared to $8.9 million, or an effective tax rate of 29.4%, for the quarter ended June 30, 2021. The decrease in income tax expense is due to the decrease in pre-tax income. The increase in the effective tax rate from June 30, 2021 is primarily due to changes in state tax apportionment, as well as a one-time income tax accrual adjustment of $290 thousand during the quarter ended June 30, 2022.

As of June 30, 2022, nonperforming assets totaled $12.9 million, or 0.82% of total assets, compared to $20.4 million, or 0.94% of total assets, as of June 30, 2021. The decrease was primarily due to the sale of three other real estate owned properties totaling $1.7 million and the payoff of two nonperforming National Lending Division originated loans totaling $2.4 million and two nonperforming purchased loans totaling $3.3 million during the year ended June 30, 2022.

As of June 30, 2022, past due loans totaled $7.0 million, or 0.53% of total loans, compared to past due loans totaling $11.3 million, or 1.08% of total loans, as of June 30, 2021. The decrease was primarily due to fourteen purchased loans totaling $5.3 million that became current or paid off, partially offset by one purchased loan totaling $1.0 million that became past due during the year ended June 30, 2022.

As of June 30, 2022, the Bank’s Tier 1 leverage capital ratio was 16.1%, compared to 13.6% at June 30, 2021, and the Total capital ratio was 19.5% at June 30, 2022, compared to 24.3% at June 30, 2021. Capital ratios were primarily affected by increased earnings and decreased assets, while the Total capital ratio was negatively impacted by the redemption of the subordinated debt on July 1, 2021.

Investor Call Information
Rick Wayne, Chief Executive Officer, Jean-Pierre Lapointe, Chief Financial Officer, and Pat Dignan, Executive Vice President and Chief Credit Officer of Northeast Bank, will host a conference call to discuss fourth quarter earnings and business outlook at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time on Tuesday, July 26th. Investors can access the call by dialing 866.374.5140 and entering the following PIN: 31924851#. The call will be available via live webcast, which can be viewed by accessing the Bank’s website at www.northeastbank.com and clicking on the About Us - Investor Relations section. To listen to the webcast, attendees are encouraged to visit the website at least fifteen minutes early to register, download and install any necessary audio software. Please note there will also be a slide presentation that will accompany the webcast. For those who cannot listen to the live broadcast, a replay will be available online for one year at www.northeastbank.com.

About Northeast Bank
Northeast Bank (NASDAQ: NBN) is a full-service bank headquartered in Portland, Maine. We offer personal and business banking services to the Maine market via seven branches. Our National Lending Division purchases and originates commercial loans on a nationwide basis. ableBanking, a division of Northeast Bank, offers online savings products to consumers nationwide. Information regarding Northeast Bank can be found at www.northeastbank.com.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures
In addition to results presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”), this press release contains certain non-GAAP financial measures, including tangible common shareholders’ equity, tangible book value per share, total return on purchased loans, efficiency ratio, net interest margin excluding PPP, and net interest margin excluding PPP and collection account. The Bank’s management believes that the supplemental non-GAAP information is utilized by regulators and market analysts to evaluate a company’s financial condition and therefore, such information is useful to investors. These disclosures should not be viewed as a substitute for financial results determined in accordance with GAAP, nor are they necessarily comparable to non-GAAP performance measures that may be presented by other companies. Because non-GAAP financial measures are not standardized, it may not be possible to compare these financial measures with other companies’ non-GAAP financial measures having the same or similar names.

Forward-Looking Statements
Statements in this press release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and are intended to be covered by the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Although the Bank believes that these forward-looking statements are based on reasonable estimates and assumptions, they are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors. You should not place undue reliance on our forward-looking statements. You should exercise caution in interpreting and relying on forward-looking statements because they are subject to significant risks, uncertainties and other factors which are, in some cases, beyond the Bank’s control. The Bank’s actual results could differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of, among other factors, ongoing disruptions due to the COVID-19 pandemic; ongoing turbulence in the capital and debt markets; general business and economic conditions on a national basis and in the local markets in which the Bank operates, including changes which adversely affect borrowers’ ability to service and repay our loans; changes in customer behavior due to changing political, business and economic conditions, including concerns about inflation, or legislative or regulatory initiatives; changes in interest rates and real estate values; increases in loan defaults and charge-off rates; decreases in the value of securities and other assets, adequacy of loan loss reserves, or deposit levels necessitating increased borrowing to fund loans and investments; changing government regulation; competitive pressures from other financial institutions; operational risks including, but not limited to, cybersecurity incidents, fraud, natural disasters and future pandemics; the risk that the Bank may not be successful in the implementation of its business strategy; the risk that intangibles recorded in the Bank’s financial statements will become impaired; changes in assumptions used in making such forward-looking statements; and the other risks and uncertainties detailed in the Bank’s Annual Report on Form 10-K and updated by our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and other filings submitted to the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation. These statements speak only as of the date of this release and the Bank does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any of these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances occurring after the date of this communication or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

NBN-F

NORTHEAST BANK
BALANCE SHEETS
(Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands, except share and per share data)
 June 30, 2022 June 30, 2021
Assets     
Cash and due from banks$2,095 $2,850
Short-term investments 169,984  1,007,641
Total cash and cash equivalents 172,079  1,010,491
      
      
Available-for-sale debt securities, at fair value 54,911  59,737
Equity securities, at fair value 6,798  7,230
Total investment securities 61,709  66,967
      
Loans:     
Commercial real estate 882,187  725,287
Commercial and industrial 352,729  257,604
Residential real estate 69,209  56,591
Consumer 741  1,142
Total loans 1,304,866  1,040,624
Less: Allowance for loan losses 5,028  7,313
Loans, net 1,299,838  1,033,311
      
      
Premises and equipment, net 9,606  11,271
Real estate owned and other repossessed collateral, net -  1,639
Federal Home Loan Bank stock, at cost 1,610  1,209
Loan servicing rights, net 1,285  2,061
Bank-owned life insurance 17,922  17,498
Other assets 18,710  29,955
Total assets$1,582,759 $2,174,402
      
Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity     
Deposits:     
Demand$329,007 $972,495
Savings and interest checking 585,274  325,062
Money market 246,095  287,033
Time 127,317  277,840
Total deposits 1,287,693  1,862,430
      
Federal Home Loan Bank advances 15,000  15,000
Subordinated debt -  15,050
Lease liability 4,451  6,061
Other liabilities 27,294  43,470
Total liabilities 1,334,438  1,942,011
      
Commitments and contingencies -  -
      
      
Shareholders' equity     
Preferred stock, $1.00 par value, 1,000,000 shares authorized; no shares issued and outstanding at June 30, 2022 and 2021 -  -
Voting common stock, $1.00 par value, 25,000,000 shares authorized; 7,442,103 and 8,150,480 shares issued and outstanding at June 30, 2022 and 2021, respectively 7,442  8,151
Non-voting common stock, $1.00 par value, 3,000,000 shares authorized; No shares issued and outstanding at June 30, 2022 and 2021- -
Additional paid-in capital 38,749  64,420
Retained earnings 202,980  161,132
Accumulated other comprehensive loss (850)  (1,312)
Total shareholders' equity 248,321  232,391
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity$1,582,759 $2,174,402



NORTHEAST BANK
STATEMENTS OF INCOME
(Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands, except share and per share data)
 Three Months Ended June 30, Year Ended June 30, 
 2022 2021 2022 2021 
Interest and dividend income:            
Interest and fees on loans$24,532  $19,811  $87,592  $76,918  
Interest on available-for-sale securities 81   113   316   754  
Other interest and dividend income 262   201   628   453  
Total interest and dividend income 24,875   20,125   88,536   78,125  
             
             
Interest expense:
Deposits 1,121   1,477   4,529   8,867  
Federal Home Loan Bank advances 115   139   493   535  
Paycheck Protection Program Liquidity Facility -   98   -   400  
Subordinated debt -   282   -   1,126  
Obligation under capital lease agreements 20   27   90   111  
Total interest expense 1,256   2,023   5,112   11,039  
Net interest and dividend income before credit for loan losses 23,619   18,102   83,424   67,086  
Credit for loan losses (879)  (1,926)  (2,462)  (1,396) 
Net interest and dividend income after credit for loan losses 24,498   20,028   85,886   68,482  
             
Noninterest income:                
Fees for other services to customers 410   441   1,646   1,869  
Gain on sales of PPP loans -   12,577   86   46,701  
Gain on sales of residential loans held for sale -   1   -   107  
Net unrealized gain (loss) on equity securities (180)  10   (511)  (104) 
Gain (loss) on real estate owned, other repossessed collateral and premises and equipment, net 100   (129)  155   (473) 
Correspondent fee income 3,686   6,654   22,528   23,452  
Bank-owned life insurance income 107   106   424   424  
Other noninterest income (loss) 21   (10)  117   57  
Total noninterest income 4,144   19,650   24,445   72,033  
                
Noninterest expense:                
Salaries and employee benefits 8,912   4,994   31,138   22,430  
Occupancy and equipment expense 891   912   3,558   3,825  
Professional fees 437   525   1,891   1,930  
Data processing fees 1,203   1,076   4,544   4,468  
Marketing expense 223   252   733   542  
Loan acquisition and collection expense 291   899   3,202   3,267  
FDIC insurance premiums 97   109   395   283  
Other noninterest expense 802   660   3,322   2,681  
Total noninterest expense 12,856   9,427   48,783   39,426  
Income before income tax expense 15,786   30,251   61,548   101,089  
Income tax expense 5,490   8,881   19,385   29,586  
Net income$10,296  $21,370  $42,163  $71,503  
                 
Weighted-average shares outstanding:                
Basic 7,506,465   8,318,689   7,806,626   8,275,577  
Diluted 7,617,933   8,397,897   7,902,610   8,360,355  
                 
Earnings per common share:                
Basic$1.37  $2.57  $5.40  $8.64  
Diluted 1.35   2.54   5.34   8.55  
                 
Cash dividends declared per common share$0.01  $0.01  $0.04  $0.04  

 


NORTHEAST BANK
AVERAGE BALANCE SHEETS AND ANNUALIZED YIELDS
(Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands)
 Three Months Ended June 30,
 2022 2021
   Interest Average   Interest Average
 Average Income/ Yield/ Average Income/ Yield/
 Balance Expense Rate Balance Expense Rate
Assets:               
Interest-earning assets:               
Investment securities$62,347 $81 0.52% $67,423 $113 0.67%
Loans (1) (2) (3) 1,263,310  24,532 7.79%  1,188,869  19,811 6.68%
Federal Home Loan Bank stock 1,513  7 1.86%  1,825  9 1.98%
Short-term investments (4) 168,059  255 0.61%  561,813  192 0.14%
Total interest-earning assets 1,495,229  24,875 6.67%  1,819,930  20,125 4.44%
Cash and due from banks 2,667       2,805     
Other non-interest earning assets 45,742       60,923     
Total assets$1,543,638      $1,883,658     
                
Liabilities & Shareholders’ Equity:               
Interest-bearing liabilities:               
NOW accounts$410,628 $391 0.38% $238,462 $167 0.28%
Money market accounts 263,540  215 0.33%  311,753  258 0.33%
Savings accounts 141,526  204 0.58%  46,087  19 0.17%
Time deposits 119,235  311 1.05%  289,705  1,033 1.43%
Total interest-bearing deposits 934,929  1,121 0.48%  886,007  1,477 0.67%
Federal Home Loan Bank advances 15,000  115 3.08%  27,348  139 2.04%
PPPLF advances -  - 0.00%  115,571  98 0.34%
Subordinated debt -  - 0.00%  15,035  282 7.52%
Capital lease obligations 4,615  20 1.74%  6,202  27 1.75%
Total interest-bearing liabilities 954,544  1,256 0.53%  1,050,163  2,023 0.77%
                
Non-interest bearing liabilities:               
Demand deposits and escrow accounts 326,690       573,724     
Other liabilities 12,881       34,034     
Total liabilities 1,294,115       1,657,921     
Shareholders' equity 249,523       225,737     
Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity$1,543,638      $1,883,658     
                
Net interest income   $23,619      $18,102  
                
Interest rate spread      6.14%       3.67%
Net interest margin (5)      6.34%       3.99%
                  
Cost of funds (6)      0.39
%
       0.51
%
 
(1) Interest income and yield are stated on a fully tax-equivalent basis using the statutory tax rate.
(2) Includes loans held for sale.
(3) Nonaccrual loans are included in the computation of average, but unpaid interest has not been included for purposes of determining interest income.
(4) Short-term investments include FHLB overnight deposits and other interest-bearing deposits.
(5) Net interest margin is calculated as net interest income divided by total interest-earning assets.
(6) Cost of funds is calculated as total interest expense divided by total interest-bearing liabilities plus demand deposits and escrow accounts.




NORTHEAST BANK
AVERAGE BALANCE SHEETS AND ANNUALIZED YIELDS
(Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands)
 Year Ended June 30,
 2022 2021
   Interest Average   Interest Average
 Average Income/ Yield/ Average Income/ Yield/
 Balance Expense Rate Balance Expense Rate
Assets:               
Interest-earning assets:               
Investment securities$64,560 $316 0.49% $69,762 $754 1.08%
Loans (1) (2) (3) 1,163,142  87,592 7.53%  1,138,478  76,918 6.76%
Federal Home Loan Bank stock 1,306  26 1.99%  1,750  61 3.49%
Short-term investments (4) 290,167  602 0.21%  314,405  392 0.12%
Total interest-earning assets 1,519,175  88,536 5.83%  1,524,395  78,125 5.12%
Cash and due from banks 2,681       2,728     
Other non-interest earning assets 49,503       50,909     
Total assets$1,571,359      $1,578,032     
                
Liabilities & Shareholders’ Equity:               
Interest-bearing liabilities:               
NOW accounts$330,228 $960 0.29% $167,505 $495 0.30%
Money market accounts 265,116  806 0.30%  312,537  1,517 0.49%
Savings accounts 110,145  565 0.51%  39,844  57 0.14%
Time deposits 185,347  2,198 1.19%  424,894  6,798 1.60%
Total interest-bearing deposits 890,836  4,529 0.51%  944,780  8,867 0.94%
Federal Home Loan Bank advances 15,000  493 3.29%  24,072  535 2.22%
PPPLF advances -  - 0.00%  114,341  400 0.35%
Subordinated debt -  - 0.00%  14,995  1,126 7.51%
Capital lease obligations 5,228  90 1.72%  5,895  111 1.88%
Total interest-bearing liabilities 911,064  5,112 0.56%  1,104,083  11,039 1.00%
                
Non-interest bearing liabilities:               
Demand deposits and escrow accounts 403,760       261,322     
Other liabilities 14,167       21,643     
Total liabilities 1,328,991       1,387,048     
Shareholders' equity 242,368       190,984     
Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity$1,571,359      $1,578,032     
                
Net interest income   $83,424      $67,086  
                
Interest rate spread      5.27%       4.12%
Net interest margin (5)      5.49%       4.40%
                
Cost of funds (6)      0.39%       0.81%
                
(1) Interest income and yield are stated on a fully tax-equivalent basis using the statutory tax rate.
(2) Includes loans held for sale.
(3) Nonaccrual loans are included in the computation of average, but unpaid interest has not been included for purposes of determining interest income.
(4) Short-term investments include FHLB overnight deposits and other interest-bearing deposits.
(5) Net interest margin is calculated as net interest income divided by total interest-earning assets.
(6) Cost of funds is calculated as total interest expense divided by total interest-bearing liabilities plus demand deposits and escrow accounts.


 
NORTHEAST BANK
SELECTED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS AND OTHER DATA
(Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands, except share and per share data)
 Three Months Ended
 June 30, 2022 March 31, 2022 December 31, 2021 September 30, 2021 June 30, 2021


Net interest income		$23,619  $20,952  $20,055  $18,799  $18,102 
Credit for loan losses (879)  (287)  (1,069)  (226)  (1,926)
Noninterest income 4,144   5,408   6,493   8,399   19,650 
Noninterest expense 12,856   11,401   11,187   13,338   9,427 
Net income 10,296   10,587   11,403   9,877   21,370 
          
Weighted-average common shares outstanding:         
Basic 7,506,465   7,687,737   7,952,938   8,132,131   8,318,689 
Diluted 7,617,933   7,790,963   8,041,476   8,212,836   8,397,897 


Earnings per common share:		         
Basic$1.37  $1.38  $1.43  $1.21  $2.57 
Diluted 1.35   1.36   1.42   1.20   2.54 
          
Dividends declared per common share$0.01  $0.01  $0.01  $0.01  $0.01 
          
Return on average assets 2.68%  2.79%  2.86%  2.41%  4.55%
Return on average equity 16.55%  17.57%  18.77%  16.70%  37.97%
Net interest rate spread (1) 6.14%  5.52%  4.99%  4.46%  3.67%
Net interest margin (2) 6.34%  5.71%  5.24%  4.74%  3.99%
Net interest margin, excluding PPP (non-GAAP) (3) 6.34%  5.71%  5.24%  4.75%  4.55%
Net interest margin, excluding PPP and collection account (non-GAAP) (4) 7.07%  6.72%  6.44%  6.00%  5.56%
Efficiency ratio (non-GAAP) (5) 46.31%  43.25%  42.14%  49.04%  24.97%
Noninterest expense to average total assets 3.34%  3.01%  2.80%  3.26%  2.01%
Average interest-earning assets to average interest-bearing liabilities 156.64%  167.20%  168.71%  174.98%  173.30%
          
 As of:
 June 30, 2022 March 31, 2022 December 31, 2021 September 30, 2021 June 30, 2021
Nonperforming loans:         
Originated portfolio:         
Residential real estate$550  $621  $611  $619  $696 
Commercial real estate 5,031   6,608   7,963   6,644   5,756 
Commercial and industrial 202   230   311   1,510   286 
Consumer 11   12   20   39   43 
Total originated portfolio 5,794   7,471   8,905   8,812   6,781 
Total purchased portfolio 7,152   10,441   12,294   12,527   11,977 
Total nonperforming loans 12,946   17,912   21,199   21,339   18,758 
Real estate owned and other repossessed collateral, net -   -   53   821   1,639 
Total nonperforming assets$12,946  $17,912  $21,252  $22,160  $20,397 
          
Past due loans to total loans 0.53%  1.07%  1.23%  1.39%  1.08%
Nonperforming loans to total loans 0.99%  1.45%  1.79%  1.99%  1.80%
Nonperforming assets to total assets 0.82%  1.14%  1.46%  1.60%  0.94%
Allowance for loan losses to total loans 0.39%  0.47%  0.51%  0.67%  0.70%
Allowance for loan losses to nonperforming loans 38.34%  32.47%  28.49%  33.58%  38.99%
          
Commercial real estate loans to total capital (6) 294.20%  252.90%  260.40%  232.10%  215.38%
Net loans to core deposits (7) (10) 100.94%  97.19%  102.53%  98.96%  55.71%
Purchased loans to total loans, including held for sale 36.61%  38.94%  41.02%  40.22%  41.23%
Equity to total assets 15.69%  15.80%  16.39%  17.32%  10.69%
Common equity tier 1 capital ratio 19.08%  20.13%  20.27%  22.03%  22.16%
Total capital ratio 19.47%  20.60%  20.79%  22.69%  24.29%
Tier 1 leverage capital ratio 16.13%  16.17%  15.19%  14.83%  13.63%
          
Total shareholders’ equity$248,321  $247,469  $239,237  $239,508  $232,391 
Less: Preferred stock -   -   -   -   - 
Common shareholders’ equity 248,321   247,469   239,237   239,508   232,391 
Less: Intangible assets (8) (1,285)  (1,696)  (1,645)  (1,906)  (2,061)
Tangible common shareholders' equity (non-GAAP)$247,036  $245,773  $237,592  $237,602  $230,330 
          
Common shares outstanding 7,442,103   7,727,312   7,815,566   8,172,776   8,150,480 
Book value per common share$33.37  $32.03  $30.61  $29.31  $28.51 
Tangible book value per share (non-GAAP) (9) 33.19   31.81   30.40   29.07   28.26 
          
(1) The net interest rate spread represents the difference between the weighted-average yield on interest-earning assets and the weighted-average cost of interest-bearing liabilities for the period.
(2) The net interest margin represents net interest income as a percent of average interest-earning assets for the period.
(3) Net interest margin excluding PPP removes the effects of the following: PPP loan interest income of $3 thousand, $2 thousand, $11 thousand, and $884 thousand, PPPLF interest expense of $0, $0, $0, and $98 thousand, as well as PPP loan average balances of $462 thousand, $628 thousand, $1.4 million, and $172.8 million, for the quarters ended March 31, 2022, December 31, 2021, September 30, 2021, and June 30, 2021, respectively.
(4) Net interest margin excluding PPP and collection account removes the PPP impact above and removes the effects of the cash held by the Bank from the correspondent’s collection account in short-term investments, which had an average balance of $175.2 million, $244.0 million, $287.7 million, $334.3 million, and $405.9 million, and earned $362 thousand, $60 thousand, $73 thousand, $84 thousand, and $100 thousand, in interest income for the quarters ended June 30, 2022, March 31, 2022, December 31, 2021, September 30, 2021, and June 30, 2021, respectively.
(5) The efficiency ratio represents noninterest expense divided by the sum of net interest income (before the loan loss provision) plus noninterest income.
(6) For purposes of calculating this ratio, commercial real estate includes all non-owner occupied commercial real estate loans defined as such by regulatory guidance, including all land development and construction loans.
(7) Core deposits include all non-maturity deposits and maturity deposits less than $250 thousand. During the quarter ended June 30, 2022, the Bank changed its internal policy limit to calculate based on deposits, not core deposits. Ratio as of June 30, 2022 reflects loans to deposits. Loans include loans held for sale.
(8) Includes the loan servicing rights asset.
(9) Tangible book value per share represents total shareholders’ equity less the sum of preferred stock and intangible assets divided by common shares outstanding.
(10) Net loans and total loans exclude PPP loans held for sale.

For More Information:
Jean-Pierre Lapointe, Chief Financial Officer
Northeast Bank, 27 Pearl Street, Portland, ME 04101
207.786.3245 ext. 3220
www.northeastbank.com

 

 


Tags

Northeast Bank NBN Rick Wayne