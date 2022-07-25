Northeast Bank Reports Fourth Quarter Results and Declares Dividend

PORTLAND, Maine, July 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Northeast Bank (the “Bank”) (NASDAQ: NBN), a Maine-based full-service bank, today reported net income of $10.3 million, or $1.35 per diluted common share, for the quarter ended June 30, 2022, compared to net income of $21.4 million, or $2.54 per diluted common share, for the quarter ended June 30, 2021. Net income for the year ended June 30, 2022 was $42.2 million, or $5.34 per diluted common share, compared to $71.5 million, or $8.55 per diluted common share, for the year ended June 30, 2021. Net income for the quarter and year ended June 30, 2021 included $12.6 million and $46.7 million ($8.9 million and $33.0 million, net of tax), respectively, of net gains on the sale of U.S. Small Business Administration (“SBA”) Paycheck Protection Program (“PPP”) loans sold during the quarter and year ended June 30, 2021, which had an after-tax earnings per diluted common share impact of $1.06 and $3.95, respectively.

The Board of Directors declared a cash dividend of $0.01 per share, payable on August 23, 2022, to shareholders of record as of August 9, 2022.

Discussing results, Rick Wayne, Chief Executive Officer, said, “We closed our fiscal year with yet another impressive quarter. Our National Lending Division had a record quarter of originations, with $172.9 million for the quarter, and $587.8 million for the fiscal year. This resulted in net growth in our originated portfolio of $235.7 million, or 45.0%, compared with June 30, 2021. In addition to the growth in loan balances, our National Lending Division’s combined yield increased to 7.9% for the quarter ended June 30, 2022, as compared to 7.7% for the quarter ended June 30, 2021. Asset quality remains strong, with past due loans of $7.0 million, or 0.53% of total loans, compared to $11.3 million, or 1.08% of total loans at June 30, 2021. This represents the lowest level of delinquencies since July 31, 2016, at which time the Bank’s loan book totaled just $688.7 million.” Mr. Wayne continued, “As a result of the increase in the average balances of our loan portfolio, we are reporting earnings of $1.35 per diluted common share, a return on average equity of 16.6%, and a return on average assets of 2.7% for the quarter.”

As of June 30, 2022, total assets were $1.58 billion, a decrease of $591.6 million, or 27.2%, from total assets of $2.17 billion as of June 30, 2021.

Cash and short-term investments decreased by $838.4 million, or 83.0%, primarily due to the timing of a large deposit account related to PPP loan payoff collections at June 30, 2021, which has decreased throughout the fiscal year. Cash and short-term investments may fluctuate significantly while PPP collections, including forgiveness amounts, continue, depending on the timing of receipts and remittances of cash amounts.



The following table highlights the changes in the loan portfolio for the three months and year ended June 30, 2022:

Loan Portfolio Changes Three Months Ended June 30, 2022 June 30, 2022

Balance March 31, 2022

Balance Change ($) Change (%) (Dollars in thousands) National Lending Purchased $ 477,682 $ 479,824 $ (2,142) (0.45%) National Lending Originated 759,229 680,568 78,661 11.56% SBA National 33,046 34,574 (1,528) (4.42%) Community Banking 34,909 37,359 (2,450) (6.56%) Total $ 1,304,866 $ 1,232,325 $ 72,541 5.89% Year Ended June 30, 2022 June 30, 2022

Balance June 30, 2021

Balance Change ($) Change (%) (Dollars in thousands) National Lending Purchased $ 477,682 $ 429,054 $ 48,628 11.33% National Lending Originated 759,229 523,535 235,694 45.02% SBA National 33,046 39,549 (6,503) (16.44%) Community Banking 34,909 48,486 (13,577) (28.00%) Total $ 1,304,866 $ 1,040,624 $ 264,242 25.39%

Loans generated by the Bank's National Lending Division for the quarter ended June 30, 2022 totaled $209.4 million, which consisted of $36.5 million of purchased loans, at an average price of 98.6% of unpaid principal balance, and $172.9 million of originated loans.

An overview of the Bank’s National Lending Division portfolio follows:

National Lending Portfolio Three Months Ended June 30, 2022 2021 Purchased Originated Total Purchased Originated Total (Dollars in thousands) Loans purchased or originated during the period: Unpaid principal balance $ 37,032 $ 172,851 $ 209,883 $ 35,456 $ 114,020 $ 149,476 Net investment basis 36,502 172,851 209,353 33,732 114,020 147,752 Loan returns during the period: Yield 9.25 % 7.03 % 7.91 % 8.99 % 6.58 % 7.68 % Total Return on Purchased Loans (1) 9.25 % N/A 9.25 % 8.99 % N/A 8.99 % Year Ended June 30, 2022 2021 Purchased Originated Total Purchased Originated Total (Dollars in thousands) Loans purchased or originated during the period: Unpaid principal balance $ 199,523 $ 587,840 $ 787,363 $ 181,591 $ 308,862 $ 490,453 Net investment basis 187,914 587,840 775,754 169,489 308,862 478,351 Loan returns during the period: Yield 8.91 % 6.73 % 7.65 % 8.91 % 6.93 % 7.84 % Total Return on Purchased Loans (1) 8.92 % N/A 8.92 % 8.91 % N/A 8.91 % Total loans as of period end: Unpaid principal balance $ 512,006 $ 759,229 $ 1,271,235 $ 466,059 $ 523,535 $ 989,594 Net investment basis 477,682 759,229 1,236,911 429,054 523,535 952,589

(1) The total return on purchased loans represents scheduled accretion, accelerated accretion, gains on real estate owned and other noninterest income recorded during the period divided by the average invested balance, which includes purchased loans held for sale, on an annualized basis. The total return on purchased loans does not include the effect of purchased loan charge-offs or recoveries during the period. Total return on purchased loans is considered a non-GAAP financial measure. See reconciliation in below table entitled “Total Return on Purchased Loans.”

Deposits decreased by $574.7 million, or 30.9%, from June 30, 2021. The decrease was attributable to decreases in demand deposits of $643.5 million, or 66.2% and time deposits of $150.5 million, or 54.2%, partially offset by an increase in savings and interest checking deposits of $260.2 million, or 80.1%. The primary reason for the net decrease in deposits was due to timing of the receipt of short-term customer funds related to PPP payoff collections prior to June 30, 2021, which were subsequently used to pay down NEWITY’s PPP Liquidity Facility (“PPPLF”) balance during the year ended June 30, 2022.

Shareholders’ equity increased by $15.9 million, or 6.9%, from June 30, 2021, primarily due to net income of $42.2 million, partially offset by the repurchase of 821 thousand shares of common stock at a weighted average price per share of $34.09, which resulted in a $28.0 million decrease to shareholders’ equity. Shareholders’ equity also increased by $1.9 million as a result of stock compensation expense recognized.

Net income decreased by $11.1 million to $10.3 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2022, compared to net income of $21.4 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2021.

1. Net interest and dividend income before provision for loan losses increased by $5.5 million to $23.6 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2022, compared to $18.1 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2021. The increase was primarily due to the following:

An increase in interest income earned on the National Lending Division’s purchased and originated portfolios of $5.8 million, due to higher average balances and rates earned in both portfolios;

A decrease in deposit interest expense of $356 thousand, due to lower interest rates and a shift in portfolio composition;

A decrease of $282 thousand in interest expense due to the payoff of the subordinated debt; and

A decrease of $98 thousand in interest expense due to advances taken from the PPPLF to fund PPP originations during the quarter ended June 30, 2021; partially offset by,

A decrease in PPP loan interest income of $884 thousand, due to the significant decrease in PPP loans during the quarter ended June 30, 2022.

The following table summarizes interest income and related yields recognized on the loan portfolios:

Interest Income and Yield on Loans Three Months Ended June 30, 2022 2021 Average Interest Average Interest Balance Income Yield Balance Income Yield (Dollars in thousands) Community Banking $ 35,028 $ 451 5.16 % $ 49,003 $ 585 4.79 % SBA National 33,788 522 6.20 % 41,331 606 5.88 % National Lending: Originated 720,101 12,622 7.03 % 501,646 8,229 6.58 % Purchased 474,393 10,937 9.25 % 424,102 9,507 8.99 % Total National Lending 1,194,494 23,559 7.91 % 925,748 17,736 7.68 % Total excluding SBA PPP $ 1,263,310 $ 24,532 7.79 % $ 1,016,082 $ 18,927 7.47 % SBA PPP $ - $ - 0.00 % $ 172,787 $ 884 2.05 % Total including SBA PPP $ 1,263,310 $ 24,532 7.79 % $ 1,188,869 $ 19,811 6.68 %





Interest Income and Yield on Loans Year Ended June 30, 2022 2021 Average Interest Average Interest Balance Income Yield Balance Income Yield (Dollars in thousands) Community Banking $ 41,009 $ 2,143 5.23% $ 56,711 $ 2,746 4.84% SBA National 35,678 2,356 6.60% 45,764 2,441 5.33% National Lending: Originated 627,786 42,256 6.73% 469,632 32,560 6.93% Purchased 458,036 40,820 8.91% 400,141 35,649 8.91% Total National Lending 1,085,822 83,076 7.65% 869,773 68,209 7.84% Total excluding SBA PPP $ 1,162,509 $ 87,575 7.53% $ 972,248 $ 73,396 7.55% SBA PPP $ 633 $ 17 2.69% $ 166,230 $ 3,522 2.12% Total including SBA PPP $ 1,163,142 $ 87,592 7.53% $ 1,138,478 $ 76,918 6.76%

The components of total income on purchased loans are set forth in the table below entitled “Total Return on Purchased Loans.” When compared to the quarter ended June 30, 2021, transactional income increased by $1.1 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2022, and regularly scheduled interest and accretion increased by $362 thousand due to the increase in average balances. The total return on purchased loans for the quarter ended June 30, 2022 was 9.3%, an increase from 9.0% for the quarter ended June 30, 2021. The following table details the total return on purchased loans:

Total Return on Purchased Loans Three Months Ended June 30, 2022 2021 Income Return (1) Income Return (1) (Dollars in thousands) Regularly scheduled interest and accretion $ 7,432 6.29 % $ 7,070 6.69 % Transactional income: Gain on real estate owned - 0.00 % - 0.00 % Accelerated accretion and loan fees 3,505 2.96 % 2,437 2.30 % Total transactional income 3,505 2.96 % 2,437 2.30 % Total $ 10,937 9.25 % $ 9,507 8.99 % Year Ended June 30, 2022 2021 Income Return (1) Income Return (1) (Dollars in thousands) Regularly scheduled interest and accretion $ 28,811 6.29 % $ 27,536 6.88 % Transactional income: Gain on real estate owned 31 0.01 % - 0.00 % Accelerated accretion and loan fees 12,009 2.62 % 8,113 2.03 % Total transactional income 12,040 2.63 % 8,113 2.03 % Total $ 40,851 8.92 % $ 35,649 8.91 %

(1) The total return on purchased loans represents scheduled accretion, accelerated accretion, and gains on real estate owned recorded during the period divided by the average invested balance, which includes purchased loans held for sale, on an annualized basis. The total return does not include the effect of purchased loan charge-offs or recoveries in the quarter. Total return is considered a non-GAAP financial measure.

2. Noninterest income decreased by $15.5 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2022, compared to the quarter ended June 30, 2021, principally due to the following:

A decrease in gain on sale of PPP loans of $12.6 million, due to the sale of PPP loans with a total principal balance of $671.4 million, which resulted in a net gain based on the recognition of net deferred fees in the quarter ended June 30, 2021 as compared to no sales in the quarter ended June 30, 2022; and

A decrease in correspondent fee income of $3.0 million from the recognition of correspondent fees and related net servicing income. Correspondent income for the quarters ended June 30, 2022 and 2021 is comprised of the following components:

Three Months Ended June 30, 2022 2021 (In thousands) Correspondent Fee $ 1,067 $ 1,080 Amortization of Purchased Accrued Interest 1,451 972 Earned Net Servicing Interest 1,168 4,602 Total $ 3,686 $ 6,654

In addition to the net servicing interest income, a summary of PPP loans purchased by The Loan Source, Inc. (“Loan Source”) and related amounts that the Bank will earn over the expected life of the loans is as follows:









Quarter PPP Loans Purchased by Loan Source(3)



Correspondent Fee



Purchased Accrued Interest(1)







Total(2) (In thousands) Q4 FY 2020 $ 1,272,900 $ 2,891 $ 688 $ 3,579 Q1 FY 2021 2,112,100 5,348 2,804 8,152 Q2 FY 2021 1,333,500 495 3,766 4,261 Q3 FY 2021 2,141,900 - 598 598 Q4 FY 2021 4,371,000 171 2,703 2,874 Q1 FY 2022 6,300 - 1 1 Total $ 11,237,700 $ 8,905 $ 10,560 $ 19,465 Less amounts recognized in Q4 FY 22 (1,067) (1,451) (2,518) Less amounts recognized in previous quarters (7,342) (7,883) (15,225) Amount remaining to be recognized $ 496 $ 1,226 $ 1,722





(1) - The Bank's share (2) - Expected to be recognized into income over life of loans (3) - Loan Source’s ending PPP loan balance was $1.44 billion as of June 30, 2022

3. Noninterest expense increased by $3.4 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2022 compared to the quarter ended June 30, 2021, primarily due to the following:

An increase in salaries and employee benefits expense of $3.9 million, primarily due to a $2.0 million increase in incentive compensation, which, in the prior year was adjusted during the quarter ended March 31, 2021 due to the high level of PPP-related income generated in that quarter, and also a $1.5 million decrease in deferred salaries contra-expense related to PPP originations in the quarter ended June 30, 2021; and

An increase in other noninterest expense of $142 thousand, primarily due to a $340 thousand increase in impairment on the SBA servicing asset and a $134 thousand increase in travel and meals and entertainment expense, partially offset by a one-time $338 thousand decrease in non-income tax expense that was reclassified out of other noninterest expense and into income tax expense; partially offset by,

A decrease in loan expense of $608 thousand, due to a $267 thousand decrease in collection legal expense due to reimbursements, and a $269 thousand decrease in correspondent expense.

4. Income tax expense decreased by $3.4 million to $5.5 million, or an effective tax rate of 34.8%, for the quarter ended June 30, 2022, compared to $8.9 million, or an effective tax rate of 29.4%, for the quarter ended June 30, 2021. The decrease in income tax expense is due to the decrease in pre-tax income. The increase in the effective tax rate from June 30, 2021 is primarily due to changes in state tax apportionment, as well as a one-time income tax accrual adjustment of $290 thousand during the quarter ended June 30, 2022.

As of June 30, 2022, nonperforming assets totaled $12.9 million, or 0.82% of total assets, compared to $20.4 million, or 0.94% of total assets, as of June 30, 2021. The decrease was primarily due to the sale of three other real estate owned properties totaling $1.7 million and the payoff of two nonperforming National Lending Division originated loans totaling $2.4 million and two nonperforming purchased loans totaling $3.3 million during the year ended June 30, 2022.

As of June 30, 2022, past due loans totaled $7.0 million, or 0.53% of total loans, compared to past due loans totaling $11.3 million, or 1.08% of total loans, as of June 30, 2021. The decrease was primarily due to fourteen purchased loans totaling $5.3 million that became current or paid off, partially offset by one purchased loan totaling $1.0 million that became past due during the year ended June 30, 2022.

As of June 30, 2022, the Bank’s Tier 1 leverage capital ratio was 16.1%, compared to 13.6% at June 30, 2021, and the Total capital ratio was 19.5% at June 30, 2022, compared to 24.3% at June 30, 2021. Capital ratios were primarily affected by increased earnings and decreased assets, while the Total capital ratio was negatively impacted by the redemption of the subordinated debt on July 1, 2021.

NORTHEAST BANK BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands, except share and per share data) June 30, 2022 June 30, 2021 Assets Cash and due from banks $ 2,095 $ 2,850 Short-term investments 169,984 1,007,641 Total cash and cash equivalents 172,079 1,010,491 Available-for-sale debt securities, at fair value 54,911 59,737 Equity securities, at fair value 6,798 7,230 Total investment securities 61,709 66,967 Loans: Commercial real estate 882,187 725,287 Commercial and industrial 352,729 257,604 Residential real estate 69,209 56,591 Consumer 741 1,142 Total loans 1,304,866 1,040,624 Less: Allowance for loan losses 5,028 7,313 Loans, net 1,299,838 1,033,311 Premises and equipment, net 9,606 11,271 Real estate owned and other repossessed collateral, net - 1,639 Federal Home Loan Bank stock, at cost 1,610 1,209 Loan servicing rights, net 1,285 2,061 Bank-owned life insurance 17,922 17,498 Other assets 18,710 29,955 Total assets $ 1,582,759 $ 2,174,402 Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity Deposits: Demand $ 329,007 $ 972,495 Savings and interest checking 585,274 325,062 Money market 246,095 287,033 Time 127,317 277,840 Total deposits 1,287,693 1,862,430 Federal Home Loan Bank advances 15,000 15,000 Subordinated debt - 15,050 Lease liability 4,451 6,061 Other liabilities 27,294 43,470 Total liabilities 1,334,438 1,942,011 Commitments and contingencies - - Shareholders' equity Preferred stock, $1.00 par value, 1,000,000 shares authorized; no shares issued and outstanding at June 30, 2022 and 2021 - - Voting common stock, $1.00 par value, 25,000,000 shares authorized; 7,442,103 and 8,150,480 shares issued and outstanding at June 30, 2022 and 2021, respectively 7,442 8,151 Non-voting common stock, $1.00 par value, 3,000,000 shares authorized; No shares issued and outstanding at June 30, 2022 and 2021 - - Additional paid-in capital 38,749 64,420 Retained earnings 202,980 161,132 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (850) (1,312) Total shareholders' equity 248,321 232,391 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 1,582,759 $ 2,174,402







NORTHEAST BANK STATEMENTS OF INCOME (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands, except share and per share data) Three Months Ended June 30, Year Ended June 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Interest and dividend income: Interest and fees on loans $ 24,532 $ 19,811 $ 87,592 $ 76,918 Interest on available-for-sale securities 81 113 316 754 Other interest and dividend income 262 201 628 453 Total interest and dividend income 24,875 20,125 88,536 78,125 Interest expense: Deposits 1,121 1,477 4,529 8,867 Federal Home Loan Bank advances 115 139 493 535 Paycheck Protection Program Liquidity Facility - 98 - 400 Subordinated debt - 282 - 1,126 Obligation under capital lease agreements 20 27 90 111 Total interest expense 1,256 2,023 5,112 11,039 Net interest and dividend income before credit for loan losses 23,619 18,102 83,424 67,086 Credit for loan losses (879 ) (1,926 ) (2,462 ) (1,396 ) Net interest and dividend income after credit for loan losses 24,498 20,028 85,886 68,482 Noninterest income: Fees for other services to customers 410 441 1,646 1,869 Gain on sales of PPP loans - 12,577 86 46,701 Gain on sales of residential loans held for sale - 1 - 107 Net unrealized gain (loss) on equity securities (180 ) 10 (511 ) (104 ) Gain (loss) on real estate owned, other repossessed collateral and premises and equipment, net 100 (129 ) 155 (473 ) Correspondent fee income 3,686 6,654 22,528 23,452 Bank-owned life insurance income 107 106 424 424 Other noninterest income (loss) 21 (10 ) 117 57 Total noninterest income 4,144 19,650 24,445 72,033 Noninterest expense: Salaries and employee benefits 8,912 4,994 31,138 22,430 Occupancy and equipment expense 891 912 3,558 3,825 Professional fees 437 525 1,891 1,930 Data processing fees 1,203 1,076 4,544 4,468 Marketing expense 223 252 733 542 Loan acquisition and collection expense 291 899 3,202 3,267 FDIC insurance premiums 97 109 395 283 Other noninterest expense 802 660 3,322 2,681 Total noninterest expense 12,856 9,427 48,783 39,426 Income before income tax expense 15,786 30,251 61,548 101,089 Income tax expense 5,490 8,881 19,385 29,586 Net income $ 10,296 $ 21,370 $ 42,163 $ 71,503 Weighted-average shares outstanding: Basic 7,506,465 8,318,689 7,806,626 8,275,577 Diluted 7,617,933 8,397,897 7,902,610 8,360,355 Earnings per common share: Basic $ 1.37 $ 2.57 $ 5.40 $ 8.64 Diluted 1.35 2.54 5.34 8.55 Cash dividends declared per common share $ 0.01 $ 0.01 $ 0.04 $ 0.04









NORTHEAST BANK AVERAGE BALANCE SHEETS AND ANNUALIZED YIELDS (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands) Three Months Ended June 30, 2022 2021 Interest Average Interest Average Average Income/ Yield/ Average Income/ Yield/ Balance Expense Rate Balance Expense Rate Assets: Interest-earning assets: Investment securities $ 62,347 $ 81 0.52 % $ 67,423 $ 113 0.67 % Loans (1) (2) (3) 1,263,310 24,532 7.79 % 1,188,869 19,811 6.68 % Federal Home Loan Bank stock 1,513 7 1.86 % 1,825 9 1.98 % Short-term investments (4) 168,059 255 0.61 % 561,813 192 0.14 % Total interest-earning assets 1,495,229 24,875 6.67 % 1,819,930 20,125 4.44 % Cash and due from banks 2,667 2,805 Other non-interest earning assets 45,742 60,923 Total assets $ 1,543,638 $ 1,883,658 Liabilities & Shareholders’ Equity: Interest-bearing liabilities: NOW accounts $ 410,628 $ 391 0.38 % $ 238,462 $ 167 0.28 % Money market accounts 263,540 215 0.33 % 311,753 258 0.33 % Savings accounts 141,526 204 0.58 % 46,087 19 0.17 % Time deposits 119,235 311 1.05 % 289,705 1,033 1.43 % Total interest-bearing deposits 934,929 1,121 0.48 % 886,007 1,477 0.67 % Federal Home Loan Bank advances 15,000 115 3.08 % 27,348 139 2.04 % PPPLF advances - - 0.00 % 115,571 98 0.34 % Subordinated debt - - 0.00 % 15,035 282 7.52 % Capital lease obligations 4,615 20 1.74 % 6,202 27 1.75 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 954,544 1,256 0.53 % 1,050,163 2,023 0.77 % Non-interest bearing liabilities: Demand deposits and escrow accounts 326,690 573,724 Other liabilities 12,881 34,034 Total liabilities 1,294,115 1,657,921 Shareholders' equity 249,523 225,737 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 1,543,638 $ 1,883,658 Net interest income $ 23,619 $ 18,102 Interest rate spread 6.14 % 3.67 % Net interest margin (5) 6.34 % 3.99 % Cost of funds (6) 0.39

%

0.51

%

(1) Interest income and yield are stated on a fully tax-equivalent basis using the statutory tax rate. (2) Includes loans held for sale. (3) Nonaccrual loans are included in the computation of average, but unpaid interest has not been included for purposes of determining interest income. (4) Short-term investments include FHLB overnight deposits and other interest-bearing deposits.

(5) Net interest margin is calculated as net interest income divided by total interest-earning assets. (6) Cost of funds is calculated as total interest expense divided by total interest-bearing liabilities plus demand deposits and escrow accounts.









NORTHEAST BANK AVERAGE BALANCE SHEETS AND ANNUALIZED YIELDS (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands) Year Ended June 30, 2022 2021 Interest Average Interest Average Average Income/ Yield/ Average Income/ Yield/ Balance Expense Rate Balance Expense Rate Assets: Interest-earning assets: Investment securities $ 64,560 $ 316 0.49 % $ 69,762 $ 754 1.08 % Loans (1) (2) (3) 1,163,142 87,592 7.53 % 1,138,478 76,918 6.76 % Federal Home Loan Bank stock 1,306 26 1.99 % 1,750 61 3.49 % Short-term investments (4) 290,167 602 0.21 % 314,405 392 0.12 % Total interest-earning assets 1,519,175 88,536 5.83 % 1,524,395 78,125 5.12 % Cash and due from banks 2,681 2,728 Other non-interest earning assets 49,503 50,909 Total assets $ 1,571,359 $ 1,578,032 Liabilities & Shareholders’ Equity: Interest-bearing liabilities: NOW accounts $ 330,228 $ 960 0.29 % $ 167,505 $ 495 0.30 % Money market accounts 265,116 806 0.30 % 312,537 1,517 0.49 % Savings accounts 110,145 565 0.51 % 39,844 57 0.14 % Time deposits 185,347 2,198 1.19 % 424,894 6,798 1.60 % Total interest-bearing deposits 890,836 4,529 0.51 % 944,780 8,867 0.94 % Federal Home Loan Bank advances 15,000 493 3.29 % 24,072 535 2.22 % PPPLF advances - - 0.00 % 114,341 400 0.35 % Subordinated debt - - 0.00 % 14,995 1,126 7.51 % Capital lease obligations 5,228 90 1.72 % 5,895 111 1.88 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 911,064 5,112 0.56 % 1,104,083 11,039 1.00 % Non-interest bearing liabilities: Demand deposits and escrow accounts 403,760 261,322 Other liabilities 14,167 21,643 Total liabilities 1,328,991 1,387,048 Shareholders' equity 242,368 190,984 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 1,571,359 $ 1,578,032 Net interest income $ 83,424 $ 67,086 Interest rate spread 5.27 % 4.12 % Net interest margin (5) 5.49 % 4.40 % Cost of funds (6) 0.39 % 0.81 % (1) Interest income and yield are stated on a fully tax-equivalent basis using the statutory tax rate. (2) Includes loans held for sale. (3) Nonaccrual loans are included in the computation of average, but unpaid interest has not been included for purposes of determining interest income. (4) Short-term investments include FHLB overnight deposits and other interest-bearing deposits. (5) Net interest margin is calculated as net interest income divided by total interest-earning assets.

(6) Cost of funds is calculated as total interest expense divided by total interest-bearing liabilities plus demand deposits and escrow accounts.





NORTHEAST BANK SELECTED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS AND OTHER DATA (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands, except share and per share data) Three Months Ended June 30, 2022 March 31, 2022 December 31, 2021 September 30, 2021 June 30, 2021



Net interest income $ 23,619 $ 20,952 $ 20,055 $ 18,799 $ 18,102 Credit for loan losses (879 ) (287 ) (1,069 ) (226 ) (1,926 ) Noninterest income 4,144 5,408 6,493 8,399 19,650 Noninterest expense 12,856 11,401 11,187 13,338 9,427 Net income 10,296 10,587 11,403 9,877 21,370 Weighted-average common shares outstanding: Basic 7,506,465 7,687,737 7,952,938 8,132,131 8,318,689 Diluted 7,617,933 7,790,963 8,041,476 8,212,836 8,397,897



Earnings per common share: Basic $ 1.37 $ 1.38 $ 1.43 $ 1.21 $ 2.57 Diluted 1.35 1.36 1.42 1.20 2.54 Dividends declared per common share $ 0.01 $ 0.01 $ 0.01 $ 0.01 $ 0.01 Return on average assets 2.68 % 2.79 % 2.86 % 2.41 % 4.55 % Return on average equity 16.55 % 17.57 % 18.77 % 16.70 % 37.97 % Net interest rate spread (1) 6.14 % 5.52 % 4.99 % 4.46 % 3.67 % Net interest margin (2) 6.34 % 5.71 % 5.24 % 4.74 % 3.99 % Net interest margin, excluding PPP (non-GAAP) (3) 6.34 % 5.71 % 5.24 % 4.75 % 4.55 % Net interest margin, excluding PPP and collection account (non-GAAP) (4) 7.07 % 6.72 % 6.44 % 6.00 % 5.56 % Efficiency ratio (non-GAAP) (5) 46.31 % 43.25 % 42.14 % 49.04 % 24.97 % Noninterest expense to average total assets 3.34 % 3.01 % 2.80 % 3.26 % 2.01 % Average interest-earning assets to average interest-bearing liabilities 156.64 % 167.20 % 168.71 % 174.98 % 173.30 % As of: June 30, 2022 March 31, 2022 December 31, 2021 September 30, 2021 June 30, 2021 Nonperforming loans: Originated portfolio: Residential real estate $ 550 $ 621 $ 611 $ 619 $ 696 Commercial real estate 5,031 6,608 7,963 6,644 5,756 Commercial and industrial 202 230 311 1,510 286 Consumer 11 12 20 39 43 Total originated portfolio 5,794 7,471 8,905 8,812 6,781 Total purchased portfolio 7,152 10,441 12,294 12,527 11,977 Total nonperforming loans 12,946 17,912 21,199 21,339 18,758 Real estate owned and other repossessed collateral, net - - 53 821 1,639 Total nonperforming assets $ 12,946 $ 17,912 $ 21,252 $ 22,160 $ 20,397 Past due loans to total loans 0.53 % 1.07 % 1.23 % 1.39 % 1.08 % Nonperforming loans to total loans 0.99 % 1.45 % 1.79 % 1.99 % 1.80 % Nonperforming assets to total assets 0.82 % 1.14 % 1.46 % 1.60 % 0.94 % Allowance for loan losses to total loans 0.39 % 0.47 % 0.51 % 0.67 % 0.70 % Allowance for loan losses to nonperforming loans 38.34 % 32.47 % 28.49 % 33.58 % 38.99 % Commercial real estate loans to total capital (6) 294.20 % 252.90 % 260.40 % 232.10 % 215.38 % Net loans to core deposits (7) (10) 100.94 % 97.19 % 102.53 % 98.96 % 55.71 % Purchased loans to total loans, including held for sale 36.61 % 38.94 % 41.02 % 40.22 % 41.23 % Equity to total assets 15.69 % 15.80 % 16.39 % 17.32 % 10.69 % Common equity tier 1 capital ratio 19.08 % 20.13 % 20.27 % 22.03 % 22.16 % Total capital ratio 19.47 % 20.60 % 20.79 % 22.69 % 24.29 % Tier 1 leverage capital ratio 16.13 % 16.17 % 15.19 % 14.83 % 13.63 % Total shareholders’ equity $ 248,321 $ 247,469 $ 239,237 $ 239,508 $ 232,391 Less: Preferred stock - - - - - Common shareholders’ equity 248,321 247,469 239,237 239,508 232,391 Less: Intangible assets (8) (1,285 ) (1,696 ) (1,645 ) (1,906 ) (2,061 ) Tangible common shareholders' equity (non-GAAP) $ 247,036 $ 245,773 $ 237,592 $ 237,602 $ 230,330 Common shares outstanding 7,442,103 7,727,312 7,815,566 8,172,776 8,150,480 Book value per common share $ 33.37 $ 32.03 $ 30.61 $ 29.31 $ 28.51 Tangible book value per share (non-GAAP) (9) 33.19 31.81 30.40 29.07 28.26 (1) The net interest rate spread represents the difference between the weighted-average yield on interest-earning assets and the weighted-average cost of interest-bearing liabilities for the period. (2) The net interest margin represents net interest income as a percent of average interest-earning assets for the period. (3) Net interest margin excluding PPP removes the effects of the following: PPP loan interest income of $3 thousand, $2 thousand, $11 thousand, and $884 thousand, PPPLF interest expense of $0, $0, $0, and $98 thousand, as well as PPP loan average balances of $462 thousand, $628 thousand, $1.4 million, and $172.8 million, for the quarters ended March 31, 2022, December 31, 2021, September 30, 2021, and June 30, 2021, respectively.

(4) Net interest margin excluding PPP and collection account removes the PPP impact above and removes the effects of the cash held by the Bank from the correspondent’s collection account in short-term investments, which had an average balance of $175.2 million, $244.0 million, $287.7 million, $334.3 million, and $405.9 million, and earned $362 thousand, $60 thousand, $73 thousand, $84 thousand, and $100 thousand, in interest income for the quarters ended June 30, 2022, March 31, 2022, December 31, 2021, September 30, 2021, and June 30, 2021, respectively. (5) The efficiency ratio represents noninterest expense divided by the sum of net interest income (before the loan loss provision) plus noninterest income. (6) For purposes of calculating this ratio, commercial real estate includes all non-owner occupied commercial real estate loans defined as such by regulatory guidance, including all land development and construction loans.

(7) Core deposits include all non-maturity deposits and maturity deposits less than $250 thousand. During the quarter ended June 30, 2022, the Bank changed its internal policy limit to calculate based on deposits, not core deposits. Ratio as of June 30, 2022 reflects loans to deposits. Loans include loans held for sale. (8) Includes the loan servicing rights asset. (9) Tangible book value per share represents total shareholders’ equity less the sum of preferred stock and intangible assets divided by common shares outstanding. (10) Net loans and total loans exclude PPP loans held for sale.

