Lygos and Flexible Solutions International Announce Registration Statement on Form S-4 Related to Proposed Merger

BERKELEY, Calif. and VICTORIA, British Columbia, July 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lygos, Inc . , a vertically integrated biotechnology provider of sustainable specialty ingredients, and Flexible Solutions International Inc. (FSI) (NYSE American: FSI), a developer and manufacturer of biodegradable products, today announced that FSI has filed a registration statement on Form S-4 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on July 25, 2022 in connection with its proposed merger with Lygos.



On April 18, 2022, Lygos and FSI announced a definitive merger agreement in an all-stock transaction to form a leading sustainable specialty ingredient company for agricultural, industrial, and consumer applications. The merger transaction followed a fully funded $160 million of growth capital investment in Lygos. The agreement has been unanimously approved by the boards of directors of both companies and is subject to, among other things, the approval of Lygos and FSI stockholders and the satisfaction or waiver of other customary closing conditions.

FSI is an environmental technology company involved in research, development, and manufacturing of supplies that are designed to increase crop yield, conserve energy, and reduce environmental impact. Lygos’ proprietary fermentation technology platform, which utilizes the latest advances in bioengineering and data science to convert sustainable sugars into multi-functional organic acids, helps improve the performance of FSI’s biodegradable, water-soluble cleaning and water treatment solutions. These bio-based ingredients are designed to make existing products more sustainable, while also offering performance, supply chain, and environmental advantages over traditional industrial chemicals.

The registration statement on form S-4, which contains a preliminary proxy statement/prospectus, is available on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. These documents contain important information about Lygos, FSI, and the proposed acquisition. The registration statement has not yet become effective and the information contained therein and in the preliminary proxy statement/prospectus is subject to change.

About Lygos

Lygos has created a biological engineering platform focused on sustainable production of organic acid bio-monomers. Lygos’ bio-based ingredients offer alternatives to traditional industrial suppliers, enabling customers to create better, environmentally safer products.

For more information, visit www.lygos.com and follow us @LygosBiotech.

About Flexible Solutions International

Flexible Solutions International Inc. (www.flexiblesolutions.com), or FSI, based in Taber, Alberta, is an environmental technology company. FSI provides biodegradable, water-soluble products utilizing thermal polyaspartate (TPA) biopolymers. TPA beta-proteins are manufactured from the common biological amino acid, L-aspartic acid, and can be used in applications including scale inhibition, detergent formulation, water treatment and crop enhancement. FSI is the developer and manufacturer of WaterSavrTM, a commercially viable water evaporation retardant. WaterSavrTM reduces evaporation on reservoirs, lakes, aqueducts, irrigation canals, ponds and slow moving rivers. HeatsavrTM, a “liquid blanket” evaporation retardant for the commercial swimming pool and spa markets, reduces energy costs and can result in reduced indoor pool humidity.

