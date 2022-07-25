BioLife Sciences Inc. (OTC: Markets: BLFE) Announced Today That the Company Has Introduced Copper-Infused Microfiber Towels to Its Life Sciences Division

HENDERSON, NV, July 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – BioLife Sciences Inc. (OTCPK: BLFE) (the “Company” or BioLife), announced today the launch of BioLife Copper-Infused Microfiber Towels. This product line is the latest addition to their recently announced line of copper-infused products.

The Copper-Infused Microfiber Towels are copper-variations of traditional microfiber towels, designed to outlast competitors’ standard microfiber towel production due to copper’s ability to limit bacteria reproduction.

Traditional microfiber towels push dust particles from one place to another without ever actually capturing the particles. When used dry, the BioLife Copper-Infused Microfiber Towels are designed to provide an electrostatic charge that attracts even the smallest pieces of dirt, grease and moisture. The copper then reinforces the cleaned area with an antimicrobial shielding, providing long-lasting protection. Copper ions are proven pathogen killers and have documented antimicrobial benefits.

The Microfiber Towels Market is likely to experience worldwide growth of $790.5 million (USD) by 2026 from $685.6 million (USD) in 2020, at an expected CAGR of 2.4% during 2022-2026. Despite this growth, market share concentration remains low, with several large international manufactures competing with many smaller regional and local manufactures.

BioLife recently announced additional copper-infused products, including the BioLife Copper-Infused Fabric Pot and the BioLife Copper-Infused Gardening Gloves.

BioLife achieves copper infusion in textiles by utilizing MFusion – a process which infuses copper metal ions directly into every sub-bundle of the fabric, providing extensive copper coverage throughout the textile. MFusion also leverages the natural antimicrobial benefits of copper ions, which have been shown to kill 99.99% of harmful bacteria and viruses.

BioLife will look to continue to bring new, cutting-edge technology designed to disrupt multiple industries.

About BioLife Sciences Inc.

BioLife Sciences Inc. specializes in moving innovative products from the lab or small-scale production into wider market adoption. Its core business develops, licenses and distributes antimicrobial products and disruptive technology. One of BioLife Sciences’ core building block strategies is to develop, partner and assist innovative companies with the commercialization of leading-edge technologies.

Disclaimer

The information in this news release includes certain information and statements about management's view of future events, expectations, plans and prospects that constitute forward looking statements. These statements are based upon assumptions that are subject to significant risks and uncertainties. Because of these risks and uncertainties and as a result of a variety of factors, the actual results, expectations, achievements or performance may differ materially from those anticipated and indicated by these forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements in this news release include, but are not limited to, the ability of the Corporation to complete a qualifying transaction. Any number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from these forward-looking statements as well as future results. Although the Corporation believes that the expectations reflected in forward looking statements are reasonable, it can give no assurance that the expectations of any forward-looking statements will prove to be correct. Except as required by law, the Corporation disclaims any intention and assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect actual results, whether as a result of new information, future events, changes in assumptions, changes in factors affecting such forward-looking statements or otherwise.

