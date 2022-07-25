Treace to Host Surgeon Advisor Event on September 20, 2022

PONTE VEDRA, Fla., July 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. (“Treace”) (NasdaqGS: TMCI), a medical technology company driving a fundamental shift in the surgical treatment of hallux valgus (commonly known as bunions) through its Lapiplasty® 3D Bunion Correction™ procedure, today announced it will host a Surgeon Advisor event at the Nasdaq MarketSite in New York City on Tuesday, September 20, 2022 at 9am ET. The event will include presentations from leading Lapiplasty® and Adductoplasty™ surgeons, as well as remarks from the Treace executive management team. The event will also feature new and recently launched product innovations.



A live and archived webcast of the event will be available on Treace’s investors relations website at https://investors.treace.com/. Please note that Q&A will be conducted live, in-person only following the formal presentations.

In-person attendance at the event requires advanced registration. Please email vivian.cervantes@gilmartinir.com by September 9, 2022.

About Treace Medical Concepts

Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. is a medical technology company with the goal of advancing the standard of care for the surgical management of bunion deformities and related midfoot correction. Bunions are complex 3-dimensional deformities that originate from an unstable joint in the middle of the foot and affect approximately 65 million Americans, of which Treace estimates 1.1 million are annual surgical candidates. Treace has pioneered and patented the Lapiplasty® 3D Bunion Correction™ system – a combination of instruments, implants, and surgical methods designed to surgically correct all 3 planes of the bunion deformity and secure the unstable joint, addressing the root cause of the bunion and helping patients get back to their active lifestyles. Treace recently expanded its offering with the Adductoplasty™ Midfoot Correction System, designed for reproducible surgical correction of the midfoot to provide further support to hallux valgus patients. For more information, please visit www.treace.com.

