Kaiser Aluminum Corporation Reports Second Quarter and First Half 2022 Financial Results

Second Quarter 2022 Highlights:



Net Sales $954 Million; Value Added Revenue $376 Million

Net Loss $14 Million; Net Loss per Diluted Share $0.87

Adjusted Net Loss $1 Million; Adjusted Loss per Diluted Share $0.03

Adjusted EBITDA $41 Million; Adjusted EBITDA Margin 10.9%

Strong Demand for General Engineering and Packaging; Aerospace Recovery Continues As Expected

Improved Pricing Largely Mitigating Inflationary and Commodity Costs

Continued Increase in Inflationary Costs Remains Challenging

Incremental Costs of ~$17 Million Primarily Related to Metal and Magnesium Supply Chain Issues

First Half 2022 Highlights:

Net Sales $1.9 Billion; Value Added Revenue $747 Million

Net Loss $6 Million; Net Loss per Diluted Share $0.36

Adjusted Net Income $10 Million; Adjusted Earnings per Diluted Share $0.63

Adjusted EBITDA $96 Million; Adjusted EBITDA Margin 12.9%

Incremental Costs of ~$30 Million Primarily Related to Supply Chain and Transportation Issues



FRANKLIN, Tenn., July 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kaiser Aluminum Corporation (NASDAQ:KALU), a leading producer of semi-fabricated specialty aluminum products serving customers worldwide with highly-engineered solutions for aerospace and high-strength, packaging, general engineering, custom automotive and other industrial applications, today announced second quarter and first half 2022 results.

Second Quarter 2022 Management Summary

Results for the second quarter 2022 reflected a very challenging environment as metal and magnesium supply chain issues, predominately related to the Company’s Warrick rolling mill, continued to negatively impact results. Overall, adjusted EBITDA in the second quarter reflected incremental costs of approximately $17 million primarily related to these supply chain issues.

While operating performance has been challenging, end market demand remains positive. Demand for the Company’s general engineering and packaging applications remains strong. Improving demand for the Company’s commercial aerospace applications is progressing as anticipated and demand for business jet and defense related applications remains strong. The Company’s automotive business remains muted due to the continued shortage of semiconductor chips that have limited North American vehicle production.

Although inflationary cost challenges continue, the Company has been successful in passing through the majority of these additional costs in its transactional business through price increases and to its contract customers through provisions included in the supply agreements. Value added revenue in the second quarter reflects the benefit of the higher pricing and commodity and freight surcharges, which have largely mitigated the impact of inflationary and commodity costs. However, the Company continues to incur inflation driven higher energy, manufacturing and employee related costs that were not fully recovered through these pricing initiatives.

Outlook

“Although our Warrick rolling mill’s supply chain issues remain challenging, we continue to aggressively address these issues as we transform Warrick into a highly efficient and independent operation, while executing on our strategic plans for further growth,” said Keith A. Harvey, President and Chief Executive Officer.

“As we have previously discussed, Warrick has faced specific challenges with the September 2021 force majeure declaration of its primary magnesium supplier US Magnesium, LLC, (“US Mag”), which resulted in a significant reduction in deliveries, while we were also being impacted by the operational challenges Alcoa Corporation (“Alcoa”) was experiencing at its adjacent smelter, which supplies primary aluminum to Warrick. In June, US Mag deliveries unexpectedly stopped while performance of the Alcoa smelter also rapidly deteriorated, negatively impacting Warrick’s operating efficiency and financial performance,” stated Mr. Harvey.

“Notwithstanding these near-term challenges, longer-term, our strategy remains unchanged. We remain well positioned for continued long-term growth with a diversified portfolio and strong secular growth trends in each of our served end markets. The fundamentals of our aerospace, packaging, automotive and general engineering end markets are solid and as we continue to execute on our strategic initiatives, we will continue to deliver long-term value to all of our stakeholders,” concluded Mr. Harvey.

Second Quarter 2022 Consolidated Results (Unaudited)*



(In millions of dollars, except shipments, realized price and per share amounts)

Quarterly Six Months 2Q22 1Q22 2Q21 1H22 1H21 2H21 Shipments (millions of lbs.) 335 335 337 671 474 648 Net sales $ 954 $ 949 $ 741 $ 1,903 $ 1,065 $ 1,557 Less hedged cost of alloyed metal1 (578 ) (578 ) (423 ) (1,156 ) (575 ) (935 ) Value added revenue $ 376 $ 370 $ 318 $ 747 $ 490 $ 622 Realized price per pound ($/lb.) Net sales $ 2.85 $ 2.83 $ 2.20 $ 2.84 $ 2.25 $ 2.40 Less hedged cost of alloyed metal (1.73 ) (1.73 ) (1.26 ) (1.73 ) (1.22 ) (1.44 ) Value added revenue $ 1.12 $ 1.10 $ 0.94 $ 1.11 $ 1.03 $ 0.96 As reported Operating (loss) income $ (2 ) $ 25 $ 11 $ 23 $ 28 $ 36 Net (loss) income $ (14 ) $ 8 $ (22 ) $ (6 ) $ (18 ) $ (1 ) Net (loss) income per share, diluted2 $ (0.87 ) $ 0.51 $ (1.42 ) $ (0.36 ) $ (1.13 ) $ (0.04 ) Adjusted3 Operating income $ 14 $ 28 $ 33 $ 42 $ 57 $ 44 EBITDA4 $ 41 $ 55 $ 59 $ 96 $ 96 $ 96 EBITDA margin5 10.9 % 14.8 % 18.5 % 12.9 % 19.6 % 15.5 % Net (loss) income $ (1 ) $ 11 $ 16 $ 10 $ 26 $ 12 EPS, diluted2 $ (0.03 ) $ 0.66 $ 1.00 $ 0.63 $ 1.64 $ 0.76





1 Hedged cost of alloyed metal is our Midwest transaction price of aluminum plus the price of alloying elements plus any realized gains and/or losses on settled hedges, related to the metal sold in the referenced period. 2 Diluted shares for EPS are calculated using the treasury stock method. 3 Adjusted numbers exclude non-run-rate items. For all Adjusted numbers and EBITDA refer to Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures. 4 Adjusted EBITDA = Consolidated operating income, excluding operating non-run-rate items, plus Depreciation and amortization. 5 Adjusted EBITDA margin = Adjusted EBITDA as a percent of Value Added Revenue.

* Please refer to GAAP financial statements.



Totals may not sum due to rounding.

Second Quarter 2022

Net sales for the second quarter 2022 increased to $954 million compared to $741 million in the prior year period, reflecting a 0.5% decrease in shipments and a 30% increase in average selling price per pound. The increase in average selling price reflected a 19% increase in value added revenue per pound and a 37% increase in underlying contained metal costs.

Value added revenue for the second quarter 2022 increased 18% to $376 million from $318 million in the prior year primarily as a result of higher pricing to mitigate inflationary costs. Value added revenue for the Company’s aerospace/high strength applications increased approximately 21% to $97 million on an 18% increase in shipments reflecting strong demand for defense and business jet applications and a continuing recovery in demand for commercial aerospace applications. Value added revenue for packaging increased approximately 17% to $154 million on a 3% decrease in shipments reflecting improved contract pricing and increased surcharges to offset higher inflationary and commodity costs. Value added revenue for general engineering applications increased approximately 25% to $96 million on a 0.4% increase in shipments as strong demand continued to support price increases and alloy recovery. Value added revenue for automotive extrusions increased 6% to $26 million on a modest 2% increase in shipments primarily reflecting higher contract pricing and mix.

Reported operating loss for the second quarter 2022 was $2 million. Adjusting for approximately $16 million of non-run-rate charges, operating income for the second quarter 2022 was approximately $14 million, compared to operating income of $33 million in the prior year period, primarily reflecting the change in adjusted EBITDA as discussed below. In addition, adjusted operating income in the second quarter 2022 reflected an additional $1 million of depreciation and amortization expense.

Reported net loss for the second quarter 2022 was $14 million, or $0.87 loss per diluted share, compared to net loss and loss per diluted share of $22 million and $1.42, respectively, for the prior year period. Excluding the impact of non-run-rate items, adjusted net loss was $1 million for the second quarter 2022, compared to net income of $16 million in the prior year period. Adjusted loss per diluted share was $0.03 for the second quarter 2022, compared to adjusted earnings per diluted share of $1.00 for the second quarter 2021.

Adjusted EBITDA of $41 million in the second quarter 2022 decreased $18 million compared to the prior year period reflecting the impact of previously noted supply chain issues, higher major maintenance expense and other higher alloy, energy and freight cost which were partially offset by improved pricing and commodity and freight surcharges. Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of value added revenue was 10.9% in the second quarter 2022, compared to 18.5% in the prior year period.

First Half 2022 Compared to Second Half 2021

Net sales for the first half 2022 were $1.9 billion compared to $1.6 billion in the second half 2021, reflecting a 3% increase in shipments and an 18% increase in average selling price per pound. The increase in average selling price reflected an approximately 16% increase in value added revenue per pound and a 20% increase in underlying contained metal costs.

Value added revenue for the first half 2022 increased 20% to $747 million from $622 million in the second half 2021, reflecting higher pricing as previously noted and improving demand for the Company’s aerospace and general engineering applications. Value added revenue for the Company’s aerospace/high strength applications increased 17% to $192 million on an approximately 11% increase in shipments compared to the second half 2021. Value added revenue for the Company’s packaging business increased 17% to $300 million on relatively flat shipments compared to the second half 2021, reflecting improved contract pricing and increased surcharges to offset higher inflationary and commodity costs. Value added revenue for general engineering applications increased approximately 34% to $198 million on a 14% increase in shipments compared to the second half 2021 reflecting strong underlying semiconductor plate, industrial and machine tool demand, in addition to the improved pricing and alloy recovery. Value added revenue for automotive extrusions increased 13% to $50 million on a 9% increase in shipments reflecting improved pricing and demand.

Reported operating income for the first half 2022 was approximately $23 million. Adjusting for approximately $18 million of non-run-rate charges, operating income for the first half 2022 was approximately $42 million, compared to operating income of $44 million in the second half 2021. In addition, adjusted operating income in the first half 2022 reflected an additional $2 million of depreciation and amortization expense.

Reported net loss for the first half 2022 was $6 million, or $0.36 loss per diluted share, compared to net loss and loss per diluted share of $1 million and $0.04, respectively, for the second half 2021. Excluding the impact of non-run-rate items, adjusted net income was $10 million, for the first half 2022, compared to net income of $12 million for the second half 2021. Adjusted earnings per diluted share was $0.63 for the first half 2022, compared to adjusted earnings per diluted share of $0.76 for the second half 2021.

Adjusted EBITDA of $96 million in the first half 2022 was flat compared to the second half 2021. The first half of 2022 reflected higher value added revenue partially offset by approximately $30 million of incremental costs associated with magnesium and metal supply chain issues and higher transportation costs. The second half of 2021 reflected incremental costs of approximately $12 million related to magnesium and metal supply chain issues. Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of value added revenue was approximately 12.9% in the first half 2022, compared to 15.5% in the second half 2021.

Cash Flow and Liquidity

Adjusted EBITDA of $96 million reported in the first half 2022 funded approximately $46 million of capital investments, $23 million of interest payments and $25 million of cash returned to shareholders through quarterly dividends.

As of June 30, 2022, the Company had cash and cash equivalents of approximately $235 million and borrowing availability under the Company's revolving credit facility of approximately $551 million providing total liquidity of $787 million. There were no borrowings under the revolving credit facility during the quarter and the facility remains undrawn.

Conference Call

Company Description

Kaiser Aluminum Corporation, headquartered in Franklin, Tenn., is a leading producer of semi-fabricated specialty aluminum products, serving customers worldwide with highly-engineered solutions for aerospace and high-strength, packaging, general engineering, custom automotive, and other industrial applications. The Company’s North American facilities produce value-added plate, sheet, coil, extrusions, rod, bar, tube, and wire products, adhering to traditions of quality, innovation, and service that have been key components of the culture since the Company was founded in 1946. The Company’s stock is included in the Russell 2000® index and the S&P Small Cap 600® index.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This earnings release contains certain non-GAAP financial measures. A “non-GAAP financial measure” is defined as a numerical measure of a company’s financial performance that excludes or includes amounts so as to be different than the most directly comparable measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP in the statements of income, balance sheets, or statements of cash flow of the Company. Pursuant to the requirements of Regulation G, the Company has provided a reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable financial measure in the accompanying tables.

The non-GAAP financial measures used within this earnings release are value added revenue, adjusted operating income, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted net income, and adjusted earnings per diluted share which exclude non-run-rate items and ratios related thereto. As more fully described in these reports, “non-run-rate” items are items that, while they may occur from period to period, are particularly material to results, impact costs primarily as a result of external market factors and may not occur in future periods if the same level of underlying performance were to occur. These measures are presented because management uses this information to monitor and evaluate financial results and trends and believes this information to also be useful for investors. Reconciliations of certain forward looking non-GAAP financial measures to comparable GAAP measures are not provided because certain items required for such reconciliations are outside of our control and/or cannot be reasonably predicted or provided without unreasonable effort.

KAISER ALUMINUM CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARY COMPANIES

STATEMENTS OF CONSOLIDATED LOSS (UNAUDITED) (1)

Quarter Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 (In millions of dollars, except share and per share amounts) Net sales $ 954.2 $ 741.0 $ 1,903.0 $ 1,065.0 Costs and expenses: Cost of products sold, excluding depreciation and amortization and other items 898.4 673.3 1,764.3 935.8 Depreciation and amortization 27.1 25.8 54.6 39.3 Selling, general, administrative, research and development 27.5 30.9 57.7 62.7 Restructuring costs (benefits) — (0.1 ) — (0.8 ) Other operating charges, net 3.2 — 3.2 — Total costs and expenses 956.2 729.9 1,879.8 1,037.0 Operating (loss) income (2.0 ) 11.1 23.2 28.0 Other expense: Interest expense (12.2 ) (12.4 ) (24.4 ) (24.7 ) Other expense, net (3.7 ) (36.6 ) (5.3 ) (37.0 ) Loss before income taxes (17.9 ) (37.9 ) (6.5 ) (33.7 ) Income tax benefit 4.1 15.5 0.8 15.8 Net loss $ (13.8 ) $ (22.4 ) $ (5.7 ) $ (17.9 ) Net loss per common share: Basic $ (0.87 ) $ (1.42 ) $ (0.36 ) $ (1.13 ) Diluted2 $ (0.87 ) $ (1.42 ) $ (0.36 ) $ (1.13 ) Weighted-average number of common shares outstanding (in thousands): Basic 15,899 15,835 15,883 15,820 Diluted2 15,899 15,835 15,883 15,820

1 Please refer to the Company's Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2022 for detail regarding the items in the table.

2 Diluted shares for EPS are calculated using the treasury stock method and were excluded from the computation of net loss per share for all periods presented as their inclusion would have been anti-dilutive.

KAISER ALUMINUM CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARY COMPANIES

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (UNAUDITED) (1)

As of June 30, 2022 As of December 31, 2021 (In millions of dollars, except share and per share amounts) ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 235.2 $ 303.2 Receivables: Trade receivables, net 351.1 332.7 Other 49.5 53.0 Contract assets 93.9 63.2 Inventories 468.6 404.6 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 47.6 48.7 Total current assets 1,245.9 1,205.4 Property, plant and equipment, net 956.3 955.2 Operating lease assets 43.4 46.2 Deferred tax assets, net 6.3 3.4 Intangible assets, net 58.1 67.7 Goodwill 39.3 39.3 Other assets 112.4 105.2 Total $ 2,461.7 $ 2,422.4 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 418.8 $ 351.4 Accrued salaries, wages and related expenses 41.4 46.9 Other accrued liabilities 87.3 58.4 Total current liabilities 547.5 456.7 Long-term portion of operating lease liabilities 39.1 40.8 Pension and other postretirement benefits 90.4 92.5 Net liabilities of Salaried VEBA 20.0 20.6 Deferred tax liabilities 3.9 10.5 Long-term liabilities 73.6 72.5 Long-term debt 1,037.2 1,036.3 Total liabilities 1,811.7 1,729.9 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders' equity: Preferred stock, 5,000,000 shares authorized at both June 30, 2022 and

December 31, 2021; no shares were issued and outstanding at

June 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021 — — Common stock, par value $0.01, 90,000,000 shares authorized at both

June 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021; 22,757,348 shares issued and

15,922,062 shares outstanding at June 30, 2022; 22,700,404 shares

issued and 15,865,118 shares outstanding at December 31, 2021 0.2 0.2 Additional paid in capital 1,084.8 1,078.9 Retained earnings 62.2 93.0 Treasury stock, at cost, 6,835,286 shares at both June 30, 2022 and

December 31, 2021 (475.9 ) (475.9 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (21.3 ) (3.7 ) Total stockholders' equity 650.0 692.5 Total $ 2,461.7 $ 2,422.4

1 Please refer to the Company's Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2022 for detail regarding the items in the table.





Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures - Consolidated

(Unaudited)

(In millions of dollars, except share and per share amounts)

Quarterly Six Months 2Q22 1Q22 2Q21 1H22 1H21 2H21 GAAP net (loss) income $ (13.8 ) $ 8.1 $ (22.4 ) $ (5.7 ) $ (17.9 ) $ (0.6 ) Interest expense 12.2 12.2 12.4 24.4 24.7 24.8 Other expense, net 3.7 1.6 36.6 5.3 37.0 1.9 Income tax (benefit) provision (4.1 ) 3.3 (15.5 ) (0.8 ) (15.8 ) 10.3 GAAP operating (loss) income (2.0 ) 25.2 11.1 23.2 28.0 36.4 Mark-to-market loss (gain)1 2.9 (1.0 ) 0.4 1.9 0.1 1.3 Restructuring costs (benefits) — — (0.1 ) — (0.8 ) — Acquisition (credits) costs2 (0.1 ) 0.6 7.4 0.5 18.4 9.6 Non-cash asset impairment charge 3.2 — — 3.2 — — Other operating NRR loss (gain)3,4 10.0 2.7 14.1 12.7 11.2 (3.1 ) Operating income, excluding operating NRR items 14.0 27.5 32.9 41.5 56.9 44.2 Depreciation and amortization 27.1 27.5 25.8 54.6 39.3 52.2 Adjusted EBITDA5 $ 41.1 $ 55.0 $ 58.7 $ 96.1 $ 96.2 $ 96.4 GAAP net (loss) income $ (13.8 ) $ 8.1 $ (22.4 ) $ (5.7 ) $ (17.9 ) $ (0.6 ) Operating NRR Items 16.0 2.3 21.8 18.3 28.9 7.8 Non-operating NRR Items6 0.9 0.9 36.4 1.8 37.0 1.1 Tax impact of above NRR Items (3.6 ) (0.7 ) (19.9 ) (4.3 ) (21.8 ) 4.1 Adjusted net (loss) income $ (0.5 ) $ 10.6 $ 15.9 $ 10.1 $ 26.2 $ 12.4 Net (loss) income per share, diluted7 $ (0.87 ) $ 0.51 $ (1.42 ) $ (0.36 ) $ (1.13 ) $ (0.04 ) Adjusted (loss) earnings per diluted share7 $ (0.03 ) $ 0.66 $ 1.00 $ 0.63 $ 1.64 $ 0.76



