LED Lighting and Energy Project Solutions Provider Orion Hosts Q1 Investor Webcast and Call, Wednesday, Aug. 3rd at 10am ET

MANITOWOC, Wis., July 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: OESX) (Orion Lighting), a provider of energy-efficient LED lighting and control systems and electrical maintenance services, will host a webcast and conference call to review its fiscal first quarter results on Wednesday, August 3, 2022, at 10:00 a.m. ET / 9:00 a.m. CT. The webcast is accessible via the URL below. Online pre-registration is required to receive the call dial-in and unique PIN. Orion will release results prior to the market's open that morning.



Webcast / Call Details Date / Time: Wednesday, August 3rd at 10:00 a.m. ET Live Call Registration: https://register.vevent.com/register/BIc912b5aa1ca143a89e9702680a8dc3cf Participants for the live call must pre-register using the URL above to receive the dial-in number and a unique PIN to access the call. If you lose your PIN or the dial-in (and the back-up email), simply re-register for a new PIN. Webcast / Replay: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/t6ch62d6

About Orion Energy Systems (www.orionlighting.com)

Orion provides innovative LED lighting systems and turnkey project implementation including installation and commissioning of fixtures, controls and IoT systems, as well as ongoing system maintenance and program management. We help our customers achieve energy savings with healthy, safe and sustainable solutions, enabling them to reduce their carbon footprint and digitize their business. Orion is committed to operating responsibly throughout all areas of our organization.

Learn more about our ESG priorities, goals and progress here or visit our website.

Twitter: @OrionLighting and @OrionLightingIR

StockTwits: @Orion_LED_IR