BRODSKY & SMITH SHAREHOLDER UPDATE: Notifying Investors of the Following Investigations: Sharps Compliance Corp. (Nasdaq - SMED), Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc. (Nasdaq - IEA), AutoWeb, Inc. (Nasdaq - AUTO), Zymergen Inc. (Nasdaq - ZY)

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc. (Nasdaq - IEA)

Under the terms of the agreement and plan of merger, IEA will be acquired by MasTec (NYSE – MTZ) in a cash-and-stock transaction. IEA stockholders will receive $14.00 per share, comprised of $10.50 per share in cash and 0.0483 of a MasTec share, with a value of $3.50 per share, based on MasTec’s closing share price on July 22, 2022. The investigation concerns whether the IEA Board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process, and whether MasTec is paying too little for the Company.

Additional information can be found at https://www.brodskysmith.com/cases/infrastructure-energy-alternatives-inc-nasdaq-iea/.

Sharps Compliance Corp. (Nasdaq - SMED)

Under the terms of the agreement, Sharps will be acquired by an affiliate of Aurora Capital Partners (“Aurora”). Aurora will commence an all-cash tender offer to acquire all of the issued and outstanding shares of Sharps for $8.75 per share. The investigation concerns whether the Sharps Board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process, and whether Aurora is paying too little for the Company. For example, the deal consideration is below the 52-week high of $10.47 for the Company’s shares.

Additional information can be found at https://www.brodskysmith.com/cases/sharps-compliance-corp-nasdaq-smed/.

AutoWeb, Inc. (Nasdaq - AUTO)

Under the terms of the agreement, AutoWeb will be acquired by a subsidiary (the “Purchaser”) of One Planet Group, LLC (“One Planet Group”), under which the Purchaser will pay a cash purchase price of $0.39 per share of AutoWeb. The investigation concerns whether the AutoWeb Board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process, and whether Purchaser is paying too little for the Company.

Additional information can be found at https://www.brodskysmith.com/cases/autoweb-inc-nasdaq-auto/.

Zymergen Inc. (Nasdaq - ZY)

Under the terms of the agreement, Zymergen will be acquired by Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE - DNA). Zymergen stockholders will receive a fixed exchange ratio of 0.9179 Ginkgo shares for each Zymergen share in an all-stock transaction that values Zymergen at an approximately $300 million market capitalization. The investigation concerns whether the Zymergen Board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process, and whether Gingko Bioworks is paying too little for the Company.

Additional information can be found at https://www.brodskysmith.com/cases/zymergen-inc-nasdaq-zy/.

