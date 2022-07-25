Pure Sunfarms Brand Expands into Northern and Atlantic Canada

DELTA, British Columbia, July 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Pure Sunfarms Corp. (“Pure Sunfarms”), a wholly owned subsidiary of Village Farms International, Inc. (Nasdaq: VFF), announces its launch into additional Canadian markets: Yukon, Northwest Territories, New Brunswick, and in the weeks ahead, Newfoundland and Labrador.



Pure Sunfarms is now present in ten provinces and territories, which cover 98 per cent of total legal cannabis sales in Canada. Both Northern and Atlantic Canada are experiencing increases in retail cannabis sales, with the northern territories growing 42 per cent year-over-year in the first quarter of 2022, and Atlantic Canada as a whole showing 5 per cent growth year over year.* Pure Sunfarms is looking forward to supporting the growth of cannabis industries within these communities by building strong performance for retailers with Pure Sunfarms sought-after products.

“As Canada’s favourite flower brand, consumers in Northern and Atlantic Canada have been asking about Pure Sunfarms products for a while – and now, we’re so happy we can supply them,” said Mandesh Dosanjh, President & CEO, Pure Sunfarms. “Our commitment to quality and level of customer support will now extend to these regions, homes to communities that have welcomed us with open arms, and that we are very excited to serve.”

Products from Pure Sunfarms that will be available to consumers in Northern and Atlantic Canada include: dried flower, pre-rolls, vapes, and oils. Product types, strain selections, and format sizes will vary by province and territory.

Yukon : Dried flower (Black Cherry Punch, Blue Dream, Pink Kush, Pure Sun CBD, Indica, Sativa); pre-ground (Diesel Kush, Pink Berry); pre-rolls (Blue Dream, D. Bubba, Pink Kush); vapes (Blueberry Kush 510, Black Cherry Punch 510, THC Distillate 510); oils (CBD Oil 30:1)

: Dried flower (Black Cherry Punch, Blue Dream, Pink Kush, Pure Sun CBD, Indica, Sativa); pre-ground (Diesel Kush, Pink Berry); pre-rolls (Blue Dream, D. Bubba, Pink Kush); vapes (Blueberry Kush 510, Black Cherry Punch 510, THC Distillate 510); oils (CBD Oil 30:1) Northwest Territories : Dried flower (Black Cherry Punch, Pink Kush, Jet Fuel Gelato); pre-rolls (Pink Kush, Jet Fuel Gelato); vapes (THC Distillate 510)

: Dried flower (Black Cherry Punch, Pink Kush, Jet Fuel Gelato); pre-rolls (Pink Kush, Jet Fuel Gelato); vapes (THC Distillate 510) New Brunswick : Dried flower (Jet Fuel Gelato)

: Dried flower (Jet Fuel Gelato) Newfoundland and Labrador: Dried flower (Pink Kush, Jet Fuel Gelato, Pure Sun CBD); pre-rolls (Pink Kush)

Pure Sunfarms product will be available for Yukon, Northwest Territories, New Brunswick, and Newfoundland and Labrador consumers to purchase from participating licensed retailers in their communities or by ordering online from the legal distributor in their respective region: Yukon Liquor Corporation (YLC), Northwest Territories Liquor and Cannabis Commission (NTLCC), Cannabis NB, and Cannabis NL.

*Statistics Canada. Table 20-10-0008-01 Retail trade sales by province and territory.

About Pure Sunfarms

Pure Sunfarms is one of the largest cannabis operations in the world with 2.2 million square feet of greenhouse space in Delta, British Columbia. The company currently operates within 1.65 million square feet, and has capacity to produce, sell and distribute 112,500 kilograms of high-quality, BC-grown dried flower annually for Canadian recreational and international markets, with the ability to expand annual output to 150,000 kilograms as needed. The company brings together decades of agricultural and legacy cultivation experience with best-in-class, large scale operational expertise, and is Canada's top-selling brand.

Pure Sunfarms products are available in Ontario, British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Yukon, Northwest Territories, New Brunswick, and Newfoundland and Labrador at participating retailers and online through each region’s respective distributor where applicable. Pure Sunfarms also provides cannabis to its affiliate ROSE LifeScience in Québec, other licensed producers in Canada and is EU GMP certified to export product internationally.

Pure Sunfarms is the licensed producer of record for Pure Sunfarms, The Original Fraser Valley Weed Co. and is Cookies sun-grown partner in Canada. Pure Sunfarms is a wholly owned subsidiary of Village Farms International, Inc. (Nasdaq: VFF).

