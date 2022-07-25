Aura Announces Changes to Board of Directors

ROAD TOWN, British Virgin Islands, July 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aura Minerals Inc. (TSX: ORA, B3: AURA33) (“Aura” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Pedro Joao Zahran Turqueto to its board of directors (the “Board”), effective July 25, 2022.



Mr. Turqueto is currently the Vice President of Copa Energia and leads the operations and strategy of the largest LPG distributor in Latin America. He is also in charge of the strategy at Rede Matogrossense de Comunicação, a media group that operates TV channels, radio stations and websites in the middle east of Brazil. Mr. Turqueto holds a bachelor’s degree in Law from PUC-SP and an MBA from Columbia School of Business in New York.

Previously, Mr. Philip Reade had stepped down from the Board. The Company would like to thank him for his contributions and support since 2017 and wish him the best on his future endeavors.

Mr. Rodrigo Barbosa, President and CEO commented, “On behalf of the entire Aura team, I would like to thank Mr. Reade for his contributions over the first 5 years of our transformation as we underwent remarkable changes in our strategy and culture. I would also like to welcome Mr. Turqueto who brings significant knowledge about operating in Brazil and Latam, and the strategic skills to complement our existing board and support high growth companies such as Aura.”

About Aura 360° Mining

Aura is focused on mining in complete terms – thinking holistically about how its business impacts and benefits every one of our stakeholders: our company, our shareholders, our employees, and the countries and communities we serve. We call this 360° Mining.

Aura is a mid-tier gold and copper production company focused on the development and operation of gold and base metal projects in the Americas. The Company’s producing assets include the San Andres gold mine in Honduras, the Ernesto/Pau-a -Pique gold mine in Brazil and the Aranzazu copper-gold-silver mine in Mexico. In addition, the Company has two additional gold projects in Brazil, Almas and Matupá, one gold project in Colombia, Tolda Fria and the Gold Road mine in Arizona, United States, currently in care & maintenance.

For further information, please visit Aura’s website at www.auraminerals.com or contact:

Rodrigo Barbosa

President & CEO

305-239-9332