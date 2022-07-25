Plasma Powder Market to Exceed US$ 3.0 Bn by 2032 with High Demand for Food Thickeners and Processed Food – Future Market Insights, Inc.

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, July 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a recent study by FMI, sales of plasma powder Market are expected to surpass a valuation of US$ 3.0 B n in 2032, rising at a CAGR of around 5.2% through 2032.



The food sector has been pushed to become more involved in the international promotion of healthy diets. Food producers' voluntary initiatives to improve the quality of processed meals have augmented the demand for healthy processed foods like plasma powder.

Plasma powders are utilized in food applications as a good protein source, gravy thickening, and binding agent. Increasing demand for healthy processed food products is thus projected to drive the global market.

Ability of plasma powder to raise protein content, improve product quality, assure uniform desirable texture, and thicken gravy is expected to drive its demand for usage in culinary products. Urgent need for multi-functionality, convenience, and organic food items worldwide is also set to propel the demand for food thickeners.

Rising need for food thickeners for use in soups, sauces, stews, and broths is another vital factor that would aid growth. Increasing consumer preference for high-protein foods, as well as rising demand for ready-to-eat, high-nutrition foods would have a beneficial impact on the plasma powder market.

Key Takeaways: Plasma Powder Market

The U.S. is estimated to account for more than 30% of the North America plasma powder market in 2022.

of the North America plasma powder market in 2022. By application, the swine feed sub-segment is expected to surpass US $ 0.9 Bn by 2032.

by 2032. Germany is dominating the Europe plasma powder market due to increased demand for plant protein in the powdered form.





Based on source, the porcine segment is set to reach a valuation of US $ 1.5 Bn in 2022.





in 2022. Application of plasma powder is likely to grow in the pharmaceutical sector with rising demand for personalized medicines.





“Key players are investing in R&D activities to introduce new products and gain a competitive advantage. They are also engaging in collaborations, acquisitions, mergers, and partnerships to expand their consumer base and increase revenues,” says a FMI analyst.

Competitive Landscape: Plasma Powder Market

Key players operating in the global plasma powder market are focusing on attracting a large consumer base by implementing various strategies such as product innovations, marketing & promotional activities, expansion of distribution channels, and sustainable production techniques.

Some of the leading companies offering plasma powder are ACTIPRO, Lican Alimentos S.A., APC Company Inc., Merck KGaA, Rocky Mountain Biologicals LLC, Veos N.V., Darling Ingredients Inc. (Sonac), Acontex GmbH, SARIA Group, and Shenzhen Tier among others.

More Valuable Insights on Plasma Powder Market:

FMI, in its new offering, provides an unbiased analysis of plasma powder presenting historical demand data (2017-2021) and forecast statistics for the period from 2022-2032.

Plasma Powder Market Outlook by Category

By Source:

Bovine

Porcine

Others





By Application:

Animal Feed Swine Feed Poultry Feed Pet Food Aquafeed Ruminant Feed Others

Food

Pharmaceutical

Others

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

MEA





