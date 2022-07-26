U.S. News & World Report ranks four UCHealth hospitals among best in the state including University of Colorado Hospital at No. 1

Denver, July 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aurora, Colo. (July 26, 2022) – For the 11th year in a row, U.S. News and World Report ranks UCHealth University of Colorado Hospital, located on the Anschutz Medical Campus, as the No. 1 hospital in the state of Colorado. Three additional UCHealth hospitals were also ranked including Medical Center of the Rockies in Loveland (No. 2), Memorial Hospital in Colorado Springs (No. 4) and Poudre Valley Hospital in Fort Collins (No. 5).

“While the effects of the pandemic continue to impact hospitals across the country, these rankings are a testament to the dedication and perseverance of UCHealth’s dedicated staff and clinicians in providing the very best care for our patients,” said Elizabeth B. Concordia, UCHealth president and CEO. “Quality, safety and an excellent experience for our patients are always UCHealth’s top priorities.”

U.S. News ranks University of Colorado Hospital among the nation’s best in five specialties, including No. 2 in lung and respiratory care, a ranking UCH shares with partner National Jewish Health. UCH’s nationally ranked specialties include:

Pulmonology and lung surgery

Rheumatology

Diabetes and endocrinology

Gastroenterology and GI surgery

Ear, nose and throat (ENT)

University of Colorado Hospital is also rated as high performing in cancer, geriatrics, neurology, orthopedics and urology.

“As Colorado’s only adult academic medical center, University of Colorado Hospital offers outstanding clinical care, utilizing research and innovative treatments developed in partnership with the renowned experts at the CU Anschutz Medical Campus,” said Tom Gronow, president and CEO of University of Colorado Hospital. “This means our patients can count on receiving the most advanced treatments available, with outcomes among the nation’s best.”

The annual Best Hospitals rankings, now in its 33nd year, are designed to assist patients and their doctors in making informed decisions. For the 2022-23 rankings, U.S. News evaluated more than 4,500 medical centers nationwide in 15 specialties and 17 procedures and conditions.

For the full list of Colorado hospital rankings, visit https://health.usnews.com/best-hospitals/rankings.

About UCHealth

UCHealth is an innovative, nonprofit health system that delivers the highest quality medical care with an excellent patient experience. UCHealth includes over 28,000 employees, 12 acute-care full-service hospitals and hundreds of physicians across Colorado, southern Wyoming and western Nebraska. With University of Colorado Hospital on the CU Anschutz Medical Campus as its academic anchor and the only adult academic medical center in the region, UCHealth is dedicated to providing unmatched patient care in the Rocky Mountain West. Offering more than 150 clinic locations, UCHealth pushes the boundaries of medicine, providing advanced treatments and clinical trials and improving health through innovation.

Attachment