NetAlly Releases Private Edition of Link-Live™ Collaboration, Reporting and Analysis Platform

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo., July 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NetAlly today announced the availability of a containerized version of their Link-Live cloud service, for licensed on-premise server or private cloud installation. Until now, organizations with “no cloud” policies were unable to take full advantage of the many capabilities in Link-Live.



Serving as a centralized site survey, test results, analysis, and tester management system, Link-Live transforms team workflows with the ability to quickly and easily log, document, and report test activity from all NetAlly hand-held network testers and analyzers.

“Link-Live has evolved from a basic repository and reporting engine for test results from our instruments to an in-depth network analysis and management platform,” says James Kahkoska, NetAlly CTO. “Over time,” Kahkoska adds, “the addition of Wi-Fi and Bluetooth site surveys, network topology mapping, in-depth analysis, and real-time collaboration tools has made Link-Live a key part of our customers’ network management arsenal, but one that could not be used by public cloud-averse organizations.”

Link-Live Private is available as downloadable software with an accompanying annual subscription. Utilizing Docker Compose, it is easily installed on Linux-based servers, and is has no limitation in terms of number of users, test results, or reports for NetAlly’s LinkRunner® 10G, AirCheck™ G2, and EtherScope® nXG instruments.

Once the instrument is connected to the Link-Live server, test results are automatically uploaded to the dashboard for project management, analysis, collaboration and reporting. Users also have the option of uploading additional files, screenshots, images, profiles, packet captures, location information, and comments.

For more information: https://www.netally.com/products/link-live/

About NetAlly

The NetAlly ® family of network test and analysis solutions has been helping network engineers and technicians better deploy, manage, and maintain today’s complex wired and wireless networks for decades. Since creating the industry’s first handheld network analyzer in 1993, NetAlly continues to set the standard for portable network analysis with tools that include EtherScope® nXG, AirMagnet®, LinkRunner®, LinkSprinter®, AirCheck™, and more. NetAlly simplifies the complexities of network testing, provides instant visibility for efficient problem resolution, and enables seamless collaboration between site personnel and remote experts. To learn more and see how NetAlly helps network professionals get their jobs done fast, visit https://netally.com.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/0f861391-8f50-4787-88c6-daf2bf0ed894