MISSFRESH LIMITED (NASDAQ: MF) SHAREHOLDER CLASS ACTION ALERT: Bernstein Liebhard LLP Reminds Investors of the Deadline to File a Lead Plaintiff Motion in a Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Missfresh Limited (NASDAQ: MF)

NEW YORK, July 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bernstein Liebhard LLP, a nationally acclaimed investor rights law firm, reminds investors of the deadline to file a lead plaintiff motion in a securities class action lawsuit that has been filed on behalf of investors who purchased or otherwise acquired the securities of Missfresh Limited (“Missfresh” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: MF) pursuant and/or traceable to the registration statement and related prospectus (collectively, the “Registration Statement”) issued in connection with Missfresh’s June 2021 initial public offering (the “IPO” or “Offering”). The lawsuit was filed in the United States District Court for the Eastern District of New York and alleges violations of the Securities Exchange Act of 1933.

Missfresh purports to be an innovator and leader in China’s neighborhood retail industry which invented the Distributed Mini Warehouse (DMW) model to operate an integrated online-and-offline on-demand retail business focusing on offering fresh produce and fast-moving consumer goods (FMCGs).

On or about June 8, 2021, Missfresh filed with the SEC a Registration Statement on Form F-1, which in combination with a subsequent amendment on Form F-1/A and filed pursuant to Rule 424(b)(4), would be used for the IPO.

On June 23, 2021, Missfresh filed with the SEC its final prospectus for the IPO on Form 424B4 (the “Prospectus”), which forms part of the Registration Statement. In the IPO, Missfresh sold approximately 21 million American Depositary Shares (“ADSs”) at $13.00 per ADS.

Plaintiff alleges that Defendants’ statements in the Registration Statement were materially false and misleading when made because: (1) Missfresh provided false financial figures in its Registration Statement; (2) Missfresh would need to amend its financial figures; (3) Missfresh, among other things, had lesser net revenues for the quarter ended March 31, 2021; and (4) as a result, Defendants’ public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times and negligently prepared.

On April 29, 2022, after trading hours, Missfresh filed with the SEC a Notification of Late Filing on Form 12b-25 which announced, among other things, that the independent Audit Committee of the Company’s board of directors, with the assistance of professional advisors, “[wa]s in the process of conducting an internal review of certain matters, including those relating to transactions between the Company and certain third-party enterprises.” On this news, Missfresh ADSs fell 13% to close at $0.448 per ADS on May 2, 2021.

Then, on May 24, 2022, Missfresh disclosed that the Company was unable to file its 2021 Annual Report by the extended deadline, "primarily because the Company is unable to complete the audit of the financial statements of the Company for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2021". On this news, Missfresh's ADSs fell $0.018 per share, or 9.7%, over the following two trading days, to close at $0.167 per ADS on May 26, 2022.

Finally, on July 1, 2022, Missfresh issued a press release entitled "Missfresh Announces the Substantial Completion of the Audit Committee-Led Independent Internal Review" which disclosed, among other things, that the Company's review "identified certain transactions . . . that exhibit characteristics of questionable transactions, such as undisclosed relationships between suppliers and customers, different customers or suppliers sharing the same contact information, and/or lack of supporting logistics information" and that consequently, "certain revenue associated with those reporting periods in 2021 may have been inaccurately recorded in the Company's financial statements."

Since the IPO, the price of Missfresh's ADSs has fallen over 97%, closing at $0.3075 per ADS on July 6, 2022.

If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than September 12, 2022 . A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn’t require that you serve as lead plaintiff. If you choose to take no action, you may remain an absent class member.

