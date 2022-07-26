ProVen Growth and Income VCT plc: Result of AGM

ProVen Growth and Income VCT plc
26 July 2022

Annual General Meeting

At the Annual General Meeting (“AGM”) of ProVen Growth and Income VCT plc, held on Wednesday 20 July 2022, all resolutions were passed.

Details of the proxy votes in respect of the AGM resolutions which were received by 10.30am on 18 July 2022, being 48 hours before the time of the AGM (excluding weekends and public holidays), at Beringea LLP are set out below:

 For specificFor discretionFor - totalAgainstTotalWithheld


Res 1		10,492,023319,926      10,811,949                     28,550          10,840,499         44,185
 96.79%2.95%99.74%0.26%100.0% 


Res 2		9,692,054                 386,44710,078,501          497,103          10,575,604       309,080
 91.65%3.65%95.30%4.70%100.0% 


Res 3		        10,351,188                 358,260      10,709,448            11,769          10,721,217163,467
 96.55%3.34%99.89%0.11%100.0% 


Res 4		        10,015,339                 358,54310,373,882289,967          10,663,849          220,835
 93.92%3.36%97.28%2.72%100.0% 


Res 5 		        10,054,484                 329,710      10,384,194          122,336          10,506,530       378,154
 95.70%3.14%98.84%1.16%100.0% 


Res 6		        9,995,129                 329,710      10,324,839          350,825          10,675,664       209,020
 93.62%3.09%96.71%3.29%100.0% 


Res 7		        10,088,807                 329,710      10,418,517          338,786          10,757,303       127,381
 93.79%3.06%96.85%3.15%100.0% 


Res 8		       10,093,744                 329,710      10,423,454          293,237         10,716,691       167,993
 94.18%3.08%97.26%2.74%100.0% 


Res 9		        10,152,093                 346,164      10,498,257            240,429          10,738,686          145,998
 94.54%3.22%97.76%2.24%100.0% 


Res 10		        9,807,791                 326,400      10,134,191          112,14010,246,331       638,353
 95.72%3.19%98.91%1.09%100.0% 


Res 11		        9,328,051                 331,550      9,659,601          684,920          10,344,521          540,163
 90.17%3.21%93.38%6.62%100.0% 


Res 12		        10,142,119                 326,400      10,468,519          129,003          10,597,522          287,162
 95.70%3.08%98.78%1.22%100.0% 

A copy of the resolutions passed will be submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at https://www.fca.org.uk/markets/primary-markets/regulatory-disclosures/national-storage-mechanism

