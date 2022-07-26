ProVen Growth and Income VCT plc: Result of AGM

ProVen Growth and Income VCT plc

26 July 2022

Annual General Meeting

At the Annual General Meeting (“AGM”) of ProVen Growth and Income VCT plc, held on Wednesday 20 July 2022, all resolutions were passed.

Details of the proxy votes in respect of the AGM resolutions which were received by 10.30am on 18 July 2022, being 48 hours before the time of the AGM (excluding weekends and public holidays), at Beringea LLP are set out below:

For – specific For – discretion For - total Against Total Withheld



Res 1 10,492,023 319,926 10,811,949 28,550 10,840,499 44,185 96.79% 2.95% 99.74% 0.26% 100.0%



Res 2 9,692,054 386,447 10,078,501 497,103 10,575,604 309,080 91.65% 3.65% 95.30% 4.70% 100.0%



Res 3 10,351,188 358,260 10,709,448 11,769 10,721,217 163,467 96.55% 3.34% 99.89% 0.11% 100.0%



Res 4 10,015,339 358,543 10,373,882 289,967 10,663,849 220,835 93.92% 3.36% 97.28% 2.72% 100.0%



Res 5 10,054,484 329,710 10,384,194 122,336 10,506,530 378,154 95.70% 3.14% 98.84% 1.16% 100.0%



Res 6 9,995,129 329,710 10,324,839 350,825 10,675,664 209,020 93.62% 3.09% 96.71% 3.29% 100.0%



Res 7 10,088,807 329,710 10,418,517 338,786 10,757,303 127,381 93.79% 3.06% 96.85% 3.15% 100.0%



Res 8 10,093,744 329,710 10,423,454 293,237 10,716,691 167,993 94.18% 3.08% 97.26% 2.74% 100.0%



Res 9 10,152,093 346,164 10,498,257 240,429 10,738,686 145,998 94.54% 3.22% 97.76% 2.24% 100.0%



Res 10 9,807,791 326,400 10,134,191 112,140 10,246,331 638,353 95.72% 3.19% 98.91% 1.09% 100.0%



Res 11 9,328,051 331,550 9,659,601 684,920 10,344,521 540,163 90.17% 3.21% 93.38% 6.62% 100.0%



Res 12 10,142,119 326,400 10,468,519 129,003 10,597,522 287,162 95.70% 3.08% 98.78% 1.22% 100.0%

A copy of the resolutions passed will be submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at https://www.fca.org.uk/markets/primary-markets/regulatory-disclosures/national-storage-mechanism

Beringea LLP

Company Secretary

Telephone 020 7845 7820