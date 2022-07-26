ProVen Growth and Income VCT plc: Result of AGM

ProVen Growth and Income VCT plc
26 July 2022
Annual General Meeting
At the Annual General Meeting (“AGM”) of ProVen Growth and Income VCT plc, held on Wednesday 20 July 2022, all resolutions were passed.
Details of the proxy votes in respect of the AGM resolutions which were received by 10.30am on 18 July 2022, being 48 hours before the time of the AGM (excluding weekends and public holidays), at Beringea LLP are set out below:
|For – specific
|For – discretion
|For - total
|Against
|Total
|Withheld
Res 1
|10,492,023
|319,926
|10,811,949
|28,550
|10,840,499
|44,185
|96.79%
|2.95%
|99.74%
|0.26%
|100.0%
Res 2
|9,692,054
|386,447
|10,078,501
|497,103
|10,575,604
|309,080
|91.65%
|3.65%
|95.30%
|4.70%
|100.0%
Res 3
|10,351,188
|358,260
|10,709,448
|11,769
|10,721,217
|163,467
|96.55%
|3.34%
|99.89%
|0.11%
|100.0%
Res 4
|10,015,339
|358,543
|10,373,882
|289,967
|10,663,849
|220,835
|93.92%
|3.36%
|97.28%
|2.72%
|100.0%
Res 5
|10,054,484
|329,710
|10,384,194
|122,336
|10,506,530
|378,154
|95.70%
|3.14%
|98.84%
|1.16%
|100.0%
Res 6
|9,995,129
|329,710
|10,324,839
|350,825
|10,675,664
|209,020
|93.62%
|3.09%
|96.71%
|3.29%
|100.0%
Res 7
|10,088,807
|329,710
|10,418,517
|338,786
|10,757,303
|127,381
|93.79%
|3.06%
|96.85%
|3.15%
|100.0%
Res 8
|10,093,744
|329,710
|10,423,454
|293,237
|10,716,691
|167,993
|94.18%
|3.08%
|97.26%
|2.74%
|100.0%
Res 9
|10,152,093
|346,164
|10,498,257
|240,429
|10,738,686
|145,998
|94.54%
|3.22%
|97.76%
|2.24%
|100.0%
Res 10
|9,807,791
|326,400
|10,134,191
|112,140
|10,246,331
|638,353
|95.72%
|3.19%
|98.91%
|1.09%
|100.0%
Res 11
|9,328,051
|331,550
|9,659,601
|684,920
|10,344,521
|540,163
|90.17%
|3.21%
|93.38%
|6.62%
|100.0%
Res 12
|10,142,119
|326,400
|10,468,519
|129,003
|10,597,522
|287,162
|95.70%
|3.08%
|98.78%
|1.22%
|100.0%
A copy of the resolutions passed will be submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at https://www.fca.org.uk/markets/primary-markets/regulatory-disclosures/national-storage-mechanism
Beringea LLP
Company Secretary
Telephone 020 7845 7820