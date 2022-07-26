ProVen VCT plc: Result of AGM

ProVen VCT plc

26 July 2022

Annual General Meeting

At the Annual General Meeting (“AGM”) of ProVen VCT plc, held on Wednesday 20 July 2022, all resolutions were passed.

Details of the proxy votes in respect of the AGM resolutions which were received by 09.30am on 18 July 2022, being 48 hours before the time of the AGM (excluding weekends and public holidays), at Beringea LLP are set out below:

For – specific For – discretion For - total Against Total Withheld



Res 1 7,451,600 264,906 7,716,506 12,713 7,729,219 22,688 96.41% 3.43% 99.84% 0.16% 100.0%



Res 2 6,908,463 306,294 7,214,757 388,499 7,603,256 148,651 90.86% 4.03% 94.89% 5.11% 100.0%



Res 3 7,487,001 264,906 7,751,907 0 7,751,907 0 96.58% 3.42% 100.00% 0.00% 100.0%



Res 4 7,313,619 288,554 7,602,173 119,351 7,721,524 30,383 94.71% 3.74% 98.45% 1.55% 100.0%



Res 5 7,405,075 264,906 7,669,981 46,543 7,716,524 35,383 95.97% 3.43% 99.40% 0.60% 100.0%



Res 6 7,279,626 272,601 7,552,227 168,130 7,720,357 31,550 94.29% 3.53% 97.82% 2.18% 100.0%



Res 7 7,132,143 272,601 7,404,744 311,559 7,716,303 35,604 92.43% 3.53% 95.96% 4.04% 100.0%



Res 8 7,262,046 272,601 7,534,647 195,703 7,730,350 21,557 93.94% 3.53% 97.47% 2.53% 100.0%



Res 9 7,225,440 272,601 7,498,041 208,423 7,706,464 45,443 93.76% 3.54% 97.30% 2.70% 100.0%



Res 10 7,216,467 278,077 7,494,544 106,299 7,600,843 151,064 94.94% 3.66% 98.60% 1.40% 100.0%



Res 11 6,920,057 288,070 7,208,127 508,397 7,716,524 35,383 89.68% 3.73% 93.41% 6.59% 100.0%



Res 12 7,334,724 299,574 7,634,298 103,834 7,738,132 13,775 94.79% 3.87% 98.66% 1.34% 100.0%

A copy of the resolutions passed will be submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at https://www.fca.org.uk/markets/primary-markets/regulatory-disclosures/national-storage-mechanism

Beringea LLP

Company Secretary

Telephone 020 7845 7820