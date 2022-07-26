ProVen VCT plc: Result of AGM

ProVen VCT plc
26 July 2022

Annual General Meeting

At the Annual General Meeting (“AGM”) of ProVen VCT plc, held on Wednesday 20 July 2022, all resolutions were passed.

Details of the proxy votes in respect of the AGM resolutions which were received by 09.30am on 18 July 2022, being 48 hours before the time of the AGM (excluding weekends and public holidays), at Beringea LLP are set out below:

 For specificFor discretionFor - totalAgainstTotalWithheld


Res 1		        7,451,600264,906      7,716,506                     12,713          7,729,219         22,688
 96.41%3.43%99.84%0.16%100.0% 


Res 2		        6,908,463                 306,2947,214,757388,499         7,603,256       148,651
 90.86%4.03%94.89%5.11%100.0% 


Res 3		        7,487,001                 264,9067,751,907            0          7,751,907                   0   
 96.58%3.42%100.00%0.00%100.0% 


Res 4		        7,313,619288,554      7,602,173119,351          7,721,524          30,383
 94.71%3.74%98.45%1.55%100.0% 


Res 5 		        7,405,075                 264,906      7,669,981          46,543         7,716,524       35,383
 95.97%3.43%99.40%0.60%100.0% 


Res 6		        7,279,626                 272,601      7,552,227168,130         7,720,357       31,550
 94.29%3.53%97.82%2.18%100.0% 


Res 7		        7,132,143                 272,601      7,404,744          311,559         7,716,303       35,604
 92.43%3.53%95.96%4.04%100.0% 


Res 8		        7,262,046                 272,601      7,534,647          195,703       7,730,350       21,557
 93.94%3.53%97.47%2.53%100.0% 


Res 9		        7,225,440                 272,601     7,498,041            208,423         7,706,464          45,443
 93.76%3.54%97.30%2.70%100.0% 


Res 10		        7,216,467                 278,0777,494,544          106,299         7,600,843       151,064
 94.94%3.66%98.60%1.40%100.0% 


Res 11		        6,920,057                 288,0707,208,127          508,3977,716,524          35,383
 89.68%3.73%93.41%6.59%100.0% 


Res 12		        7,334,724                 299,5747,634,298          103,8347,738,132          13,775
 94.79%3.87%98.66%1.34%100.0% 

A copy of the resolutions passed will be submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at https://www.fca.org.uk/markets/primary-markets/regulatory-disclosures/national-storage-mechanism

Beringea LLP
Company Secretary
Telephone 020 7845 7820