Share buybacks in Spar Nord Bank – transactions in week 29

Company announcement no. 19

In company announcement no. 9 2022, Spar Nord announced a share buyback programme of up to DKK 225 million. The share buyback was initiated on 15 June 2022.

The purpose of the share buyback is to reduce the bank’s share capital by the shares acquired under the programme, and the programme is executed pursuant to Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 (“Market Abuse Regulation”).

In week 29, the following transactions were made under the share buyback programme.

Number of shares Average purchase price Transaction value (DKK) Accumulated from last announcement 536,000 40,472,062 18 July 2022 18,000 80,31 1,445,580 19 July 2022 18,000 81,32 1,463,760 20 July 2022 18,000 81,35 1,464,300 21 July 2022 18,000 81,75 1,471,500 22 July 2022 18,000 81,98 1,475,640 Total week 29 90,000 7,320,780 Total accumulated 626,000 47,792,842

Following the above transactions, Spar Nord holds a total of 708.682 treasury shares, equal to 0,58 % of the Bank’s share capital.





Please direct any questions regarding this release to Rune Brandt Børglum, Head of Investor Relations, on tel. + 45 9634 4236.

