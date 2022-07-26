Amendments to the loan agreement of Hepsor AS

Estonian English

On July 25, 2022, Hepsor AS and LHV Pank AS signed an addendum to the loan agreement increasing the loan amount by 2 million euros to 6 million euros. The signing of addendum did not change the term of the loan agreement (March 2024), the repayment schedule and the loan interest rate.

The increased loan amount provides Hepsor AS with more flexibility in making investments in development projects and supports the sustainable growth of the group.

Anneli Simm

Head of Investor Relations

Phone: +372 5615 7170

e-mail: anneli@hepsor.ee