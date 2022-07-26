Stephanie Rampello Joins Ovation to Become Director of Fertility Storage Solutions

Nashville, July 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ovation® Fertility has a new director who is ready to take the renowned Fertility Storage Solutions program to the next level. Stephanie Rampello will be taking the helm to oversee the talented professionals who help keep frozen reproductive materials, including eggs, sperm and embryos, safe for the patients who need them to start and grow their families.

Rampello graduated magna cum laude to earn a Bachelor of Science in business administration with a concentration in finance and accounting from Boston University. She then went on to obtain a Master of Business Administration (MBA) from MIT Sloan School of Management in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Early in her career, Rampello worked for Fresenius Medical Care North America, which is the largest kidney dialysis provider and products manufacturer in North America, as well as a startup called Virta Health. She then co-founded and served as CEO of WellNested, a managed marketplace that provides in-home and virtual postnatal care. Most recently, Rampello served as the director of specialty care for SonderMind to establish backend business operations for a new business line based on Medicare’s Collaborative Care Model.

With a background that includes nearly a decade within the healthcare space, Rampello has experience in operations, finance and strategic initiatives. As the director of Fertility Storage Solutions, Rampello plans to develop and manage programs to improve operational efficiency while also overseeing the team that protects patients’ precious family-building materials.

According to Ovation CEO Paul Kappelman, “Stephanie Rampello brings an impressive background in compliance, quality and commercial growth to Ovation's storage team. We are confident that her experience makes her the perfect person to oversee Ovation's world-class storage facilities.”

Rampello is excited about collaborating with Ovation in her new role. “I feel very lucky to be joining Ovation as the director of storage. So many people face infertility, and Ovation is there to bring the joy of parenthood through innovative science. I believe that my background in the healthcare space will allow me to help even more hopeful parents by taking Fertility Storage Solutions to the next level.”

About Ovation Fertility

Bringing the Joy of Parenthood Through Innovative Science

Ovation® Fertility is a national network of reproductive endocrinologists and scientific thought leaders focused on reducing the cost of having a family through more efficient and effective fertility care. Ovation’s IVF and genetics laboratories, along with affiliated physician practices, work collaboratively to raise the bar for IVF treatment, with state-of-the-art, evidence-based fertility services that give hopeful parents the best chance for a successful pregnancy. Physicians partner with Ovation to offer their patients advanced preconception carrier screening; preimplantation genetic testing; donor egg and surrogacy services; and secure storage for their frozen eggs, embryos and sperm. Ovation also helps IVF labs across America improve their quality and performance with expert off-site lab direction and consultation. Learn more about Ovation’s vision of a world without infertility at www.OvationFertility.com.

