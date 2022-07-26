Sendinblue Names New Chief Technology Officer, Accelerates Innovation and International Growth 

SEATTLE, July 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sendinblue , the leading all-in-one digital marketing platform for small to medium-sized businesses, is pleased to announce the appointment of Yvan Saule as Chief Technology Officer, marking the completion of its C-suite to accelerate the organization’s international growth. In this role, Saule will lead Sendinblue’s fast-growing software engineering team, oversee software architecture to strengthen its digital marketing offerings and the customer relationship management (CRM) platform, and drive adoption of new technologies.



“I am thrilled to join Sendinblue to empower small to medium-sized businesses to achieve digital excellence, to lead our team of technologists and to enhance our innovative product roadmap,” said Yvan Saule, Chief Technology Officer at Sendinblue. “With the organization’s expansion of its product and features offering as well as the platform’s continuous technical complexity, my mission is to foster a strong engineering culture so that Sendinblue can continue to innovate at a rapid pace, and in turn, deliver a more advanced service to our customers. I look forward to helping our team of engineers realize their full potential, and to support SMBs in reaching theirs.”

Saule has 20 years of technical, product and infrastructure management experience. Most recently, he was the VP of Engineering at e-commerce marketplace solution provider, Octopia, and previously, he was the CTO of France for Publicis Sapient, a digital consulting company. Under his watch at Octopia, Saule executed the platform launch and grew the engineering team from 8 to 300 engineers in two years’ time.

“We’re excited for Yvan to oversee our engineering team and infrastructure to strengthen our foundation to become the leading marketing and sales platform for SMBs,” said Armand Thiberge, founder and CEO of Sendinblue. “In the last four months, we have appointed a new Chief Operating Officer and Chief People and Impact Officer, and Yvan’s appointment completes our executive leadership team, which is paramount to our success.”

In addition to the new hires, Sendinblue has acquired four companies in the last 10 months, expanding the company’s digital marketing and e-commerce offerings for SMBs, all of which have contributed to Sendinblue’s rapid growth trajectory. Sendinblue is also continuing its global expansion, seeking talent to fill more than 60 roles , nearly one-third of which will fall under Yvan’s purview.

“Our technical stability must outpace the competition to continue our growth in North America, and under Yvan’s leadership, I’m confident we will maintain this rapid pace in our fastest-growing market,” added Steffen Schebesta, CEO of North America and VP of Corporate Development at Sendinblue.

Saule holds a Master of Computer Science degree in Engineering Technology from IMT Atlantique in France, and an Executive MBA in Digital Business Transformation from Publicis Sapient and Hyper Island. He will be based at Sendinblue’s headquarters in Paris, France.

About Sendinblue

Sendinblue is the only all-in-one digital marketing platform empowering B2B and B2C businesses, e-commerce sellers and agencies to build customer relationships through end-to-end digital marketing campaigns, transactional messaging, and marketing automation. Unlike other marketing solutions built for enterprise-level budgets and expertise, Sendinblue tailors its all-in-one suite to suit the marketing needs of growing SMBs in tough markets. Sendinblue was founded in 2012 by Armand Thiberge with a mission to make the most effective marketing channels accessible to all businesses. Headquartered in Paris with offices in Seattle, Berlin, Bangalore, Sofia, Noida, and Toronto, Sendinblue supports more than 300,000 active users across 180 countries.

