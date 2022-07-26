Refrigerated Soup Market Size 2022, Future Trends, Growth Key Factors, Demand, Business Share, Sales & financial gain, Manufacture Players, Application, Scope, and Opportunities Analysis by Outlook 2026

PUNE, July 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Refrigerated Soup market research report is an expert’s analysis which mainly includes companies, types, applications, regions, countries, etc. Also the reports give analysis on sales, revenue, trade, competition, investment, forecast. Refrigerated Soup market research covers COVID-19 impacts on the upstream, midstream and downstream industries. Also, this study offers a detailed market estimates by emphasizing statistics on several aspects covers market dynamics like drivers, barriers, opportunities, threats, and industry news & trends.

Refrigerated Soup is a type of ready-to-eat soup that can be stored for a relatively short time compared to Refrigerated Soup at low temperatures. Like other ready-to-eat soup, it contains a wide variety of nutrients, and it is sold to consumers in a variety of packaging formats

Market split by Type, can be divided into: -

Cup Refrigerated Soup

Bowl Refrigerated Soup

Others

Market split by Application, can be divided into: -

Retail

Foodservice

Others

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the global Refrigerated Soup market size is estimated to be worth US$ million in 2021 and is forecast to a readjusted size of US$ million by 2028 with a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028. Fully considering the economic change by this health crisis, the Europe Refrigerated Soup market is estimated at US$ million in 2022, while the United States and China are forecast to reach US$ million and US$ million by 2028, respectively. The proportion of the United States is % in 2022, while Chinese percentage is %, and it is predicted that China market share will reach % in 2028, trailing a CAGR of % through the analysis period. As for the Europe Refrigerated Soup landscape, Germany is projected to reach US$ million by 2028. and in Asia, the notable markets are Japan and South Korea, CAGR is % and % respectively for the next 6-year period.

Cup Refrigerated Soup accounting for % of the Refrigerated Soup global market in 2021, is projected to value US$ million by 2028, growing at a revised % CAGR from 2022 to 2028. While Retail segment is altered to an % CAGR throughout this forecast period and will hold a share about % in 2028.

The global major manufacturers of Refrigerated Soup include Panera (Blount Fine Foods), Campbell Soup Company, Kettle Cuisine, Tabatchnick, Ivar’s Soup & Sauce Company, The Schwan Food Company, SpringGlen Fresh Food and Boulder Organic Foods, etc. In terms of revenue, the global 3 largest players have a % market share of Refrigerated Soup in 2021.

This report focuses on Refrigerated Soup volume and value at the global level, regional level, and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Refrigerated Soup market size by analysing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan, etc.

Global Refrigerated Soup Market: Segment Analysis

The research report includes specific segments by region (country), by company, by Type and by Application. This study provides information about the sales and revenue during the historic and forecasted period of 2017 to 2028. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth.

Market segment by Region/Country including: -

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Spain etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia and Southeast Asia etc.)

South America (Brazil, Argentina and Colombia etc.)

Middle East & Africa (South Africa, UAE and Saudi Arabia etc.)

Leading players of Refrigerated Soup including: -

Panera (Blount Fine Foods)

Campbell Soup Company

Kettle Cuisine

Tabatchnick

Ivar’s Soup & Sauce Company

The Schwan Food Company

SpringGlen Fresh Food

Boulder Organic Foods

