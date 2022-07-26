Neuromorphic Computing Market Size, Share, Competitive Analysis, Growth Status, Top Manufactures and Is Projected To Reach USD 34.61 Billion by 2029

London, July 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- “ Global Neuromorphic Computing Market ” the new research report adds in Data Bridge Market Research’s reports database. This Research Report spread across 350 Page, 220 No of Tables, And 60 No of Figures with summarizing Top companies with tables and figures.

The neuromorphic computing market is expected to witness market growth at a rate of 52.50% in the forecast period of 2022 to 2029, and is estimated to reach the value of USD 34.61 billion by 2029. Data Bridge Market Research report on neuromorphic computing market provides analysis and insights regarding the various factors expected to be prevalent throughout the forecast period while providing their impacts on the market’s growth. The rise in demand for the technology globally is escalating the growth of neuromorphic computing market.

Company Coverage (Company Profile, Sales Revenue, Price, Gross Margin, Main Products etc.): –

Intel Corporation,

IBM,

BrainChip.,

Qualcomm Technologies, Inc.,

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP,

SAMSUNG,

HRL Laboratories, LLC,

General Vision Inc.,

Applied Brain Research,

Vicarious,

Numenta,

Aspinity analogML,

BrainCo, Inc.,

Bitbrain Technologies,

Halo Neuroscience,

Linux Kernel Organization, Inc.,

Nextmind SRL,

Cognixion, Inc.,

NeuroPace, Inc.,

MindMaze and

Innatera Nanosystems

Major Segmentation: Neuromorphic Computing Market

On the basis of offering, the neuromorphic computing market is segmented into hardware and software. Hardware is further segmented into processor and memory.

On the basis of deployment, the neuromorphic computing market is segmented into edge computing and cloud computing.

On the basis of application, the neuromorphic computing market is segmented into image recognition, data processing, signal recognition, object detection and data mining.

On the basis of end-user, the neuromorphic computing market is segmented into aerospace and defense, it and telecom, medical, automotive, industrial and others.

Country Level Analysis:-

The neuromorphic computing market is analyzed and market size, volume information is provided by country, offering, deployment, applications and end user as referenced above.

The countries covered in the global neuromorphic computing market report are the U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America, Germany, Italy, U.K., France, Spain, Netherlands, Belgium, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe in Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA).

North America dominates the neuromorphic computing market due to the presence of key neuromorphic chip manufacturers within the region. Europe is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period of 2022 to 2029 because of the expansion as significant investments are being made in neuromorphic projects in the region.

Key Drivers:-

The rise in the number of applications in the area of automation across the globe acts as one of the major factors driving the growth of neuromorphic computing market . The increased demand for artificial intelligence for translation and chatterbots, computer vision and image processing, language processing, nonlinear controls and robotics accelerate the market growth. The advancement of disruptive technologies, such as artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML), and rise in demand for the technology owning to the low power consumption, higher speed, and optimum memory usage further influence the market. Additionally, urbanization and digitization, rise in biotechnology sector, expansion of end use industries and cross-industry partnerships and collaborations positively affect the neuromorphic computing market. Furthermore, adoption of neuromorphic computing for security purposes and design and development of neuromorphic chips for brain-based robots and cognitive robots extend profitable opportunities to the market players in the forecast period of 2022 to 2029.

On the other hand, complex algorithms increasing complexity of designing hardware of neuromorphic chips and lack of knowledge about neuromorphic computing are expected to obstruct the market growth. Applications dependent on software compatibility of neural hardware are projected to challenge the neuromorphic computing market in the forecast period of 2022-2029.

