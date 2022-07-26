AI-Enabled Self-Service for the Enterprise Global Market Report 2022-2023: Intelligent Virtual Assistants Benefitting Customers and Employees Alike

Dublin, July 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "2022 - 2023 AI-Enabled Self-Service for the Enterprise Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Organizations have been compelled to find new approaches to address the explosive growth of omnichannel customer inquiries arriving in their contact centers and service departments. This has given rise to the self-service transformation, which customers have embraced, and increasingly prefer. The future of intelligent virtual agents (IVAs) and intelligent automation will present unprecedented opportunities to reimagine the service experience.

Concierge Self-Service for Customers and Agents

Intelligent virtual agents are already demonstrating their ability to deliver timely, conversational, concierge-type automated self-service to customers. Customers are delighted to interact with an intelligent self-service solution that recognizes them, knows the context of their contact history, fully handles most requests, and discerns when to transfer them to a live agent, if needed.

Today's IVAs are meeting those challenges, as they are conversational and responsive to customer needs. At the same time, employees are benefitting from virtual assistants (VAs), which deliver real-time guidance to contact center agents and internal self-service functionality to employees across organizations.

In combination, IVAs and VAs are changing the role of agents, positioning them to become brand ambassadors and customer advocates who can solve complex problems and build relationships, while also creating new career opportunities in service organizations and contact centers.

The ability of artificial intelligence (AI) to mimic basic human understanding and intelligence is a major reason why self-service is becoming customers' preferred method of interacting with organizations. The inclusion of AI technology in contact center and customer experience (CX) solutions is driving the most rapid pace of innovation and change ever experienced in the service sector.

Two of the most essential and impactful tools in the AI-based service revolution are IVAs and VAs. IVAs and VAs, which use the same underlying technology and platform to enhance the customer and employee experience, are helping companies reduce the cost of sales and service. The use cases for these solutions are expanding as companies roll them out to customer-facing departments as well as internal functions across the enterprise.

Key Players

Five9, Inc.

Kore.ai

Omilia Natural Language Solutions Ltd.

Verint Systems

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Introduction



3. Research Methodology



4. What is Intelligent Self-Service?

5. Intelligent Virtual Agent/Virtual Assistant Trends and Challenges



6. Intelligent Virtual Agent/Virtual Assistant Market Innovation



7. Artificial Intelligence in the Contact Center



8. Intelligent Self-Service by Design



9. Personalizing the Self-Service Experience



10. Real-Time Guidance - Help at the Ready



11. Intelligent Virtual Agent/Virtual Assistant Market Activity Analysis



12. Intelligent Virtual Agent/Virtual Assistant Market Projections



13. Intelligent Virtual Agent/Virtual Assistant Competitive Landscape



14. Intelligent Virtual Agent/Virtual Assistant Technical and Functional Analysis



15. Intelligent Virtual Agent/Virtual Assistant Implementation Analysis



16. Intelligent Virtual Agent/Virtual Assistant Benefits and Return on Investment



17. Intelligent Virtual Agent/Virtual Assistant Pricing Structure



18. Intelligent Virtual Agent/Virtual Assistant Vendor Satisfaction Analysis



19. Company Reports





