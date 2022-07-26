UAE Oral Care Markets Report 2022 Featuring 3M Medical UAE, P&G UAE, GSK UAE, Colgate Palmolive UAE, Philips UAE, Ansar Harford FZC, & Biofresh Healthcare Products

Dublin, July 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "UAE Oral Care Market, By Type (Toothpaste, Toothbrush, Mouthwashes/Rinses, Dental Accessories, Denture Products, Others), By Distribution Channel, By End User, By Region, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2017-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

UAE oral care market is projected to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period

The market growth can be attributed to the surging demand for oral care products on account of increasing consumer awareness towards dental hygiene. Higher sales of oral care products such as toothpaste, toothbrush, mouthwash, dental floss, etc., and rising concerns regarding dental diseases and decayed teeth are fueling the growth of the UAE oral care market.

Increasing instances of mouth cancer, periodontal diseases, tooth caries, and the advent of electric brushes, charcoal-based teeth cleaners, and dental whitening are creating a greater demand for oral care products, which is driving the growth of the UAE oral care market during the forecast period.

Many dentist professionals are providing various dental procedures, driving the demand for related dental cosmetic items. Increasing incidences of dental and gum-related disorders such as mouth cancer, bad breath, tooth decay, etc., and escalating number of dental clinics & oral cosmetics stores are propelling the UAE oral care market during the forecast period.

Rising dental problems among children and the geriatric population due to excessive sugar consumption, improper dental care, and chronic disorders are also adding to the market growth. Expanding healthcare services and rising disposable income of the middle-class population are expected to support the growth of the UAE oral care market in the coming years.

The toothpaste segment is expected to hold a significant share due to the wider availability of toothpaste in wide variations such as paste, gel, liquid, spray, etc., and flavors. Based on the distribution channel, the market is further segmented into consumer stores, retail pharmacies, online distribution, and dental dispensaries.

The consumer stores segment is anticipated to register the highest growth in the UAE oral care market during the forecast period owing to the easier accessibility of oral care products and consumer preference for purchasing various daily use items from these stores.

Leading players in the UAE oral care market are 3M Medical UAE, P&G UAE, GSK UAE, Colgate Palmolive UAE, Philips UAE, Ansar Harford FZC, Biofresh Healthcare Products, etc.

Objective of the Study:

To analyze and forecast market size of the UAE oral care market, in terms of value.

To define, classify and forecast the UAE oral care market on the basis of type, distribution channel, end user, region, and competition forecast.

To identify tailwinds and headwinds for the UAE oral care market.

To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, supply contracts, and mergers & acquisitions in the UAE oral care market.

To evaluate competitor pricing, average market selling prices and trends in the UAE oral care market.

To strategically profile the leading players in the UAE oral care in market.

Report Scope:

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2017-2020

Base Year: 2021

Estimated Year: 2022E

Forecast Period: 2023F-2027F

UAE Oral Care Market, By Type:

Toothpaste

Paste

Gels

Powders

Polishes

Toothbrush

Manual

Electric

Battery Powered

Mouthwashes/Rinses

Non-Medicated

Medicated

Dental Accessories

Dental Flosses

Breath Fresheners

Dental Water Jets

Tongue Scrapers

Others

Denture Products

{Cleaners v/s Fixatives},

Others

UAE Oral Care Market, By Distribution Channel:

Consumer Stores

Retail Pharmacies

Online Distribution

Dental Dispensaries

UAE Oral Care Market, By End User:

Dental Hospitals & Clinics

Homecare

UAE Oral care Market, By Region:

Abu Dhabi

Dubai

Sharjah

Rest of UAE

Competitive Landscape

Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in UAE oral care market.

3M Medical UAE

P&G UAE

GSK UAE

Colgate Palmolive UAE

Philips UAE

Ansar Harford FZC

Biofresh Healthcare Products

